Landry Allen

Tuttle • Senior

Averaged 17.8 points, 8.9 rebounds 3.6 blocks and 1.7 steals to lead the Tigers to a 26-3 record and the 4A semifinals. Led the Tigers to four state tournament berths, including a title in 2021. Had 21 career games of at least 20 points. 31 double-doubles and six triple-doubles. A three-time World All-State selection. Career totals: 106 games, 1,562 points, 903 rebounds, 481 blocks, 138 steals, 108 assists.

College: Oklahoma

Boston Berry

Jones * Senior

Selected as the 3A state tournament MVP after a third consecutive title after scoring 49 points in three games. For the season, averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals. Shot 42% on 2-pointers and 39% on 3s. Jones coach Jenni Holbrook said about Berry: "Boston is a gamer -- she is tough as as nails." Career totals: 104 games, 1,061 points, 459 assists, 399 rebounds, 300 steals.

College: McNeese State

Morgan Borgstadt

Verdigris * Senior

Led the Cardinals to their first state semifinal berth since 2006 and a 22-7 record and. Had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in a 43-39 quarterfinal win over Fort Gibson. Selected MVP after scoring 54 points in three games to lead the Cardinals to the Port City Classic title at Catoosa. Had 21 points in a win over Wagoner on Feb. 4. Career totals: 98 games, 1,514 points, 420 rebounds, 197 steals 155 assists, 48 blocks.

College: Tennessee-Martin

Ellie Brueggemann

Lincoln Christian * Senior

Lincoln's all-time scoring leader averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.8 assists to lead the Bulldogs to a 27-2 record and the 4A state title game. Shot 52% on field goals and 43% on 3s. Scored 39 points with 10-of-14 on 3s against McLain in a district game. Had 21 points with 5-of-9 on 3s and six steals in a win over Holland Hall on Feb. 14. Career totals: 106 games, 1,640 points, 461 rebounds, 256 assists, 239 steals

College: Drury

Hannah Coons

Kiefer • Junior

Averaged 21.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists to lead the Trojans to a 22-6 record and their first state tournament win. Had 37 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 78-45 victory over Kingston in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Was the 3A state tournament's scoring leader. For the season. shot 48% on field goals and 36% on 3s. Career totals: 76 games, 1,351 points, 571 rebounds, 183 assists, 115 steals, 71 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Stailee Heard

Sapulpa * Senior

Scored 41 points, including the winning basket in an 18-point fourth quarter, in a 75-74 win over Holland Hall in the 5A state final. Was the 5A state tournament MVP with 77 points in three games. For the season. averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals. Also a 2022 World All-State selection. Career totals: 103 games, 1,697 points, 830 rebounds, 398 assists, 244 steals.

College: OSU

Elise Hill

Holland Hall • Senior

Led the 24-4 Dutch to the 5A state final as she averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists. Scored 36 points in the championship game. Led all state tournament scoring with 81 points. Scored 25 against MWC Carl Albert in the semifinals. Had a 3-pointer in 24 of 28 games. Selected to the All-World second team last season. Career totals: 101 games, 1,445 points, 370 rebounds, 244 assists, 299 steals

College: Tulsa

Marcayla Johnson

B.T. Washington * Sophomore

Averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals to lead the Hornets to the 6A state tournament. MVP of tournaments at Bartlesville and Tahlequah. BTW coach Rabu Leyva said, "She played her best games when we needed them the most." Sank tying shot that sent regional final win over Jenks into overtime. Career totals: 51 games, 797 points, 382 rebounds, 110 assists, 75 steals, 23 blocks.

College: Baylor

Keziah Lofton

Bethany * Sophomore

Led 4A tournament scorers with 48 points in three games to lead the Bronchos to their first state title. Had 21 points and seven rebounds against Lincoln Christian in the championship game. Scored 20 points against Tuttle in the semifinals. For the season, averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.5 assists. Shot 51.6% from the field and 69.6 on free throws. Also averaged 18 points as a freshman.

College: OU

McKenzie Mathurin

Broken Arrow * Sophomore

The World's Ms. Outside winner, averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists to help the Tigers return to the 6A state tournament for the first time since 2016. Scored 23 points against Putnam West in the quarterfinals. Had 31 points and seven rebounds in a 60-54 victory over Choctaw in a regional final. Career totals: 49 games, 818 points, 297 rebounds, 163 assists, 78 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Elle Papahronis

Edmond North * Senior

Averaged 17 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals to help the Huskies finish 29-0 and win a second consecutive 6A state title. Scored 53 points in three state tournament games. Had 30 points and 12 rebounds against Norman in the final. Sank two tiebreaking free throws with 22.5 seconds left in the semifinals. A 2022 World All-State selection. Career totals: 103 games, 1,397 points, 790 rebounds, 254 assists, 206 steals.

College: San Francisco

Emily Robinson

Caddo * Senior

Averaged 24 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 3.4 assists as she led the Bruins to a 26-3 record and runner-up finish in Class A. Scored 36 points in a semifinal win over Riverside. Caddo-s all-time scoring leader ranks 18th in state history. A four-time Bryan County Conference MVP. Named the Bertha Teague Mid-America Classic MVP. Career totals: 105 games, 2,431 points, 724 rebounds, 466 steals, 352 assists.

College: ORU

Laci Steele

Edmond North * Senior

The World's MVP of the 6A state tournament for the second year in a row with 64 points in three games as the Huskies went 29-0 to win their second consecutive title. Averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals. Shot 81% on free throws and 39% on 3s. A three-time All-State selection. Had a 98-12 career record as a starter. Career totals: 105 games, 2,081 points, 771 rebounds, 230 steals, 225 assists, 94 blocks.

College: North Carolina State

Parker Stevenson

Bethel * Senior

Led the Wildcats to consecutive state tournament appearances, including 25-4 this season and a berth in the 3A semifinals. Averaged 18 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.9 steals. Had 32 points with 8-of-9 treys in a Jan. 13 win over North Rock Creek. Bethel coach Tara Satterfield said, "Instrumental in turning our around around." Career totals: 99 games, 1,756 points, 213 treys, 577 rebounds, 315 assists, 278 steals, 69 blocks.

College: OBU

Gracy Wernli

Bixby * Senior

Averaged 18.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. Bixby coach Tina Thomas refers to her as "always clutch." Scored 26 points in a 6A state quarterfinal loss to champion Edmond North. Had 25 points on Jan. 24 in a win at Broken Arrow. Produced 70 points in three games in the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Also was a World 2022 All-State selection. Career totals: 106 games, 1,442 points, 389 rebounds, 167 assists, 137 steals.

College: Abilene Christian

Coach of the Year

Darlean Calip * Sapulpa

Captured her fifth state title as a head coach this year. For the first time, she is the solo winner of the World's state coach of the year award — 20 years after she was a co-winner. Has won three state titles at Sapulpa and two at Jenks. Has been the All-World or All-Metro coach four times. An Okemah High and East Central University graduate, her 26-year coaching record is 462-210.

First team

Player, school, Cl., Ht., Gr., Avg.

Landry Allen, Tuttle, 4A, 6-3, Sr., 17.8

Boston Berry, Jones, 3A, 5-7, Sr., 12.5

Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris, 4A, 6-0, Sr., 18.2

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Chr., 4A, 5-11, Sr., 14.4

Hannah Coons, Kiefer, 3A, 6-1, Jr., 21.9

Stailee Heard, Sapulpa, 5A, 5-11, Sr., 19.7

Elise Hill, Holland Hall, 2A, 5-7, Sr.,18.9

Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington, 6A, 6-0, So., 18.3

Keziah Lofton, Bethany, 4A, 6-0, So., 18.1

McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow, 4A, 5-11, So., 20.9

Elle Papahronis, Ed. North, 6A, 5-11, Sr., 17.0

Emily Robinson, Caddo, A, 5-10, Sr., 24.0

Laci Steele, Ed. North, 6A, 5-10, Sr., 23.2

Parker Stevenson, Bethel, 3A, 5-7, Sr., 18.0

Gracy Wernli, Bixby, 6A, 5-9, Sr., 18.1

Honorable mention

Ada: Sania Richardson, 5-5, so.

Arapaho-Butler: Katie Edelen, 5-9, sr.

Bethany: Kayten Donley, 6-0, so.; Zya Vann, 5-10, jr.

Bethel: Josie Megehee, 5-10, so.

Bishop Kelley: Anne Blankenship, 5-10, so.

Bixby: Gentry Baldwin, 5-6, sr.; Alyssa Nielsen, 6-0, sr.

B.T. Washington: Alexis Leyva, 5-10, fr.

Bristow: Addi Alexander, 5-4, jr.

Broken Arrow: Taneya Howard, 5-11, sr.

Caddo: Kadey McKay, 5-7, jr.

Calvin: E'Niyah Holmes, 6-0, fr.

Cashion: Lauren Jenkins, 5-7, jr.

Catoosa: Zoe Brown, 5-10, sr.

Central: Nakya Blakley, 5-9, sr.

Classen SAS: Skylar Durley, 5-8, so.

Collinsville: Brie Smith, 5-9, jr.

Comanche: Gracee Miller, 5-8, sr.

Cyril: Bradi Harmon, 5-6, sr.

Dale: Brook Rutland, 5-8, sr.; Makenzy Herman, 5-6, sr.

Edmond Memorial: Addy Johnson, 5-8, jr.; Baylor Franz, 5-6, sr.

Edmond North: Allison Heathcock, 5-11, jr.

El Reno: Pauline Black-Harmon, 5-10, jr.; Emmary Elizondo, 5-8, so.

Fort Gibson: Addy Whiteley, 5-5, so.

Glenpool: Tyra McKinnie, 6-0, fr.; Aaliyah Shawnee, 5-7, so.

Guthrie: Mariah Dightman, 5-8, jr.; Anjewl Murillo, 5-8, sr.

Hammon: Maylee Cheney, 5-11, sr.; Henley West, 6-1, so.

Hartshorne: Alanna Williams, 5-7, jr.

Holland Hall: Sophia Regalado, 5-10, sr.

Hooker: Mady Swayze, 6-0, sr.

Howe: Gracie Lute, 5-9, sr.

Idabel: Mary Carden, 6-6, jr.

Inola: Miller Weast, 5-8, jr.

Jenks: Jill Twiehaus, 5-9, jr.

Jones: Zoe Tucker, 5-6, sr.

Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, 5-10, sr.

KIPP Tulsa: Heaven Smith, 5-6, jr.

Lincoln Christian: Audrey Hopkins, 5-11, so.; Maddi Stewart, 5-9, fr.

Lomega: Darcy Roberts, 5-10, sr.

Mannford: Bella Pehrson, 6-0, jr.

McAlester: Jayda Holiman, 5-6, sr.

Morris: Maddie Moore, 5-10, sr.

MWC Carl Albert: Ausha Moore, 5-9, jr.; Ariana Diaz, 5-5, sr.

Norman: Aaliyah Henderson, 5-8, sr.; Kayla Jones, 6-0, sr.; Keeley Parks, 5-11, so.

Okarche: Emma Stover, 6-0, sr.

Okemah: Meranda Switch, 5-4, so.

Oologah: Alexis Martin, 5-10, sr.

Owasso: Makenna Yokley, 6-1, jr.

Pawhuska: Hannah Reynolds, 5-10, so.

Pittsburg: Catyn Graham, 5-8, sr.

Preston: Adrianne Wilson, 5-8, sr.

Pryor: Kayley Alt, 5-7, sr.

Putnam West: Caya Smith 6-0, jr.

Riverside: Karliey Parker, 5-7, jr.

Rogers: Julianna Matlock, 5-11, sr.; Saniyah Morrison, 5-3, so.

Sand Springs: Hailey Jackson, 6-0, sr.

Sapulpa: Taylor Bilby, 5-7, jr.; Tyla Heard, 5-11, so.

Seiling: Kenly Gore, 5-10, jr.; Braci Nyberg, 5-7, jr.

Silo: Tiani Ellison, 6-0, sr.

Stroud: Kileigh Mixon, 5-10, sr.

Tahlequah: Jadyn Buttery, 5-11, jr.; Kori Rainwater. 6-0, jr.

Texhoma: Cody-Paige Audrain, 5-10, sr.; Jacqueline Berry, 5-11, jr.

Tuttle: Allie Rehl, 5-9, jr.

Wagoner: Gracy Shieldnight, 5-11, jr.

Washington: Kelby Beller, 5-6, fr.; Rielynn Scheffe, 5-3, so.

Weatherford: Addy Hoffman, 5-9, sr.; Jordan Hoffman, 5-8, sr.

Westmoore: Kyiah Prestridge, 6-0, fr.

All-State Q&A with Barry Lewis

What is an interesting aspect this year about the Tulsa World’s All-State basketball team?

A combined 12 of the 30 boys and girls first-team selections are repeaters from last year.

How were the teams selected?

All high school coaches were invited to nominate their players. A notable difference between the Tulsa World’s selections and those made by the state’s coaches is that players from all grade levels are eligible for World honors, while the coaches honor only seniors. The World's All-State boys first team includes seven seniors, six juniors, a sophomore and freshman. The girls first team has 11 seniors, three sophomore and a junior. I chose both the boys and girls teams.

Players did not have to be nominated by their coaches to be recognized. A coach’s nomination, however, can make a major impact in a player’s candidacy. Thanks to all of the coaches who participated in the nomination process. Decisions were based on this season’s performances, not on college recruiting rankings.

When will the state players of the year be announced?

They will be revealed after the All-World players of the year are announced at the All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL/Booker T. Washington standout Felix Jones is the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

What were the toughest decisions?

On the boys team, players narrowly missing first-team honors are Holland Hall's Jadon Cool and Putnam North's CJ Smith. Douglass' Terry McMorris, who was a final cut from last year's team, made it this year. Girls who narrowly missed were Jenks' Jill Twiehaus, Bixby's Gentry Baldwin and Norman's Keeley Parks.

How many players were selected?

There were 100 boys and 100 girls. The honorable mention list is limited to 85 each in order to elevate the honor’s significance.

GIRLS SUPER 12

1. Edmond North (6A, 29-0)

Captured a second consecutive state titles and compiled a 57-1 record during that span. Won by less than 10 points only once until the state semifinals and final.

2. Sapulpa (5A, 25-2)

Won its second state title in three years. Defeated every team it played — splitting two games with Sand Springs and Lincoln Christian. Won Fort Smith's Tournament of Champions. Went 11-1 against 6A teams.

3. Norman (6A, 22-5)

Bounced back from an 0-2 start to reach the state final with its only losses the remainder of the season coming against Lincoln Christian and Edmond North (twice).

4. Putnam West (6A, 23-5)

Gave Edmond North its toughest battle in the semifinals. Went 2-0 at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville, Texas, and 3-1 at the Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

5. Holland Hall (5A, 24-4)

Came within four seconds and one point of winning a state title after being shifted to 5A from 4A in mid-season. Played and defeated teams from all classes except B.

6. Bethany (4A, 29-1)

Underrated all season until winning the gold ball. Closest winning margin was 48-36 over Lincoln Christian in the state final. Avenged season's only loss against Tuttle in the semifinals.

7. Lincoln Christian (4A, 27-2)

Defeated Norman, Sapulpa and Bixby to win the Tournament of Champions. Other impressive victories came against Holland Hall and 3A champion Jones.

8. Bixby (6A, 19-9)

An injury that sidelined Abilene Christian signee Meredith Mayes after three games may have kept the Spartans from a third consecutive state final. Lost 70-58 to Edmond North in the state quarterfinals.

9. Edmond Memorial (6A, 22-5)

Lost in the state semifinals to Norman after splitting two regular-season meetings. Other losses were to Edmond North (twice) and Bixby.

10. Broken Arrow (6A, 18-9)

Rallied from a 2-4 start to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2016.

11. Booker T. Washington (6A, 20-7)

Reached the state quarterfinals with a lineup that included two freshmen and three sophomores.

12. Seiling (A, 27-1)

The Wildcats, whose only loss was 62-49 to Edmond North, won their second gold ball in a row and sixth since 2016.

Previous winners

Players of the year

2022: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Classen SAS

2021: Kelbie Washington, Norman

2020: Aaliyah Moore, Moore

2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2017: Ana Llanusa, Choctaw

2016: Aaliyah Wilson, Muskogee

2015: Rylie Torrey, Locust Grove

2014: Toree Thompson, Broken Arrow

2013: Jessica Washington, Jenks

2012: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe

2011: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe

2010: Richa Jackson, Midwest City

2009: Taleya Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2008: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa

2007: Angel Goodrich, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2006: Rose Hammon, Depew

2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa

2004: Stephanie McGhee, Howe

2003: Twiggy McIntyre, Sapulpa

2002: Laura Andrews, Washington (Okla.)

2001: Kala Bowers, Woodward

2000: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall

Coaches of the year

2022: Jim Perinovic, Classen SAS

2021: Michael Neal, Norman

2020: Justin Brown, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2019: Scott Winfield, Adair

2018: Chuck London, Fort Gibson

2017: Samy Mack, East Central

2016: Katie Thomson, Midwest City

2015: Larry Callison, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2014: Mike Hughes, Broken Arrow

2013: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2012: Paul Bass, Edmond Santa Fe

2011: Jerry Walker, Fort Gibson

2010: Art Bode, Midwest City

2009: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2008: Jim Stacy, Union

2007: Bill Nobles, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2006: Samy Mack, East Central

2005: Danny Acord, Davenport

2004: Mark Campbell, Claremore

2003: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Mark Campbell, Claremore

2002: Steve Odle, Kansas

2001: Chuck London, Bristow

2000: Rick Wilson, Carl Albert