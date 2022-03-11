Bixby rallies to edge Union, advance to final; Sand Springs falls short of goal

NORMAN — Gentry Baldwin’s hands were shaking when she approached the free-throw line.

After being fouled on a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left, Baldwin had the chance to send her Bixby team to the Class 6A championship game, but she needed to make all three attempts.

“I thought I missed the one when I released it … but it rolled in,” Baldwin said. “When I made the second one, I was like, we’re at least going to overtime.”

Following a Union timeout, Baldwin calmly knocked down the third, allowing the Spartans to prevail 35-34 after trailing by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter.

“It was the best feeling in the world,” Baldwin said. “Everyone had played so hard and I was like, this is what I can do. … I’m still shaking. I’m so excited.”

Bixby (24-3) advances to play in the title game for a second year in a row and will face Edmond North at noon Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center in a battle of the top teams from the East and West. Friday’s outcome seemed in doubt while the Spartans trailed for most of the game.

In the fourth meeting between the teams, Desiree Marshall-Penny connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Redhawks (19-7) up six in the third quarter and Aubrey Hishaw added a fast-break layup. After a free throw from Sydni Smith, the lead stretched to 10 late in the quarter.

“I said, it’s now or never — comeback kids, it’s time to go,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “We have some clutch players, and my clutch kids came through big time in the clutch. Big-time players step up for big moments.”

On the first play of the final frame, Meredith Mayes went to work with a quick basket. Kass Blankenship drained a 3-pointer and Gracy Wernli pulled Bixby within three on a layup.

Marshall-Penny made another 3-pointer, but Alyssa Nielsen answered with a jumper and Mayes delivered another field goal. After a missed free throw from Union in the final minute, Nielsen saved a loose rebound and Wernli tied the game with 18 seconds left.

On the other end, Hishaw scored on a putback with six seconds left to set up the dramatic conclusion. When Baldwin made her free throws and the Redhawks didn’t have enough time to get a decent shot off, Union’s seniors broke down in tears, coming up short again after making state for a fourth time.

“They give it everything they have, and this morning was no different,” Union coach Joe Redmond said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. There are some different things that I could have done, that we could have done, that maybe could have affected the outcome, but unfortunately we didn’t get the final say in that.”

Edmond North 55, Sand Springs 35: A special Sandite season ended in the semifinals with a hard-fought defeat against 6A West No. 1 Edmond North, which forced 21 turnovers.

The Huskies built a 20-point advantage late in the first half on an and-one from Toni Papahronis. Sand Springs got within 13 in the third on a 3-pointer from Taiona Morris and within 10 with four minutes left on a lay-in from Hailey Jackson.

Edmond North (27-1) had a response for every run, ultimately pulling away with a pair of three-point plays from Papahronis and Laci Steele.

The Sandites, who were making their first state tournament appearance under coach Josh Berry, were led by Jackson and Journey Armstead, who combined for 22 points.

“I’m proud (of the team for their accomplishments) and I think the city’s proud and I think the school’s proud and I know their parents are proud,” Berry said. “That’s something they can carry for a long time.”

BIXBY 35, UNION 34

Union;8;8;13;5;--;34

Bixby;8;6;5;16;--;35

Union: Pitts 9, Marshall-Penny 9, Hishaw 9, Smith 5, Malham 2.

Bixby: Nielsen 9, Wernli 9, Mayes 8, Baldwin 6, Blankenship 3.

EDMOND NORTH 55, SAN SPRINGS 35

Edmond North;10;20;11;14;--;55

Sand Springs;5;7;11;12;--;35

Edmond North: Steele 21, E. Papahronis 14, Heathcock 9, T. Papahronis 7, Franklin 4.

Sand Springs: Jackson 13, Armstead 9, T. Morris 6, Wilson 4, Kirkendoll 3.

