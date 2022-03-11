Bixby rallies to edge Union, advance to 6A girls final; Sand Springs falls short of goal

NORMAN — Gentry Baldwin’s hands were shaking when she approached the free-throw line.
After being fouled on a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left, Baldwin had the chance to send her Bixby team to the Class 6A championship game, but she needed to make all three attempts.
“I thought I missed the one when I released it … but it rolled in,” Baldwin said. “When I made the second one, I was like, we’re at least going to overtime.”
Following a Union timeout, Baldwin calmly knocked down the third, allowing the Spartans to prevail 35-34 after trailing by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter.
“It was the best feeling in the world,” Baldwin said. “Everyone had played so hard and I was like, this is what I can do. … I’m still shaking. I’m so excited.”
Bixby (24-3) advances to play in the title game for a second year in a row and will face Edmond North at noon Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center in a battle of the top teams from the East and West. Friday’s outcome seemed in doubt while the Spartans trailed for most of the game.
In the fourth meeting between the teams, Desiree Marshall-Penny connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Redhawks (19-7) up six in the third quarter and Aubrey Hishaw added a fast-break layup. After a free throw from Sydni Smith, the lead stretched to 10 late in the quarter.
“I said, it’s now or never — comeback kids, it’s time to go,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “We have some clutch players, and my clutch kids came through big time in the clutch. Big-time players step up for big moments.”
On the first play of the final frame, Meredith Mayes went to work with a quick basket. Kass Blankenship drained a 3-pointer and Gracy Wernli pulled Bixby within three on a layup.
Marshall-Penny made another 3-pointer, but Alyssa Nielsen answered with a jumper and Mayes delivered another field goal. After a missed free throw from Union in the final minute, Nielsen saved a loose rebound and Wernli tied the game with 18 seconds left.
On the other end, Hishaw scored on a putback with six seconds left to set up the dramatic conclusion. When Baldwin made her free throws and the Redhawks didn’t have enough time to get a decent shot off, Union’s seniors broke down in tears, coming up short again after making state for a fourth time.
“They give it everything they have, and this morning was no different,” Union coach Joe Redmond said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. There are some different things that I could have done, that we could have done, that maybe could have affected the outcome, but unfortunately we didn’t get the final say in that.”
Edmond North 55, Sand Springs 35: A special Sandite season ended in the semifinals with a hard-fought defeat against 6A West No. 1 Edmond North, which forced 21 turnovers.
The Huskies built a 20-point advantage late in the first half on an and-one from Toni Papahronis. Sand Springs got within 13 in the third on a 3-pointer from Taiona Morris and within 10 with four minutes left on a lay-in from Hailey Jackson.
Edmond North (27-1) had a response for every run, ultimately pulling away with a pair of three-point plays from Papahronis and Laci Steele.
The Sandites, who were making their first state tournament appearance under coach Josh Berry, were led by Jackson and Journey Armstead, who combined for 22 points.
“I’m proud (of the team for their accomplishments) and I think the city’s proud and I think the school’s proud and I know their parents are proud,” Berry said. “That’s something they can carry for a long time.”
Union: Pitts 9, Marshall-Penny 9, Hishaw 9, Smith 5, Malham 2. Bixby: Nielsen 9, Wernli 9, Mayes 8, Baldwin 6, Blankenship 3. EDMOND NORTH 55, SAN SPRINGS 35
Edmond North;10;20;11;14;—;55
Sand Springs;5;7;11;12;—;35
Edmond North: Steele 21, E. Papahronis 14, Heathcock 9, T. Papahronis 7, Franklin 4. Sand Springs: Jackson 13, Armstead 9, T. Morris 6, Wilson 4, Kirkendoll 3.
Photos: Sand Springs' season ends against Edmond North in 6A girls semifinals
Sand Springs vs Edmond North P1
Sand Springs' Kauri Wilson covers her face after taking a seat on the bench during the final minutes of her team's 35-55 semifinal loss at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North P2
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead and Layne Kirkendoll battle for a loose ball with Edmond North's Laci Steele during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North P3
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead falls to the ground while driving to the lane during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Kauri Wilson collides with Edmond North's Ataya Casaus during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Kauri Wilson attempts to steal the ball from Edmond North's Laci Steele during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs head coach Joshua Berry watches his team during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll and Edmond North's Laci Steele attempt to grab a rebound during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead falls to the ground while driving to the lane during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Edmond North's Toni Papahronis and Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll attempts to grab a loose ball during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Kauri Wilson grabs her head after falling to the ground during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Edmond North's Elle Papahronis goes up for a basket while Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll defends during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Kauri Wilson cries after taking a seat on the bench during the final minutes of her team's 35-55 semifinal loss at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead shoots over Edmond North's Laci Steele during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Edmond North's Laci Steele goes up for a basket while Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll defends during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Hailey Jackson attempts to shoot between Edmond North's Toni Papahronis and Ataya Casaus during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Edmond North's Laci Steele reacts after having a foul called on her during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll attempts a shot over Edmond North's Toni Papahronis during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Kauri Wilson reacts after falling down after attempting a shot during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll grabs a rebound over Sand Springs' Kiaryn Taylor and Edmond North's Toni Papahronis during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll hugs Ray Willis after fouling out of the game during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Kauri Wilson reacts after falling down after attempting a shot during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Edmond North's Allison Heathcock ties her shoe during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Fans sit in the stands during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Edmond North's Toni Papahronis and Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll attempts to grab a loose ball during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead dribbles past Edmond North's Toni Papahronis during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Edmond North's head coach Pete Papahronis watches his team play during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Edmond North's Laci Steele goes up for a basket while Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll defends during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Taiona Morris passes the past Edmond North's Laci Steele during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Hailey Jackson reacts after falling down after attempting a shot during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sand Springs vs Edmond North
Sand Springs' Hailey Jackson shoots over Edmond North's Laci Steele during a 6A semifinal game between Sand Springs and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Photos: Bixby girls down Union to advance to 6A final
Union vs Bixby P1
Union's TK Pitts hangs her head while Bixby players celebrates after Bixby's 35-34 semifinal win at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Desiree Penny grabs a rebound in front of Bixby's Meredith Mayes during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby P3
Bixby's Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli hug Gentry Baldwin, who made three free throws late in the fourth quarter, after their 35-34 semifinal win over Union at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Shannon and Jeff Baldwin hug their daughter, Bixby's Gentry Baldwin, after her team's 35-34 semifinal win over Union at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby P2
Union's TK Pitts shoots over Bixby's Meredith Mayes during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Aubrey Hishaw reacts after her team is called for a foul on three point attempt by Bixby's Gentry Baldwin, not pictured, late in the fourth quarter during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022. Bixby would win the game 35-34.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Makenzie Malham looks to pass the ball around Bixby's Gentry Baldwin during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby P4
Union's TK Pitts grabs rebound over Bixby's Gracy Wernli and Alyssa Nielsen during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Sydni Smith drives past Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Kass Blankenship grabs a rebound during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Gentry Baldwin, Meredith Mayes, and Gracy Wernli celebrate while Union's Sydni Smith walks off the court after Bixby's 35-34 semifinal win at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Meredith Mayes shoots during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's TK Pitts collides with Bixby's Meredith Mayes during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen hugs Meredith Mayes after their 35-34 semifinal win over Union at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Brynn Daniel and Union's Aubrey Hishaw wrestle for a rebound during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby P1
Union's TK Pitts hangs her head while Bixby players celebrates after Bixby's 35-34 semifinal win at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union head coach Joe Redmond calls out a play during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Aubrey Hishaw and Bixby's Gentry Baldwin collide while going for a loose ball during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Sydni Smith goes up for a basket past Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's TK Pitts blocks Bixby's Gracy Wernli during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's TK Pitts knocks a rebound way from Bixby's Gracy Wernli during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's TK Pitts reacts after calling timeout while grabbing a loose ball late in the fourth quarter during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Aubrey Hishaw and Bixby's Gentry Baldwin collide while going for a loose ball during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Aubrey Hishaw reacts after a turnover late in the fourth quarter during a 6A semifinal game between Union and Bixby at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's TK Pitts grabs a rebound over Bixby's Gentry Baldwin during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Aubrey Hishaw gathers a rebound while tangled up Bixby's Gracy Wernli during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby head coach Tina Thomas reacts after a ball is knocked out of bounds during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Makenzie Malham and Bixby's Meredith Mayes battle for a rebound while Union's TK Pitts watches during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Meredith Mayes and Union's Aubrey Hishaw get tangled up while attempting to grab a rebound during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Meredith Mayes shoots between Union's Sydni Smith and Aubrey Hishaw during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Meredith Mayes shoots over Union's Aubrey Hishaw during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's TK Pitts secures a rebound over Bible's Gracy Wernli during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Gracy Wernli hugs teammate Gentry Baldwin after their team's 49-47 overtime win over Bixby during a 6A area game at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Aubrey Hishaw drives past Bixby's Meredith Mayes during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Aubrey Hishaw pleads with an official during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Gracy Wernli secures a rebound between Union's Aubrey Hishaw and TK Pitts during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Meredith Mayes and Union's Aubrey Hishaw get tangled up while attempting to grab a rebound during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby players celebrate their 49-47 overtime win over Union during a 6A area game at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Sydni Smith shoots over Bixby's Meredith Mayes during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's TK Pitts catches a pass past Bixby's Gracy Wernli during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Gracy Wernli puts up a shot past Union's TK Pitts during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Union's Aubrey Hishaw yells in celebration after making a basket while being fouled as Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen reacts during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Union vs Bixby
Bixby's Gracy Wernli drives past Union's Sydni Smith during a 6A area game between Bixby and Union at Cleveland High School on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
