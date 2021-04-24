All-State girls basketball: The state's best 15 players, coach of the year and honorable mention

Coach of the year

Will return to the University of Oklahoma as a women’s basketball assistant after guiding the Tigers to their second Class 6A state title in three years. “This (award) is more about what the girls accomplished,” he said. “They did everything in their power and it makes me proud.” Also led the 2019 championship team and was 109-65 over seven seasons. A former OU player (2005-07) and was a graduate assistant under former Sooners men’s head coach Jeff Capel in 2011-13.