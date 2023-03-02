SAPULPA — Patience and hard work have paid off for Broken Arrow's girls basketball team.

The fifth-ranked Lady Tigers are going to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2016 after qualifying with a 49-44 victory over No. 1 Booker T. Washington in a Class 6A East Area title game at Chieftain Center.

McKenzie Mathurin scored 14 points and Macy Marraccini added 13 for Broken Arrow (18-8), will will face an opponent to be determined in the 6A state quarterfinals next Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Marcayla Johnson had 17 points to lead BTW (19-6), which will have another chance to qualify for state when it meets the winner of Thursday's Sand Springs/Owasso losers bracket game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sapulpa.

The Tigers, who started 2-4 this season, are peaking at the right time with seven consecutive victories to reach in Shane Coffey's second season as their head coach.

"It's surreal right now," Coffey said. "This team started out real young this year in some key areas. We knew it would take a little while for our team to gel. But over the course of the last month we really began to see the fruits of our labors."

Early in the third quarter, BTW tied the game at 22 before baskets by Mathurin and Taryn Jacobs gave the Tigers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

BTW's Tierra Owens sank a 3 early in the fourth quarter to cut Broken Arrow's lead to 39-37, but the Tigers responded with a decisive 7-0 run that was ignited by a Marraccini basket, followed by Mathurin scoring on a follow shot and a Marraccini trey with 3:02 left.

With 1:38 left, Johnson sank two free throws to cut Broken Arrow's lead to 46-42, but Jacobs then made 1-of-2 free throws and Mathurin sank two free throws to seal the outcome.

The teams combined for only 11 points in the first quarter before the offenses became more productive in the second. Broken Arrow's Grace Pippett sank a 3 that snapped an 11-11 tie and the Tigers took an 18-13 lead into halftime.

Broken Arrow reached the state tournament in four consecutive years from 2013-16 with championships in '14 and 15.

This was the fourth meeting of the season between the two Frontier Valley Conference teams — all have been closely contested. Broken Arrow won the first, but the Hornets won two in a row before the Tigers prevailed Thursday.

"They've all been dogfights," Coffey said.

BROKEN ARROW 49, B.T. WASHINGTON 44

Broken Arrow;5;13;15;15;--;49

B.T. Washington;6;7;16;1;;--44

Broken Arrow (18-8): Mathurin 14, Marraccini 13, Jacobs 10, Howard 9, Pippett 3.

B.T. Washington (19-6): Johnson 17, Johnson-Cooper 10, Owens 8, Leyva 6, Mayberry 3.