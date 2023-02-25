BIXBY — A complete team effort fueled No. 2 Bixby past No. 7 Owasso 74-22 in a Class 6A girls basketball regional final Saturday afternoon at the Whitey Ford Sports Complex.

Both teams advanced to the area tournament, starting Thursday at sites to be determined. The Spartans (18-7) face Norman at 6 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament.

The Rams (13-11) play in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m. against Sand Springs. The Tigers beat the Sandites 63-36 in another regional final Saturday.

Gentry Baldwin scored 13 points for Bixby and surpassed 1,000 points for her career in the process. Baldwin also registered 12 steals as part of an overall smothering effort on the defensive end.

Baldwin, who woke up Saturday morning without much of a voice, was quick to give credit to her teammates for reaching the 1,000 point milestone.

Baldwin also felt she needed to step up her intensity from the previous meeting against Owasso, a 39-37 nail biting win just over two weeks ago.

“I couldn’t do it without them,” said Baldwin. “I felt really aggressive today and tried to pressure the ball to create more offense.”

Gracy Wernli and Alyssa Nielsen both had strong games for the Spartans. Wernli scored a game-high 24 points while Nielsen finished with 20.

Brynn Daniel and Ama Musick only scored two points each for the Spartans, but both were especially strong at the defensive end. They snagged five rebounds apiece.

“Brynn is such a disruptor,” said Bixby head coach Tina Thomas. “Ama brings aggressiveness. I call her my “secret sauce’.”

Jayelle Austin got the first bucket of the game for the Rams, but Bixby countered with 12 consecutive points en route to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter. Austin had a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Owasso endured further adversity after Makenna Yokley picked up her third foul just 55 seconds into the second period.

The Spartans took advantage and eventually went up 26-10 at the half. The final points of the half came from Wernli right before the buzzer on a long outlet pass from Nielsen.

Yokley returned to the game at the 6:00 mark of the third quarter. She made a 3-pointer 85 seconds later, but did not score again. That cut the deficit to 33-18, but the Rams got no closer.

“It was a great team effort,” said Thomas. “The girls wanted it. They played with a ton of heart and tenacity.”

This was the third win in as many tries for Bixby over Owasso. The final score on December 16 was 67-32.

“They always say that it’s hard to beat a team three times, but we went out there today and wanted it bad,” said Wernli.

This was the final home game for six Bixby seniors. The others in addition to Baldwin, Wernli, and Nielsen are Kassidy Blankenship, Sadie Beltran, and Meredith Mayes, who suffered a season ending ACL injury in a 56-53 win over Edmond Memorial on December 9.

“We’ve played a lot of games here,” said Baldwin. “It’s kind of surreal that’s over now, but the season isn’t over yet.”

BIXBY 74, OWASSO 22

Owasso;4;6;12;0—22

Bixby;14;12;20;28—74

Owasso (13-11): Austin 10, McGarrah 4, Tease 3, Wilson 3, Pruitt 2

Bixby (18-7): G. Wernli 24, Nielsen 20, Baldwin 13, K. Wernli 9, Daniel 2, Musick 2, Wilson 2, Datel 2