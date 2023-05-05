Broken Arrow's McKenzie Mathurin announced Friday on Twitter that she is committed to play college basketball at Nebraska.
The 5-11 Mathurin, the World's Ms. Outside winner and All-State selection, averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a sophomore this past season to help the Tigers return to the 6A state tournament for the first time since 2016.
Earlier this week, Jenks' Jill Twiehaus committed to Rice. Twiehaus, a 5-9 guard, averaged 21.8 points as a junior this past season and was on the World's All-World second team.
Verbal commitments are not binding. The 2023-24 basketball signing period opens Nov. 8.
Bill Haisten Podcast: Jenks’ Keith Riggs revisits the Trojans’ unforgettable, streak-ending victory at Bixby
This week’s Bill Haisten Podcast guests are Jenks coach Keith Riggs and the Tulsa World’s Ba…