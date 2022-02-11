Bristow girls extend win streak; Mannford boys cruise to victory

MANNFORD — Ahead of her senior season, Bristow forward Camille Pritchard focused on improving her long-distance shooting.
“I’m really good at driving, so I felt I needed to work more on my outside shot because teams were going to start backing off me a little bit,” Pritchard said. “When they back off, I can knock down the 3.”
In a thrilling 49-48 victory against rival Mannford on Friday night, Pritchard delivered the go-ahead basket on a 3-pointer with a minute remaining, sending her team to a 17th win in a row.
“(Her outside shooting) has made her almost impossible to guard because she’s so strong inside and now she can step back and hit the 3,” coach Matt Morgan said. “It was good to see her hit that clutch shot.”
Looking to complete the season sweep, Bristow (19-2) scored nine of the game’s first 10 points including a 3-pointer from Addi Alexander. Mannford seized control behind standout guard Bella Pehrson, who scored 13 points in the first half.
After a long 3 from Pehrson and layups from Adalynn Tierney and Kylie Hewitt, Mannford had its largest advantage at 28-14. That dwindled to four early in the third quarter after a pair of layups from Alexander.
While producing 20 points in the frame, Bristow relied on 3s from Abby Morgan, Amari Echols and Pritchard to retake the lead heading into the fourth quarter. Pehrson willed her team down the stretch, and the game was tied before Pritchard’s late 3-pointer.
“I told the girls how proud I am because they seem to always find a way to win even when things aren’t going the best,” Matt Morgan said. “They’re just resilient and find ways to win when our backs are against the wall.”
Pritchard and Alexander combined for 30 points. Pehrson finished with a game-high 22 for Mannford (18-5).
BRISTOW 49, MANNFORD 48
Bristow;12;10;20;7;--;49
Mannford;19;11;7;11;--;48
Bristow: Pritchard 16, Alexander 14, Morgan 7, Echols 5, Yocham 5, Livesay 2.
Mannford: Pehrson 22, Tierney 13, Hewitt 7, Rice 6.
Mannford 56, Bristow 40 (boys): After every defensive rebound, Mannford quickly threw the ball down the court and frequently cashed in on the fast break.
“We’re fairly athletic, so that’s something we’ve looked to do if we can get consistent stops,” coach Mike Banfield said. “Winning ballgames is all about getting stops on the defensive end. When you’re doing that, that’s going to lead to good things on the offensive end.”
A transition basket from Tyler Day put Mannford up 29-19 in the third quarter, and a fast-break layup from Conner Banfield followed. The home team went up 20 early in the fourth quarter, cruising to victory to conclude the regular season 18-5.
MANNFORD 56, BRISTOW 40
Bristow;10;11;8;11;--;40
Mannford;13;16;16;11;--56
Bristow: Winter 12, Titsworth 10, Ware 8, Kravchuk 4, Bishop 3, Scroggs 2, Campbell 1.
Mannford: Day 16, Thurman 12, T. Banfield 11, Moore 6, Owens 5, C. Banfield 4, Brinker 2.