Bixby Invitational: Bixby, Edmond North move into finals

BIXBY — Bixby’s girls learned what it is like to be without one of their best players Friday and lived to tell the tale.
The second-ranked Spartans held off a furious Broken Arrow rally and escaped with a 61-56 win in the semifinals of the Bixby Invitational basketball tournament.
Sharpshooting guard Gracy Wernli went out in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injured shoulder and didn’t score a point. But 5-foot-10 Alyssa Nielsen scored a career-high 25 points and made two key free throws at the end.
“I couldn’t have done if it (teammates) hadn’t passed me the ball. I definitely got the ball a lot tonight,” she said.
Gentry Baldwin and Meredith Mayes added 14 each for the Spartans (3-0), who advanced to play No. 1 Edmond North at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament final. It’s also a rematch of Bixby’s 59-54 win last March in the semifinals of the state tournament.
North (5-0) blew out 5A No. 1 Sapulpa 66-36 in Friday’s other semifinal behind Laci Steele’s 18 points, and has not won by fewer than 30 points this season.
Will Rogers plays Harding Charter at 2 p.m. in the seventh-place game, Putnam City plays Edmond Memorial for fifth place at 3:30 p.m., and Broken Arrow takes on Broken Arrow at 5 p.m. for third place.
Bixby survived five 3-pointers and 31 points from UT-Arlington signee Taleyah Jones, who scored 18 fourth-quarter points. Hallie Kitchen drilled three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, helping the Tigers whittle a 19-point deficit to 57-55 in the closing seconds.
Playing without Wernli didn’t help the Spartans, coach Tina Thomas admitted, “but I was proud of how we handled adversity. We regrouped and made up for losing her in different ways. We did what we needed to do, which was get out of there with a 'W'.”
Jones, who had 25 in Thursday’s come-from-behind win over Edmond Memorial, hit three 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds, drawing the Tigers to within five points, three and then two. But Baldwin went 4-for-4 from the foul line to protect the lead, and Nielsen’s pair with 6.1 seconds left put it out of reach.
Did she feel any pressure shooting those?
“Not at all,” she said. “I just pretended I was with my trainer and it was nice.”
Edmond North 66, Sapulpa 36 (girls): The Huskies took control with a 10-0 run to start the second quarter, limited Chieftains standout Stailee Heard to seven points and led by as many as 31 points.
Junior guard Elle Papahronis had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and her senior sister, Toni Papahronis scored 11.
Are the Huskies where they need to be for a run at the state title?
Coach Pete Papahronis said, “I think we’re where we need to be, but do we need to get better? Yes. Every team needs to get better. It’s early and nobody’s playing their best basketball, including us. We’re still making mistakes, and we need to rebound better.”
SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY
Sapulpa 65, Will Rogers 21
Broken Arrow 60, Edmond Memorial 58
Edmond North 75, Putnam City 30
Bixby 54, Harding Charter 37
FRIDAY
Putnam City 34, Will Rogers 26
Edmond Memorial 38, Harding Charter 32
Edmond North 66, Sapulpa 36
Bixby 61, Broken Arrow 56
SATURDAY
Will Rogers vs. Harding Charter, seventh place, 2 p.m.
Putnam City vs. Edmond Memorial, fifth place, 3:30 p.m.
Sapulpa vs. Broken Arrow, third place, 5 p.m.
Bixby vs. Edmond North, championship, 6:30 p.m.
PUTNAM CITY 34, WILL ROGERS 26
Will Rogers;7;5;6;8;—;26
Putnam City;9;7;6;12;—;34
Rogers (3-3): Raegan McQuarters 11, Julianna Matlock 10, Marqula Jones 4, Journey Candler 1.
PC (2-3): Kayla Hill 12, A'Munique Holmes 8, Alexus Roberson 5, Angel Green 4, Asia Johnson 2, Cemekia Maxey 2, Iyonna Davis 1.
EDMOND MEMORIAL 38, HARDING CHARTER 32
Edmond Memorial:9;2;14;13;—;38
Harding Charter;13;6;5;8;—;32
Memorial (2-3): Baylor Franz 21, Kailyn Berry 8, Avery Hjelmstead 5, Ella Hamlin 2, Lexi Hensley 2.
Harding (3-4): Kiara Smith 10, Liberty Edmond 6, Olivia Johnson 6, Jordyn Anderson 4, Azjah Reeves 3, Sarenity Taylor 2, Syriah Cotton 1.
EDMOND NORTH 66, SAPULPA 56
Sapulpa;14;3;12;7;—;36
Edmond North;17;16;23;10;—;66
Sapulpa (1-2): Brooklyn Berry 7, Stailee Heard 7, Tyla Heard 7, MaTaya Hall 5, Taylor Bilby 3, Nalani Gouyd 3, Jaselynn Rossman 3, Emmie Osburn 1.
North (5-0): Laci Steele 18, Elle Papahronis 17, Toni Papahronis 11, Ataya Casaus 8, Kate Melton 5, Allison Heathcock 4, Ryan Franklin 3.
BIXBY 61, BROKEN ARROW 56
Broken Arrow;10;5;12;29;--;56
Bixby;9;17;16;19;--;61
BA (2-1): Taleyah Jones 31, Hallie Kitchen 9, Aneesah Herrera 6, Mckenzie Mathruin 6, Taneyah Howard 2, Grace Pippett 2.
Bixby (3-0): Alyssa Nielsen 25, Gentry Baldwin 14, Meredith Mayes 14, Kassidy Blankenship 5, Lexi Eaves 3.