Angel Goodrich: As a firefighter she has 'best job in the world'

After her WNBA career ended in 2015, Angel Goodrich tried it all. Personal trainer. Blackjack dealer. School tutor.

But Goodrich, a star at Tahlequah Sequoyah High School and the University of Kansas, knew she was best suited for a hands-on job, one that didn’t plant her behind a desk.

In the middle of this transitional period, Goodrich found herself at the Tulsa State Fair with her mom. As they were about to leave, they came across the Tulsa Fire Department booth. As Goodrich made small talk with the firefighters, she eventually shared her desire for an occupation where she could help others.

After talking with the recruiter, Goodrich eventually spoke with the women’s clinic for the department, where she signed up and went through various events to find out if she liked the idea of being a firefighter.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Goodrich, who suffered ACL tears in both knees during her first two years of college. “And I love that because it was a challenge. I was like, ‘where do I start the hiring process?' And that’s how I got here.”

In November, Goodrich will have been with Tulsa’s Fire Department for three years. Her 5-foot-4 frame, which she once used to become the Jayhawks’ all-time assists leader, presents challenges in fighting fires, but she strives to “prove people wrong.”

Her frame is one challenge. Another is that she now works in a male-dominated field. She estimates Tulsa Fire has around 30 women in the department.

Goodrich has faced obstacles before, like when she became the first athlete from Sequoyah High to earn a Division I scholarship. She faced doubt again when the Seattle Storm cut her, ending her WNBA career.

“I’m one of those kinds of people who like to prove people wrong,” Goodrich said. “But it’s not that I’m trying to prove anything to anyone, either. I love this job, every part of it. The physical side can be demanding just because I’m not big and can’t carry or pick up a patient that could be something easy for a male.

“But there’s also those things I can do that a larger male couldn’t, such as crawling into attics. So I feel like it’s a give and take. … It’s just about working as a team that’s awesome.”

Goodrich resides in Tahlequah, her hometown, and commutes to Tulsa on days she works. When she was in Lawrence, Kansas, for college, it was hard for her to be five hours away, so being closer to home has been an easy transition.

Goodrich averaged 7.2 assists per game as a senior at Kansas. She ranks third on the Big 12’s all-time assists leaderboard, solidifying herself as a strong team player.

She carries that same strategy into firefighting.

“It’s just about working as a team,” Goodrich said. “That’s another thing I like about being on the department is being a team. There’s not just you, You’re working with someone and a crew the whole time. And that’s what makes it special as well. With basketball, I was a part of a team, and for that to carry onto my career now is an amazing feeling.”

Today, Goodrich describes her new career as the “best job in the world.” And she credits the sport for helping her finally find her post-basketball career.

“It’s definitely taught me a lot,” Goodrich said of basketball. “Opening up, stepping out of my comfort zone, because this is definitely out of my comfort zone. I feel like basketball has helped me grow and become the person I am because I did have challenges with being small and people telling me you’re not going to make it because you’re small in basketball.

“And that made me want to prove them wrong. And then with (firefighting), there’s the male side and the female side of things, and I want to prove them wrong here too.”

