 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bartlesville taps Talby Justus as new girls basketball
0 comments

Bartlesville taps Talby Justus as new girls basketball

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Talby Justus will be recommended as Bartlesville’s next girls head basketball coach, Bruins director of athletics Thad Dilbeck said in a news release Monday.

Pending board approval, Justus will replace Donnie Martin, who resigned after three seasons at the helm and will return to Pryor as girls head coach.

A Stillwater native and former Pawnee basketball player, Justus was on UT-Arlington’s coaching staff the past seven years, including three as associate head coach, and spent three years before that as an assistant at New Mexico State Junior College.

Before moving to the collegiate ranks, Justus guided Glencoe to a state championship in 2006 and a state runner-up finish in 2007. He also had high school coaching stints at Ripley, Burlington, Perry and Bray-Doyle.

Justus played high school basketball at Pawnee for his father, Harley Justus, and was part of an NAIA Division II Final Four team during his college career at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.

He and his wife, Lori, have three children: Talby Jr., Holton and Makenna.

Talby Justus, new Bartlesville girls coach

Justus

 Mike Brown

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News