Broken Arrow girls rally for big win in Bixby Invitational quarterfinals

BIXBY — So what if it’s only December and most high school basketball teams won’t be playing their best for at least a month?
For Broken Arrow’s girls to rally past Edmond Memorial 60-56 Thursday in the Bixby Invitational quarterfinals was a big deal for a program that scarcely put anything together last season.
Senior UT-Arlington commit Taleyah Jones scored 25 points and powerful freshman McKenzie Mathurin had 13 of her 21 in the fourth quarter as the No. 9 Tigers improved to 2-0 under their new head coach, Shane Coffey.
Broken Arrow didn’t win its second game of last season until Jan. 7 and won only six games during a 2020-21 season fraught with severe winter weather and Covid-19.
“One of the things we’ve stressed with these kids is we’re trying to change the program and change the culture,” said Coffey, a 10-year University of Tulsa assistant until former Hurricane head coach Matilda Mossman retired last March.
“We’re trying to get things set up to where we know how to finish basketball games, and this was a step in the right direction,” Coffey said.
Jones made four 3-pointers, including three in a 9-0 blitz in the second quarter that brought the Tigers most of the way back from an early 11-point hole. But BA could never get the game tied until Jones and Mathurin led them back from a 48-40 deficit over the final 6:01.
Jones’ steal and three-point play with 44.9 seconds left put the Tigers ahead for the first time.
“This is an awesome win for us,” Jones said. “We lost to them in the playoffs last year (also at Bixby) so this was a revenge game and we won.”
Edmond Memorial (1-3) played short-handed, but the Bulldogs still had junior standout Baylor Franz, who led her team with 17 points. She was called for a walk while attempting to split two defenders and Mathurin’s free throw made it 58-56 with 21.3 seconds left.
Next, the Pirates’ Kailyn Berry missed a 3-pointer, but Franz rebounded and the Bulldogs got a timeout. Franz missed with 3.5 seconds left and Jones’ foul shots put the game out of reach.
BA advanced to play No. 2 Bixby in the semifinals of the high-powered tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Spartans rolled past 4A No. 16 Harding Prep, 54-37.
The other semifinal is a battle of No. 1 teams as Class 6A’s Edmond North takes on 5A defending state champion Sapulpa at 5 p.m. Sapulpa ripped Will Rogers 65-21 and Edmond North broke away from Putnam City 75-30.
Sapulpa 65, Will Rogers 21: Coach Darlean Calip said her team got back on track after Tuesday’s 40-36, season-opening loss at 6A No. 6 Union.
“We needed something like this to give (some of our younger kids) quality minutes to settle ‘em down a little so we can go out and play Edmond North,” Calip said.
Stailee Heard and sister Tyla had 14 and nine points, respectively, and nine other Chieftains scored.
Edmond North 75, Putnam City 30: Laci Steele scored 27 points and Elle Papahronis added 21 to lead the Huskies, who lost to Bixby in the state semifinals last March.
Bixby 54, Harding Charter 37: The four returning starters from last year’s state runner-up team — Meredith Mayes, Gentry Baldwin, Gracy Wernli and Alyssa Nielsen — combined for 52 points.
SAPULPA 65, WILL ROGERS 21
Will Rogers;4;4;7;6;—;21
Sapulpa;14;19;12;20;—;65
Rogers (3-2): Julianna Matlock 8, Brianna Gist 6, Raegan McQuarters 5, Journey Candler 1.
Sapulpa (1-1): Stailee Heard 14, Brooklyn Berry 9, Tyla Heard 8, Wrigley Akisson 7, Taylor Bilby 7, MaTaya Hall 5, Nalani Gouyd 4, Shay Koch 4, Jaselyn Rossman 3, MaKira Edwards 2, Emmie Osborn 2.
BROKEN ARROW 60, EDMOND MEMORIAL 56
Broken Arrow;7;18;13;22;—-;60
Edmond Memorial;16;13;14;13;—;56
Broken Arrow (2-0): Taleyah Jones 25, Mckenzie Mathurin 21, Hallie Kitchen 6, Grace Pippett 5, Taryn Jacobs 3, Aneesah Herrera 2.
Edmond Memorial (1-3): Baylor Franz 17, Lexi Hensley 15, Ella Hamlin 10, Avery Hjelmstad 9, Kailyn Barry 5.
EDMOND NORTH 75, PUTNAM CITY 30
Putnam City;14;3;5;8;—;30
Edmond North;23;17;12;23;—;75
Putnam City (1-2): A'Munique Holmes 8, Kayla Hill 6, Angel Green 5, Jasmeen Lee 4, Asia Johnson 2, Cemekia Maxey 2, Alexus Roberson 2, Iyonna Davis 1.
Edmond North (4-0): Laci Steele 27, Elle Papahronis 21, Ryan Franklin 9, Toni Papahronis 7, Allison Heathcock 5, Mallory Jackson 2, KK Peeler 1.
BIXBY 54, HARDING CHARTER 37
Harding Charter;7;9;912;—;37
Bixby;14;20;15;5;—;54
Harding (3-2): Jordyn Anderson 10, Kiara Smith 8, Azjah Reeves 6, Olivia Johnson 4, Amira Escoffery 2, Syriah Cotton 2, Kiawnnah Laday 1.
Bixby (2-0): Meredith Mayes 16, Gentry Baldwin 14, Gracy Wernli 13, Alyssa Nielsen 9, Brynn Daniel 1, Laci Scot 1.