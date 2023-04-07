Bixby and Holland Hall placed the maximum two players each on the Large East girls basketball roster that was announced Friday for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Games.

Gracy Wernli and Gentry Baldwin will represent Bixby. They helped Bixby reach the Class 6A state title game in 2021 and '22, and this year's quarterfinals, where they lost to Edmond North.

Holland Hall's selections are Elise Hill and Sophia Regalado, who helped the Dutch reach the 5A title game that was won by Sapulpa, led by All-State selection Stailee Heard. Also on the Large East is Ellie Brueggemann of 4A runner-up Lincoln Christian.

The Large West's roster includes Edmond North's Laci Steele, the Gatorade state player of the year, and Elle Papahronis.

Class 3A champion Jones' Jenni Holbrook will be the Small West's head coach and she will be joined by two of her players, Boston Berry and Zoe Tucker.

Class 2A champion Dale has two players on the Small East -- Brook Rutland and Makenzy Herman.

Sapulpa's Chieftain Center will be the site for All-State girls basketball on July 26. The small school game is at 7 p.m., followed by the East at 8:30 p.m.

OCA GIRLS ALL-STATE

BASKETBALL ROSTERS

Large East

Gentry Baldwin and Gracy Wernli, Bixby; Elise Hill and Sophia Regalado, Holland Hall; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa; Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Taneya Howard, Broken Arrow; Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris; Jayda Holiman, McAlester.

Coaches: Randi Pawpa, Wagoner (head); Toby Bean, Broken Bow.

Large West

Elle Papahronis and Laci Steele, Edmond North; Addy Hoffman and Jordan Hoffman, Weatherford; Aaliyah Henderson, Norman; Anjewl Murillo, Guthrie; Ari Diaz, Carl Albert; Landry Allen, Tuttle; Chloe Cantrell, Anadarko; Baylor Franz, Edmond Memorial.

Coaches: Jamie Combs, Tuttle (head); Sean Hamm, Elk City.

Small East

Makenzy Herman and Brook Rutland, Dale; Parker Stevenson, Bethel; Emily Robinson, Caddo; Catyn Graham, Pittsburg; Tiani Ellison, Silo; Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer; Gracie Lute, Howe; Madi Faust, Vanoss; Maddie Moore, Morris.

Coaches: Kolby Johnson, Caddo (head); Staci Simeroth, Gore.

Small West

Boston Berry and Zoe Tucker, Jones; Mady Swayze, Hooker; Katie Sue Edelen, Arapaho-Butler; Darcy Roberts, Lomega; Bradi Harman, Cyril; Gracee Miller, Comanche; Maylee Chaney, Hammon; Emma Stover, Okarche; Anna Santa'anna, Arnett.

Coaches: Jenni Holbrook, Jones (head); Jeff Daugherty, Merritt.