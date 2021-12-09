Broken Arrow girls rally for big win in Bixby Invitational quarterfinals

BIXBY — So what if it’s only December and most high school basketball teams won’t be playing their best for at least a month?

For Broken Arrow’s girls to rally past Edmond Memorial 60-56 Thursday in the Bixby Invitational quarterfinals was a big deal for a program that scarcely put anything together last season.

Senior UT-Arlington commit Taleyah Jones scored 25 points and powerful freshman McKenzie Mathurin had 13 of her 21 in the fourth quarter as the No. 9 Tigers improved to 2-0 under their new head coach, Shane Coffey.

Broken Arrow didn’t win its second game of last season until Jan. 7 and won only six games during a 2020-21 season fraught with severe winter weather and Covid-19.

“One of the things we’ve stressed with these kids is we’re trying to change the program and change the culture,” said Coffey, a 10-year University of Tulsa assistant until former Hurricane head coach Matilda Mossman retired last March.

“We’re trying to get things set up to where we know how to finish basketball games, and this was a step in the right direction,” Coffey said.