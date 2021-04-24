All-State girls basketball: The state's best 15 players, coach of the year and honorable mention

All-State team
|Player
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Grade
|Avg.
|Landry Allen
|Tuttle
|4A
|6-3
|So.
|13.9
|Kate Bradley
|Bixby
|6A
|5-7
|Sr.
|12.3
|Linda Brice
|Coweta
|5A
|5-8
|Sr.
|18.2
|Emrie Ellis
|Vanoss
|A
|6-2
|Sr.
|13.4
|Chantae Embry
|Norman
|6A
|6-1
|Sr.
|13.0
|Rory Geer
|Grove
|4A
|5-11
|Sr.
|12.4
|Stailee Heard
|Sapulpa
|5A
|5-10
|Soph.
|15.7
|Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
|Classen SAS
|4A
|6-1
|Jr.
|17.4
|Tirzah Moore
|Jones
|3A
|6-1
|Sr.
|15.9
|Kaylen Nelson
|Union
|6A
|5-10
|Sr.
|13.4
|Temira Poindexter
|Sapulpa
|5A
|6-2
|Sr.
|20.6
|Laci Steele
|Edmond
|6A
|5-10
|Soph.
|20.0
|Jade Upshaw
|Kellyville
|3A
|5-7
|Sr.
|19.3
|Adysen Wilson
|Lomega
|B
|5-10
|Sr.
|14.9
|Kelbie Washington
|Norman
|6A
|5-6
|Sr.
|15.0
Meet the 15 best players in the state
Landry Allen * Tuttle * So.
Commanding post player was central element in Tigers’ run to the Class 4A state title. Led a defense that allowed only 33 points per game. Dominated the state tournament and was named tourney MVP. Had 23 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots in a semifinal win over Anadarko. Had 152 blocked shots as a freshman and 127 as a sophomore. Holds offers from OU, OSU, Tulsa, Texas Tech, Kansas and more.
Two-year career totals: 51 games, 726 points, 436 rebounds, 53 steals, 279 blocked shots
Kate Bradley * Bixby * Sr.
Helped lead Spartans to a Class 6A state runner-up finish, providing leadership and clutch play. “An assistant coach on the floor,” coach Tina Thomas said. Averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a senior and was an All-Frontier Valley Conference first-team selection. Also shot 38% from 3-point range. Scored 15 points and took a charge at crunch time in a 6A semifinal win over No. 2 Edmond North.
Career totals: 102 games, 792 points, 338 rebounds, 297 assists, 90 steals.
College: Oklahoma Christian
Linda Brice * Coweta * Sr.
Terrorized enemy backcourts with her blazing speed and got to the basket with ease. Part of a Class 5A state-semifinal team as a freshman and helped lead the Tigers to two more state tourney berths. Logged 377 steals over four seasons. Metro Lakes Conference offensive player of the year. Scored a career-best 34 in a win over Broken Arrow and scored 20 or more nine times as a senior.
Career totals: 105 games, 1,523 points, 374 rebounds, 257 assists, 377 steals
College: Undecided
Emrie Ellis * Vanoss * Sr.
Averaged a career double-double (15.6 point, 10.2 rebounds), part of teams that were 102-16 over four seasons. Led her team to a Class A runner-up finish as a senior, averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. Dished 90 assists or more in each of her four seasons. “Made everyone around her better,” coach Jon Hurt said. Blocked 224 shots as a freshman and had 160 or more in two other seasons.
Career totals: 111 games, 1,727 points, 1,133 rebounds, 395 assists, 643 blocked shots
College: University of Arkansas
Chantae Embry * Norman * Sr.
One of the standouts who helped lead Norman to its second Class 6A state title in three years and a 43-1 record the past two seasons. Played at Prague as a freshman and overcame sophomore knee surgery to average a double-double (14.7 points/10.2 rebounds) over two Norman seasons. Ranked 67th nationally in 2021 recruiting class by ESPN. “Rebounds and defends at an elite level,” coach Michael Neal said.
Two-year Norman totals: 44 games, 647 points, 447 rebounds, 140 assists, 90 steals
College: Texas Tech
Rory Geer * Grove * Sr.
Long perimeter defender led Ridgerunners to an 82-19 record over four seasons, state tournament berths as a junior and senior and was three-time Metro Lakes Conference MVP. Averaged career-best 18 points as a junior. Finished second in the 5A state cross country meet as a freshman and third in the 800 meters as a junior. “Hands down, the best player I have ever coached,” coach Richard Bassett said.
Career totals: 101 games, 1,582 points, 653 rebounds, 169 assists, 267 steals
College: Oklahoma City University
Stailee Heard * Sapulpa * So.
Helped lead Chieftains to the Class 5A state championship after winning the 5A state cross country individual title in November. Averaded 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists as a junior and was an All-Frontier Valley Conference first-team selection. Continues to be one of the state’s most recruited females, with offers from OU, OSU, TU and Arkansas, among many others. “High basketball IQ,” coach Darlean Calip said.
Two-year career totals: 46 games, 642 points, 318 rebounds, 164 assists, 115 steals.
College: Undecided
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs * Classen SAS * Jr.
One of the state’s best players for the past three years, makes her second appearance as a Tulsa World All-Stater. Averaged a double-double (17.4 points/11.1 rebounds), helping the Comets to a Class 4A No. 1 ranking for much of the season and a state tourney berth. Ranked 34th nationally in the 2022 recruiting class by ESPN. Has offers from OU, OSU, Louisville and at least one from every Power-Five conference.
Three-year career totals: 74 games, 1,062 points, 736 rebounds, 141 steals, 139 blocked shots
College: Undecided
Tirzah Moore * Jones * Sr.
Averaged 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds, leading Longhorns to the Class 3A state title. Had 27 points and 19 rebounds in a state-quarterfinal win over Kingston, scored 31 in a semifinal win over Lincoln Christian and was tournament MVP. Second in the 3A state high jump as a sophomore. Joined sister Trinity Moore in signing with ORU. Said coach Jenni Holbrook: “Without a doubt, the best athlete I have ever coached."
Three-year totals: 71 games, 944 points, 424 rebounds, 94 assists, 150 steals
College: Oral Roberts University
Kaylen Nelson * Union * Sr.
Rugged defender, reliable scorer and 85% career free throw shooter. Part of consecutive state-qualifying teams over her final three seasons. Averaged career-best 13.4 points as a senior, along with 5.9 rebounds. Had 16 points and eight rebounds in win over Bixby in long-awaited area tournament showdown. A two-time Frontier Valley Conference first-team selection and MVP of the Putnam City and Inola tournaments.
Career totals: 97 games, 844 points, 447 rebounds, 109 assists, 85 steals.
College: Old Dominion
Temira Poindexter * Sapulpa * Sr.
Averaged 20.6 points while shooting 43% from 3-point range (59-for-137) points, leading Chieftains to the Class 5A state title. Interesting hybrid talent, able to play both inside and outside. Blocked 50 shots and hit 51 treys as a junior. Scored a senior-season-high 30 vs. 6A runner-up Bixby and 28 vs. El Reno in the 5A semifinals. Frontier Valley Conference MVP as a senior and first-team all-conference selection as a junior..
Three-year totals: 72 games, 1,255 points, 254 rebounds, 148 assists, 121 blocked shots.
College: University of Tulsa
Laci Steele * Edmond North * Sr.
Strong, aggressive power forward was the driving force in Huskies’ run to the Class 6A semifinals. Averaged 20 points as a sophomore and was Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference offensive player of the year. Scored 30 in a narrow, regular-season loss to No. 1 Norman and had 24 vs. then-No. 2 Union in the final of the Jenks/Union Invitational and was tourney MVP. Has multiple Division I offers.
Two–year career totals: 52 games, 793 points, 366 rebounds, 63 assists, 78 steals
College: Undecided
Jade Upshaw * Kellyville * Sr.
Helped lead Ponies into the state tournament for the first time in school history. Scored 38 in a 3A quarterfinal win over Kingston and followed with 29 in a semifinal loss to eventual champion Jones. A three-time Heartland Conference MVP. Averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a senior and 18.9 points as a junior. Made 241 career 3-pointers and dished at least 70 assists in each of her four seasons.
Career totals: 103 games, 1,779 points, 531 rebounds, 324 assists, 259 steals.
College: Arkansas State
Kelbie Washington * Norman * Sr.
Elite defender and lightning-quick with the ball in her hands. Ranked 66th nationally in 2021 recruiting class by ESPN. Helped lead Tigers to a 66-8 record and two Class 6A state titles the past three years, plus last season’s No. 1 ranking before the coronavirus wiped out the state tournament. Took over the 6A final vs. Bixby by scoring the first seven points of the third quarter and was tournament MVP.
Career totals: 100 games, 1,283 points, 428 rebounds, 451 assists, 433 steals
College: University of Oklahoma
Adysen Wilson * Lomega * Sr.
Helped lead Raiders to back-to-back Class B state titles, a 57-2 two-year record and wins in her final 54 games. Averaged 15.6 points, six rebounds and 6.7 assists as a senior and 16.8 points, seven rebounds and 5.1 assists as a junior. Also played on Hammon’s Class B championship team as a freshman and spent her sophomore year at Binger-Oney, part of 95 wins over four seasons.
Career totals: 119 games, 1,524 points, 572 rebounds, 420 assists, 302 steals
College: Southwestern (Oklahoma) State
Coach of the year
Michael Neal * Norman
Will return to the University of Oklahoma as a women’s basketball assistant after guiding the Tigers to their second Class 6A state title in three years. “This (award) is more about what the girls accomplished,” he said. “They did everything in their power and it makes me proud.” Also led the 2019 championship team and was 109-65 over seven seasons. A former OU player (2005-07) and was a graduate assistant under former Sooners men’s head coach Jeff Capel in 2011-13.
Honorable mention
Adair: Atleigh Branham, 6-0, Sr.
Anadarko: Lexi Foreman, 5-9, Sr.
Bixby: Gentry Baldwin, 5-5, So.; Meredith Mayes, 6-2, So.; Alyssa Nielsen, 5-11, So.; Gracy Wernli, 5-9, So.
B.T. Washington: Carrigan Hill, 5-5, Jr.; Haylee Mitchell, 5-11, Sr.; Aunisty Smith, 5-10, Jr.
Broken Arrow: Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow, 5-9, Jr.
Choctaw: Trinity Gooden, 5-10, Sr.
Chouteau: Loribeth Miller, 5-8, Sr.
Classen SAS: Jordan Harrison, 5-5, Jr.
Cleveland: Bailey Layman, 5-7, So.
Coweta: Alexxia Mercer, 6-0, Sr.
East Central: Makayla Washington, 5-5, Jr.
Edmond North: Elle Papahronis, 5-11, So. Toni Papahronis, 6-0, Jr.
El Reno: Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, 5-9, Jr.
Fort Gibson: Jordan Gann, 5-9, Sr.; Kynzi London, 5-7, Sr.; Reese Webb, 6-0, Sr.
Hartshorne: Ashton Hackler, 6-0, Sr.
Hilldale: Skye Been, 5-3, Sr.
Holland Hall: Elise Hill, 5-7, So.; Kalayia Johnson, 5-9, So.
Howe: Makayla Twyman, 5-4, Sr.
Hugo: Jordan Holman, 5-10, Sr
Hydro-Eakly: Kira Berkey, 5-5, Jr.; Rees Berkey, 5-10, Jr.; Macy Buss, 5-6, Sr.
Inola: Kylee Day, 6-0, Sr.
Kellyville: Kailyn Bearpaw, 5-9, Sr.
Keys Park Hill: Ashlynn Berry, 5-5, Sr.; Kylie Eubanks, 5-8, Jr.
Kiefer: Hannah Coons, 6-1, Fr.; Shayna Hendrix, 5-9, So.
Kingston: Avri Weeks, 6-1, Sr.
Liberty: Jenikka Boone, 5-7, So.
Lincoln Christian: Micah Clayton, 6-0, Sr.; Ellie Brueggemann, 5-11, So.
Locust Grove: Madison Smith, 5-7, Sr.
Lomega: Emma Duffy, 5-11, Sr.
Memorial: Nakya Blakley, 5-9, So.
Metro Christian: Avery Blubaugh, 5-7, Sr.; Landry Williams, 5-9, Sr.
Moore: Aaliyah Moore, 6-2, Sr.
Morris: Charie Barnett, 5-9, Sr.
Muskogee: Jada Hytch, 5-8, Sr.
Mustang: Randi Harding, 5-6, Jr.; Talia Pogi, 5-8, Jr.
Norman: Myka Perry, 6-1, Jr.
Oklahoma Union: Chesnie Hewitt, 5-6, Sr.
Oologah: Alexis Martin, 5-9, So.
Piedmont: Delanie Crawford, 5-10, Sr.
Pocola: Mika Scott, 5-9, Jr.
Preston: Adrianne Wilson, 5-8, So.
Pryor: Rhett Looney, 5-6, Sr.
Sand Springs: Journey Armstead, Sand Springs, 5-9, Jr.
Sapulpa: Tyla Heard, 5-10, Sr.; Alexis Lewis, 6-0, Sr.
Silo: Tiani Ellison, 6-0, So.
Stillwater: Chrissen Harland, 5-8, Jr.; Claudia Vanzant, 6-0, Sr.
Stroud: Kileigh Mixon, 5-9, So.; Jadyn Young, 5-10, Sr..
Sperry: Caitlin Parker, 5-8, Sr.
Tahlequah: Smalls Goudeau, 5-10, Jr.; Tatum Havens, 5-9, Jr.; Kacey Fishinghawk, 5-5, Sr.; Faith Springwater, 5-10, Jr.; Kori Rainwater, 6-0, Fr.
Tuttle: Hadley Periman, 6-2, Jr.; Madi Surber, 5-10, Jr.
Union: Jordynn Conner, 5-11, Sr.; Makenzie Malham, 5-11, Jr.; Takyla Pitts, 6-0, Jr.
Verdigris: Morgan Borgstadt, 5-11, So.; Lexy Borgstadt, 5-9, Sr.; Jordan Chancellor, 5-9, Sr.
Vinita: Kennady Roach, 5-11, Sr.
Victory Christian: Jessa Gilyard, 5-8, Jr.
Weatherford: Ashlyn Sage, 6-2, Sr.
Webbers Falls: Samantha Shanks, 5-9, Jr.
Will Rogers: QuinNae Love, 5-8, Sr.
Previous winners
Players of the year
2020: Aaliyah Moore, Moore
2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall
2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall
2017: Ana Llanusa, Choctaw
2016: Aaliyah Wilson, Muskogee
2015: Rylie Torrey, Locust Grove
2014: Toree Thompson, Broken Arrow
2013: Jessica Washington, Jenks
2012: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe
2011: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe
2010: Richa Jackson, Midwest City
2009: Taleya Mayberry, B.T. Washington
2008: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa
2007: Angel Goodrich, Tahlequah Sequoyah
2006: Rose Hammon, Depew
2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa
2004: Stephanie McGhee, Howe
2003: Twiggy McIntyre, Sapulpa
2002: Laura Andrews, Washington (Okla.)
2001: Kala Bowers, Woodward
2000: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall
Coaches of the year
2020: Justin Brown, Tahlequah Sequoyah
2019: Scott Winfield, Adair
2018: Chuck London, Fort Gibson
2017: Samy Mack, East Central
2016: Katie Thomson, Midwest City
2015: Larry Callison, Tahlequah Sequoyah
2014: Mike Hughes, Broken Arrow
2013: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington
2012: Paul Bass, Edmond Santa Fe
2011: Jerry Walker, Fort Gibson
2010: Art Bode, Midwest City
2009: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington
2008: Jim Stacy, Union
2007: Bill Nobles, Tahlequah Sequoyah
2006: Samy Mack, East Central
2005: Danny Acord, Davenport
2004: Mark Campbell, Claremore
2003: Darlean Calip, Jenks, and Mark Campbell, Claremore
2002: Steve Odle, Kansas
2001: Chuck London, Bristow
2000: Rick Wilson, Carl Albert