Bixby Invitational: Bixby, Edmond North move into finals

Bixby survived five 3-pointers and 31 points from UT-Arlington signee Taleyah Jones, who scored 18 fourth-quarter points. Hallie Kitchen drilled three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, helping the Tigers whittle a 19-point deficit to 57-55 in the closing seconds.

Playing without Wernli didn’t help the Spartans, coach Tina Thomas admitted, “but I was proud of how we handled adversity. We regrouped and made up for losing her in different ways. We did what we needed to do, which was get out of there with a 'W'.”

Jones, who had 25 in Thursday’s come-from-behind win over Edmond Memorial, hit three 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds, drawing the Tigers to within five points, three and then two. But Baldwin went 4-for-4 from the foul line to protect the lead, and Nielsen’s pair with 6.1 seconds left put it out of reach.

Did she feel any pressure shooting those?

“Not at all,” she said. “I just pretended I was with my trainer and it was nice.”

Edmond North 66, Sapulpa 36 (girls): The Huskies took control with a 10-0 run to start the second quarter, limited Chieftains standout Stailee Heard to seven points and led by as many as 31 points.