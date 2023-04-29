Coach of the Year</&hrdp2>

Darlean Calip * Sapulpa

Captured her fifth state title as a head coach this year. For the first time, she is the solo winner of the World’s state coach of the year award — 20 years after she was a co-winner. Has won three state titles at Sapulpa and two at Jenks. Has been the All-World or All-Metro coach four times. An Okemah High and East Central University graduate, her 26-year coaching record is 462-210.

TULSA WORLD ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.

Landry Allen, Tuttle;4A;6-3;Sr.;17.8

Boston Berry, Jones;3A;5-7;Sr.;12.5

Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris;4A;6-0;Sr.;18.2

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Chr.;4A;5-11;Sr.;14.4

Hannah Coons, Kiefer;3A;6-1;Jr.;21.9

Stailee Heard, Sapulpa;5A;5-11;Sr.;19.7

Elise Hill, Holland Hall;2A;5-7;Sr.;18.9

Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington;6A;6-0;So.;18.3

Keziah Lofton, Bethany;4A;6-0;So.;18.1

McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow;4A;5-11;So.;20.9

Elle Papahronis, Ed. North;6A;5-11;Sr.;17.0

Emily Robinson, Caddo;A;5-10;Sr.;24.0

Laci Steele, Ed. North;6A;5-10;Sr.;23.2

Parker Stevenson, Bethel;3A;5-7;Sr.;18.0

Gracy Wernli;Bixby;6A;5-9;Sr.;18.1

GIRLS SUPER 12</&hrdp2>

1. Edmond North (6A, 29-0)

Captured a second consecutive state titles and compiled a 57-1 record during that span. Won by less than 10 points only once until the state semifinals and final.

2. Sapulpa (5A, 25-2)

Won its second state title in three years. Defeated every team it played — splitting two games with Sand Springs and Lincoln Christian. Won Fort Smith’s Tournament of Champions. Went 11-1 against 6A teams.

3. Norman (6A, 22-5)

Bounced back from an 0-2 start to reach the state final with its only losses the remainder of the season coming against Lincoln Christian and Edmond North (twice).

4. Putnam West (6A, 23-5)

Gave Edmond North its toughest battle in the semifinals. Went 2-0 at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville, Texas, and 3-1 at the Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

5. Holland Hall (5A, 24-4)

Came within four seconds and one point of winning a state title after being shifted to 5A from 4A in mid-season. Played and defeated teams from all classes except B.

6. Bethany (4A, 29-1)

Underrated all season until winning the gold ball. Closest winning margin was 48-36 over Lincoln Christian in the state final. Avenged season’s only loss against Tuttle in the semifinals.

7. Lincoln Christian (4A, 27-2)

Defeated Norman, Sapulpa and Bixby to win the Tournament of Champions. Other impressive victories came against Holland Hall and 3A champion Jones.

8. Bixby (6A, 19-9)

An injury that sidelined Abilene Christian signee Meredith Mayes after three games may have kept the Spartans from a third consecutive state final. Lost 70-58 to Edmond North in the state quarterfinals.

9. Edmond Memorial (6A, 22-5)

Lost in the state semifinals to Norman after splitting two regular-season meetings. Other losses were to Edmond North (twice) and Bixby.

10. Broken Arrow (6A, 18-9)

Rallied from a 2-4 start to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2016.

11. Booker T. Washington (6A, 20-7)

Reached the state quarterfinals with a lineup that included two freshmen and three sophomores.

12. Seiling (A, 27-1)

The Wildcats, whose only loss was 62-49 to Edmond North, won their second gold ball in a row and sixth since 2016.