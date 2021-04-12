Bartlesville taps Talby Justus as new girls basketball

Talby Justus will be recommended as Bartlesville’s next girls head basketball coach, Bruins director of athletics Thad Dilbeck said in a news release Monday.

Pending board approval, Justus will replace Donnie Martin, who resigned after three seasons at the helm and will return to Pryor as girls head coach.

A Stillwater native and former Pawnee basketball player, Justus was on UT-Arlington’s coaching staff the past seven years, including three as associate head coach, and spent three years before that as an assistant at New Mexico State Junior College.

Before moving to the collegiate ranks, Justus guided Glencoe to a state championship in 2006 and a state runner-up finish in 2007. He also had high school coaching stints at Ripley, Burlington, Perry and Bray-Doyle.

Justus played high school basketball at Pawnee for his father, Harley Justus, and was part of an NAIA Division II Final Four team during his college career at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.

He and his wife, Lori, have three children: Talby Jr., Holton and Makenna.

