Coach of the Year</&hrdp2>
Darlean Calip * Sapulpa
Captured her fifth state title as a head coach this year. For the first time, she is the solo winner of the World’s state coach of the year award — 20 years after she was a co-winner. Has won three state titles at Sapulpa and two at Jenks. Has been the All-World or All-Metro coach four times. An Okemah High and East Central University graduate, her 26-year coaching record is 462-210.
TULSA WORLD ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
Landry Allen, Tuttle;4A;6-3;Sr.;17.8
Boston Berry, Jones;3A;5-7;Sr.;12.5
Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris;4A;6-0;Sr.;18.2
Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Chr.;4A;5-11;Sr.;14.4
Hannah Coons, Kiefer;3A;6-1;Jr.;21.9
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa;5A;5-11;Sr.;19.7
Elise Hill, Holland Hall;2A;5-7;Sr.;18.9
Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington;6A;6-0;So.;18.3
Keziah Lofton, Bethany;4A;6-0;So.;18.1
McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow;4A;5-11;So.;20.9
Elle Papahronis, Ed. North;6A;5-11;Sr.;17.0
Emily Robinson, Caddo;A;5-10;Sr.;24.0
Laci Steele, Ed. North;6A;5-10;Sr.;23.2
Parker Stevenson, Bethel;3A;5-7;Sr.;18.0
Gracy Wernli;Bixby;6A;5-9;Sr.;18.1
GIRLS SUPER 12</&hrdp2>
1. Edmond North (6A, 29-0)
Captured a second consecutive state titles and compiled a 57-1 record during that span. Won by less than 10 points only once until the state semifinals and final.
2. Sapulpa (5A, 25-2)
Won its second state title in three years. Defeated every team it played — splitting two games with Sand Springs and Lincoln Christian. Won Fort Smith’s Tournament of Champions. Went 11-1 against 6A teams.
3. Norman (6A, 22-5)
Bounced back from an 0-2 start to reach the state final with its only losses the remainder of the season coming against Lincoln Christian and Edmond North (twice).
4. Putnam West (6A, 23-5)
Gave Edmond North its toughest battle in the semifinals. Went 2-0 at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville, Texas, and 3-1 at the Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
5. Holland Hall (5A, 24-4)
Came within four seconds and one point of winning a state title after being shifted to 5A from 4A in mid-season. Played and defeated teams from all classes except B.
6. Bethany (4A, 29-1)
Underrated all season until winning the gold ball. Closest winning margin was 48-36 over Lincoln Christian in the state final. Avenged season’s only loss against Tuttle in the semifinals.
7. Lincoln Christian (4A, 27-2)
Defeated Norman, Sapulpa and Bixby to win the Tournament of Champions. Other impressive victories came against Holland Hall and 3A champion Jones.
8. Bixby (6A, 19-9)
An injury that sidelined Abilene Christian signee Meredith Mayes after three games may have kept the Spartans from a third consecutive state final. Lost 70-58 to Edmond North in the state quarterfinals.
9. Edmond Memorial (6A, 22-5)
Lost in the state semifinals to Norman after splitting two regular-season meetings. Other losses were to Edmond North (twice) and Bixby.
10. Broken Arrow (6A, 18-9)
Rallied from a 2-4 start to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
11. Booker T. Washington (6A, 20-7)
Reached the state quarterfinals with a lineup that included two freshmen and three sophomores.
12. Seiling (A, 27-1)
The Wildcats, whose only loss was 62-49 to Edmond North, won their second gold ball in a row and sixth since 2016.