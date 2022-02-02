Bill Haisten: It was too late for Edie Allen, but Title IX gave Tulsa girls a game of their own

As Wednesday is National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and as 2022 is the 50th anniversary of the Title IX federal legislation that resulted in sweeping improvements and more opportunities for female athletes, it feels appropriate to review Edie Allen’s experience.
She was a skilled athlete and the daughter of one of the more revered coaches in Tulsa history (Daniel Webster High School basketball legend Bill Allen), so you might presume that Edie Allen had a fulfilling high school basketball career.
Actually, she didn’t have a high school basketball career.
In 1972, Title IX required publicly funded institutions such as universities and high schools to provide the same opportunities for girls and women as were provided for boys and men.
The wheels of progress didn’t immediately roll in Tulsa.
Edie Allen was a 1976 graduate of Nathan Hale High School. Not until the 1976-77 season were there school-sponsored girls’ varsity basketball programs in the Tulsa Public Schools district.
While in high school, Allen would play with recreation-league teams in gyms at Tulsa city parks. One of her teams was sponsored by a sheet metal company. She would practice with her dad’s male players, but Allen and female classmates were unable to represent their school in varsity competition. That glory was the exclusive property of the Hale boys.
Allen was a Hale student but, in essence, an independent athlete. She qualified for the state track-and-field meet in the shot put. In tennis, she competed as a member of the Hale boys’ team because there was no girls’ team, but she still qualified for the girls’ state tennis tournament.
She says her dream was to have been an All-State selection in basketball, but it was impossible for a player whose high school didn’t have a girls’ team. Allen was good enough to walk on at Oklahoma State University and become a two-year starter for the Cowgirls.
“Collinsville had a girls’ program. Why not my school? Yes, it was frustrating,” Allen recalls. “I would think, ‘Come on, Title IX! Kick in!’ ”
Not exactly equal
At Oklahoma State, Allen was a Cowgirl point guard while Sharon Voskuhl was a post player. After having been a small-school superstar at Hennessey in north-central Oklahoma, Voskuhl was among the first wave of OSU female basketball athletes to have received scholarships.
The Cowgirl program was “a mess,” Voskuhl recalls. “We had four different coaches in four years, but I was recruited and got a full scholarship because of Title IX. Thank goodness. To get a full scholarship was such an honor.”
Training-table meals were provided for the Cowboys but not for the Cowgirls, who would score food at a campus cafeteria or from Stillwater restaurants.
“I would order a cheese sandwich from Hideaway and then get some pickles from the commissary. That was my vegetable,” Allen remembers. “Now, the OSU women have a beautiful training table.”
In 1980, a few weeks after graduating from OSU, Allen was hired by then-Union Athletic Director Gil Cloud to coach ninth-grade girls basketball. After doing that for nine years, she was the varsity head coach for 11 seasons.
During each of her years with the Union freshmen, Allen would set a daily alarm for 4:50 a.m. Her practices would begin at a painfully early 6:15 a.m. because the boys always had the gym after school.
By the time Emily Barkley became a Union athlete, not much had changed. She then was known as Emily Warren. When she was a seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade basketball athlete, her teams’ practices always began each morning at 6:30.
Within families who had more than one school-age child and more than one school schedule to consider, the early morning practices undoubtedly prevented some girls from getting to play basketball.
Not long after joining the Union athletics administration staff in 2004, Barkley was a driving force in retooling practice schedules that were better for female athletes — and for their families.
Abundant opportunities
For a portrait that accompanies this column, Allen was reunited with one of her all-time favorite Union players — Barkley, now the Union athletic director — and had a nice talk session with longtime Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip and former Elk City state champion player Misti Davis, who is married to Union girls’ basketball assistant coach Joe Davis.
Misti Davis was accompanied by her 11-year-old twin daughters Mika and Jada, who attend a Union elementary school and from March through August are expected to play about 50 games as members of two teams.
Each of their parents is tall, and as sixth-graders Mika and Jada are quite tall and athletic. As seventh-graders in 2022-23, the twins will play on a school-sponsored team. Doors will open for them to have beautiful high school and college careers.
“That’s the future of Union basketball,” Barkley said, gesturing toward the Davis sisters.
Mika and Jada have what Edie Allen wanted so badly as a kid — limitless opportunities and a game of their own. A chance to wear varsity school colors and play meaningful games in big-time gyms.
In 1982-83, Darlean Osborn was a basketball star in Okemah. While playing at East Central University in Ada, she met a football athlete — Brad Calip — who would become her husband. After having been the head football coach at Booker T. Washington, Brad today is an Owasso assistant. After having been the girls’ basketball head coach at Jenks, Darlean since 2005 has been the Sapulpa head coach.
At Missouri State, their daughter Brice Calip was the 2020-21 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.
“I wish I’d had these opportunities when I was playing,” Darlean Calip said of Oklahoma high school girls’ basketball. “A few years ago, you might have one or two kids on your team who played during the summer and would travel for tournaments. Now, for example, if I have 12 kids on my team, 10 of them are traveling nationally during the summer. It raises the level of play, and it’s that way all over the state.”
Edie’s dream comes true
At Union, Emily Barkley was an All-State soccer athlete and a captain of her basketball team. In 2012, she became Union’s first female athletic director. She also was the first female member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association board.
“Pretty soon, we’ll no longer have to measure a person’s accomplishments that way,” Barkley said. “You won’t say, ‘She was the first woman to do this or do that.’ Eventually, these types of roles will be common for women.”
Darlean Calip is among the more respected coaches in the state. Sharon Voskuhl Staab and her family settled in Tulsa. She had two sons who played basketball at Memorial High School and another who attended Cascia Hall. Blaise Staab was a star on Memorial’s 2008 state championship team. Sharon remains a heavily involved booster of Memorial basketball.
Women are athletic directors at Catoosa (Courtne St. Clair) and at Bixby (Kate Creekmore). Broken Arrow, Owasso and Tulsa public schools have women as assistant athletic directors.
In Tulsa-area high school basketball, a girls head coach typically has as many assistants and support-staff personnel as a boys head coach. With regard to practice-court access, scheduling, officiating and the quality of uniforms, there seems to be equity. If there weren’t, there would be a response from disgruntled girls and their parents.
For the girls as much as for the boys, shoes are a huge component of basketball culture. A popular girls’ shoe is the $175 Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run.
When Edie Allen played rec-league basketball as a Tulsa teen, she did so in a pair of $15 Converse high-tops.
Current high school girls can’t even fathom what Allen and her female peers experienced before Title IX became universally impactful. Although Allen herself didn’t benefit as a high school athlete, her dream of 50 years ago eventually did come true. She retired from coaching after the 1999-2000 season.
Today, 46 years removed from her senior year at Hale, the 64-year-old Allen doesn’t seem bitter that she was denied opportunities that now are routine for basketball girls. Instead, she celebrates the growth of the girls game in Tulsa and throughout the state.
“The progress has been phenomenal,” she says. “We’re in such a better place now.”
