Bixby girls edge Union in overtime to advance to 6A state tournament; Owasso falls

CLEVELAND, Okla. — Bixby arrived at the gym at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, eager to accomplish another season-long goal.

Because of a power outage as a result of an inadvertently cut line near Cleveland High School, the high-stakes showdown with Union was delayed for an hour — only increasing the anticipation.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting for this game,” guard Gracy Wernli said. “We got here after an hour bus ride and they (told us), you’ve got to wait another hour. We were mad, but we were like, we’ll be all right.”

The Spartans, ranked first in Class 6A East, overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half to force overtime and went on to prevail 49-47 to advance to the state tournament for a second year in a row.

“All of our hard work in practice has paid off,” forward Meredith Mayes said. “It’s amazing. It’s such a good feeling.”

After a back-and-forth first half, Union (17-6) led by one at the break. An and-one from Aubrey Hishaw and a basket from Sydni Smith pushed the advantage to nine in the third quarter, prompting a Bixby timeout.

Smith, a formidable presence inside, headed to the bench with her fourth foul and Mayes seized the opportunity. A six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter vanished when Mayes sandwiched a Redhawk turnover with two free throws and a banked hook.

“I wanted to bring my team some energy,” Mayes said. “I was ready to do that for my team.”

A steal from Mayes led to a 3-pointer from Wernli, capping a 9-0 run that put the Spartans up one. After Union standout TK Pitts knocked down a pair of clutch shots and her team got a stop, the Redhawks started draining the clock with a two-point cushion and four minutes left.

Bixby (21-3) didn’t want to foul and instead relied on ramped-up defense to deliver a steal from Kass Blankenship on a tipped pass, allowing Mayes to tie the game with 40 seconds left.

“We knew we had to get a deflection,” Wernli said. “We got the deflection we needed.”

In overtime, Alyssa Nielson made a crucial jumper and Wernli connected on a pair of free throws, avenging an area loss to Union in last year’s playoffs. The Redhawks can make it back to the state tournament with a victory Saturday against the winner of the Owasso-Putnam North game, which ended late Thursday.

“They’ve got four seniors and they’re well-prepared,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said about Union. “Joe (Redmond) does a great job and he’s a great coach, so I knew it was going to be a battle to the end. That’s the way it ended up.”

Putnam North 48, Owasso 43: The Rams were unable to come up with late baskets, resulting in an end to their season in the area tournament.

Owasso (11-15) led 36-35 at the end of the third quarter of a close game but fell behind by four with three minutes left.

After Makenna Yokley pulled her team within one on an and-one play, the Panthers (13-11) sealed the victory at the free-throw line. They advance to play Union on Saturday, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

BIXBY 49, UNION 47 (OT)

Union 19 9 11 6 2 — 47

Bixby 13 14 6 12 4 — 49

Union: Pitts 19, Hishaw 11, Malham 8, Smith 6, Marshall-Penny 3.

Bixby: Wernli 20, Mayes 18, Nielsen 7, Baldwin 2, Daniel 2.

PUTNAM NORTH 48, OWASSO 43

Putnam North;5;9;16;11;--;48

Owasso;9;3;21;16;--;43

Putnam North: Powell 17, McCloud 12, Geretta 7, Hawkins 5, Hardwick 4, Vicks 3.

Owasso: Hamilton 19, Stover 7, Yokley 7, Rose 6, Morrill 4.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.