Bixby dominates en route to TofC girls title

Bixby led 24-12 at halftime and 37-24 at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans then quickly ended any Lincoln comeback hopes with an 8-0 run capped by a Wernli basket to open the fourth quarter. Nielsen scored 12 in the second half.

The Spartans shot 57% from the field for the game compared to Lincoln's 36%.

Norman 59, Holland Hall 57: In the third-place game, Jordyn Rollins scored on a follow shot with nine seconds left to keep the defending 6A state champion Tigers from being upset by the 4A No. 3 Dutch.

Aaliyah Henderson led Norman with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Rollins scored 15. Kalayia Johnson paced Holland Hall with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Holland Hall led most of the game, with its biggest advantage at 43-33 late in the third, but then Henderson took over as the Tigers cut their deficit to 48-45 by the end of the quarter.

Henderson scored the first three baskets of the fourth quarter as Norman took a 51-48 lead. After Holland Hall's Kalayia Johnson's two free throws tied the game at 53, Henderson's two baskets gave Norman a 57-53 lead with 1:57 left. But 60 seconds later. Mia Fugate's trey tied the game at 57.