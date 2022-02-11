Bristow girls extend win streak; Mannford boys cruise to victory

MANNFORD — Ahead of her senior season, Bristow forward Camille Pritchard focused on improving her long-distance shooting.

“I’m really good at driving, so I felt I needed to work more on my outside shot because teams were going to start backing off me a little bit,” Pritchard said. “When they back off, I can knock down the 3.”

In a thrilling 49-48 victory against rival Mannford on Friday night, Pritchard delivered the go-ahead basket on a 3-pointer with a minute remaining, sending her team to a 17th win in a row.

“(Her outside shooting) has made her almost impossible to guard because she’s so strong inside and now she can step back and hit the 3,” coach Matt Morgan said. “It was good to see her hit that clutch shot.”

Looking to complete the season sweep, Bristow (19-2) scored nine of the game’s first 10 points including a 3-pointer from Addi Alexander. Mannford seized control behind standout guard Bella Pehrson, who scored 13 points in the first half.

After a long 3 from Pehrson and layups from Adalynn Tierney and Kylie Hewitt, Mannford had its largest advantage at 28-14. That dwindled to four early in the third quarter after a pair of layups from Alexander.