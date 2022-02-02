Bill Haisten: It was too late for Edie Allen, but Title IX gave Tulsa girls a game of their own

Training-table meals were provided for the Cowboys but not for the Cowgirls, who would score food at a campus cafeteria or from Stillwater restaurants.

“I would order a cheese sandwich from Hideaway and then get some pickles from the commissary. That was my vegetable,” Allen remembers. “Now, the OSU women have a beautiful training table.”

In 1980, a few weeks after graduating from OSU, Allen was hired by then-Union Athletic Director Gil Cloud to coach ninth-grade girls basketball. After doing that for nine years, she was the varsity head coach for 11 seasons.

During each of her years with the Union freshmen, Allen would set a daily alarm for 4:50 a.m. Her practices would begin at a painfully early 6:15 a.m. because the boys always had the gym after school.

By the time Emily Barkley became a Union athlete, not much had changed. She then was known as Emily Warren. When she was a seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade basketball athlete, her teams’ practices always began each morning at 6:30.

Within families who had more than one school-age child and more than one school schedule to consider, the early morning practices undoubtedly prevented some girls from getting to play basketball.