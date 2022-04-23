All-State girls basketball: The state's best 15 players, coach of the year and honorable mention

FIRST-TEAM PROFILES

Landry Allen

Tuttle • Junior

Post who dominates defensively, leading to teams shooting 28% in the paint this season. Helped the Tigers win 4A in 2021 and finish as runners-up this year. Exploded for 36 points and 11 rebounds against Chickasha. Averages close to five blocks for her career. Three-year totals: 78 games, 1,081 points, 649 rebounds, 380 blocks

College: Oklahoma (commit)

Journey Armstead

Sand Springs * Senior

Steady presence throughout her career, scoring more than 1,500 points including a freshman season at East Central. A four-time all-conference selection who helped the Sandites to a 22-4 record as a senior with an appearance in the Class 6A state tournament. Three-year totals: 68 games, 1,164 points, 325 rebounds, 238 assists, 104 steals

College: Uncommitted

Ashlyn Evans-Thompson

El Reno * Senior

Resilent player who helped change a program in four years, breaking the school's scoring record and surpassing 1,500 career points. Propelled the Indians to the 5A title game after scoring 41 points against Midwest City in the area championship to advance to state. Career totals: 104 games, 1,507 points, 459 rebounds, 304 assists, 237 steals

College: East Central (signed)

Jordan Harrison

Classen SAS * Senior

Dynamic point guard who set program records for assists and steals. Set a state record with 74 points against Northwest Classen, hitting 14 3-pointers. Was the top scorer on the 4A state championship team and averaged close to five assists as a senior. Career totals: 95 games, 1,104 points, 283 rebounds, 384 assists, 300 steals

College: Stephen F. Austin (signed)

Stailee Heard

Sapulpa * Junior

Versatile weapon who stepped into the role of leading scorer after helping deliver the 5A state title a year ago. Was impossible to contain in this year's state tournament while averaging 26.5 points and 12.1 rebounds. Division I recruit whose parents starred at Tulsa. Three-year totals: 76 games, 1,165 points, 567 rebounds, 264 assists, 175 steals

College: Uncommitted

Taleyah Jones

Broken Arrow * Senior

High-scoring guard who showed an ability to take over games, averaging close to 20 points throughout three varsity seasons. Was voted the Tulsa World's Ms. Outside in 2021 as the area's top perimeter player. Also excelled on the defensive end because of her length and instincts. Three-year totals: 64 games, 1,232 points, 318 rebounds, 71 assists, 127 steals

College: UT Arlington (signed)

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs

Classen SAS * Senior

Five-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American who averaged a double-double (15 points and 11 rebounds) for her career. Versatile player who shined in every aspect. Shot 61% from the field as a senior on a team that went 24-1 and won the 4A championship. Career totals: 99 games, 1,445 points, 1,068 rebounds, 173 assists, 197 steals, 184 blocks

College: Baylor (signed)

Modesti McConnell

OKC Casady * Senior

High-motor player whose work paid off particularly during a senior year in which she scored 47 points in a Southwest Preparatory Conference game. "Modesti is a perfect example of what discipline, sacrifice, and determination represent," coach Courtney Moran said. Career totals: 61 games, 1,256 points, 252 rebounds, 112 assists, 191 steals

College: Georgetown (signed)

Elle Papahronis

Edmond North * Junior

Defensive standout who took 22 charges this season, playing a pivotal role in the Huskies winning their first 6A title. Coach's daughter who is a complete player on both ends, averaging 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds. Has won 69 games in three seasons as a starter. Three-year totals: 76 games, 922 points, 555 rebounds, 179 assists, 148 steals

College: Uncommitted

TK Pitts

Union * Senior

Top defender who consistently posed problems for opponents. Was a key figure on four state tournament teams including two that made it to the semifinals. Increased her scoring each year and delivered needed baskets in crucial moments while shooting close to 50% from the field. Career totals: 100 games, 928 points, 530 rebounds, 130 assists, 179 steals

College: SMU (signed)

Emily Robinson

Caddo * Junior

One of the top scorers in the state, needing less than three seasons to reach 1,500 points. Carried the Bruins during a 24-2 season that ended in the Class A semifinals. Also a standout pitcher who threw a no-hitter in last year's title game to give Caddo the championship. Three-year totals: 76 games, 1,678 points.

College: Uncommitted

Laci Steele

Edmond North * Junior

MVP of the 6A state tournament, totaling 53 points in three days to help deliver the championship. Strong power forward who also was an All-State selection a year ago but grew in every aspect during a stellar junior season. Has received multiple Division I offers. Three-year totals: 80 games, 1,408 points, 579 rebounds, 147 assists, 158 steals

College: Uncommitted

Parker Stevenson

Bethel * Junior

Elite shooter who can hit from anywhere on the floor. Crafty with the ball in her hands and manages to regularly produce 30-point performances despite being double-teamed. Also has had two 40-point outings. Led the Wildcats to the 3A state tournament, finishing with a 22-5 record. Three-year totals: 71 games, 1,252 points, 292 rebounds, 205 assists, 196 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Stevie Stinchcomb

McAlester * Sr.

Savvy floor general behind the Buffs' run to the 5A state title. Scored 16 points in the championship game, refusing to let her team lose down the stretch. "She is a natural-born leader and as hard a working kid as I have ever coached," coach Jarrod Owen said. Career totals: 90 games, 1,380 points, 321 rebounds, 339 assists, 295 steals

College: Emporia State (signed)

Gracy Wernli

Bixby * Junior

Skilled guard who can score at every level and routinely makes the clutch plays, helping the Spartans to runner-up finishes in 6A for two years in a row. Was at her best in the 2022 championship game, scoring 24 points and playing shut-down defense. Career totals: 78 games, 935 points, 267 rebounds, 110 assists, 94 steals.

College: Abilene Christian (commit)

Coach of the Year

Jim Perinovic * Classen SAS

Guided the Comets to the school's first state championship in any sport, going 24-1 with the lone loss to a nationally ranked out-of-state team. Was the only coach to defeat 6A champion Edmond North this year. Has compiled an 89-9 record in four seasons, with only six losses to in-state opponents.

Honorable mention

Ada: Sania Richardson, 5-5, fr.

Amber-Pocasset: Devynn Harris, 5-7, sr.

Arapaho-Butler: Katie Edelen, 5-9, jr.

Arnett: Brooklyn Bayless, 5-4, sr.

Bethany: Keziah Lofton, 6-0, fr.; Lauryn Scalice, 5-9, sr.

Bethel: Josie Megehee, 5-9, fr.

Bishop Kelley: Rachel Avedon, 5-7, sr.

Bixby: Gentry Baldwin, 5-7, jr.; Meredith Mayes, 6-3, jr.; Alyssa Nielsen, 6-0, jr.

Blanchard: Reagan Fox, 5-9, sr.

B.T. Washington: Marcayla Johnson, 6-0, fr.; Aunisty Smith, 5-10, sr.

Bristow: Camille Pritchard, 5-10, sr.

Broken Arrow: McKenzie Mathurin, 5-10, fr.

Cement: Bree Nix, 5-7, sr.

Central: Adrianna Brinkley, 5-7, sr.

Choctaw: Carley Gasaway, 5-8, sr.

Classen SAS: Micah Gray, 5-8, sr.

Cleveland: Bailey Layman, 5-6, sr.

Crowder: Maggie Sockey, 5-8, sr.

Comanche: Gracee Miller, 5-8, jr.

Del City: Jaylynn McCalister, 5-10, sr.

Duke: Corky Hall, 5-9, sr.

East Central: Makayla Washington, 5-6, sr.

Edmond Memorial: Baylor Franz, 5-6, jr.

Edmond North: Toni Papahronis, 6-0, sr.

Garber: Ashlan Light, 5-8, sr.

Geronimo: Chrissa Gomez, 5-4, so.

Guymon: Naomi Aragonez, 5-8, sr.

Harding: Azjah Reeves, 5-8, jr.

Holland Hall: Elise Hill, 5-8, jr.

Hooker: Hollie Stalder, 5-9, sr.

Hydro-Eakly: Kira Berkey, 5-5, sr.; Rees Berkey, 5-10, sr.

Idabel: Mary Carden, 6-6, fr.

Jenks: Jill Twiehaus, 5-9, so.

Jones: Boston Berry, 5-7, jr.

Keys Park Hill: Kylie Eubanks, 5-7, sr.

Kiefer: Hannah Coons, 6-1, so.

Liberty: Jenikka Boone, 5-7, jr.

Lincoln Christian: Ellie Brueggemann, 5-11, jr.

Madill: Jayden Weiberg, 5-7, sr.

Mannford: Bella Pehrson, 6-0, so.

McAlester: Jayda Holiman, 5-5, jr.; Elizabeth Milligan, 5-10, sr.

Memorial: Nakya Blakley, 5-9, jr.

Minco: Emily Martinez, 5-11, jr.

Moore: Madeline Bills, 5-9, jr.

Mustang: Randi Harding, 5-6, sr.; Karley Johnson, 5-8, sr.

Norman: Aaliyah Henderson, 5-8, jr.

NW Classen: Tangee Gagau, 5-9, sr.

Okla. Christian Academy: Sydney Duncan, 6-1, sr.

Okla. Christian School: Ava McIntyre, 5-11, fr.

Oologah: Alexis Martin, 5-10, jr.

Pittsburg: Catyn Graham, 5-8, jr.

Pocola: Allyssa Parker, 5-11, fr.

Putnam West: Taliyah Parker, 6-1, so.

Riverside: Karliey Parker, 5-7, so.

Rogers: Raegan McQuarters, 5-5, jr.

Roland: Racheal Watie, 5-6, sr.

Sand Springs: Hailey Jackson, 5-11, jr.

Sapulpa: Tyla Heard, 5-11, so.

Seiling: Braci Nyberg, 5-7, so.

Silo: Tiani Ellison, 6-1, jr.

Southmoore: Zya Vann, 5-9, so.

Stillwater: Chrissen Harland, 5-9, sr.; Janiyah Williams, 5-9, fr.

Stratford: Jaedyn Getman, 6-0, sr.

Tahlequah: Alexsyah Goudeau, 5-9, sr.

Tecumseh: Kenzli Warden, 5-9, jr.

Tuttle: Hadley Periman, 6-2, sr.; Madi Surber, 5-11, sr.

Union: Makenzie Malham, 5-10, sr.

Union City: Taytim Woods, 5-4, sr.

Verdigris: Morgan Borgstadt, 6-0, jr.

Vian: Greenlee Wells, 5-9, sr.

Vinita: Morgan Chaney, 5-8, sr.

Victory Christian: Jessa Gilyard, 5-8, sr.

Weatherford: Addy Hoffman, 5-9, jr.

Webbers Falls: Samantha Shanks, 5-8, sr.

Wilson: Ashtyn Baker, 5-5, fr.

Woodward: Thessaly Pfeifer, 5-8, jr.

Wright City: Madison Carter, 5-8, so.

Previous winners

Players of the year

2021: Kelbie Washington, Norman

2020: Aaliyah Moore, Moore

2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2017: Ana Llanusa, Choctaw

2016: Aaliyah Wilson, Muskogee

2015: Rylie Torrey, Locust Grove

2014: Toree Thompson, Broken Arrow

2013: Jessica Washington, Jenks

2012: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe

2011: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe

2010: Richa Jackson, Midwest City

2009: Taleya Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2008: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa

2007: Angel Goodrich, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2006: Rose Hammon, Depew

2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa

2004: Stephanie McGhee, Howe

2003: Twiggy McIntyre, Sapulpa

2002: Laura Andrews, Washington (Okla.)

2001: Kala Bowers, Woodward

2000: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall

Coaches of the year

2021: Michael Neal, Norman

2020: Justin Brown, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2019: Scott Winfield, Adair

2018: Chuck London, Fort Gibson

2017: Samy Mack, East Central

2016: Katie Thomson, Midwest City

2015: Larry Callison, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2014: Mike Hughes, Broken Arrow

2013: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2012: Paul Bass, Edmond Santa Fe

2011: Jerry Walker, Fort Gibson

2010: Art Bode, Midwest City

2009: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2008: Jim Stacy, Union

2007: Bill Nobles, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2006: Samy Mack, East Central

2005: Danny Acord, Davenport

2004: Mark Campbell, Claremore

2003: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Mark Campbell, Claremore

2002: Steve Odle, Kansas

2001: Chuck London, Bristow

2000: Rick Wilson, Carl Albert

GIRLS SUPER 12

1. Classen SAS (4A, 24-1)

Behind senior trio Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Jordan Harrison and Micah Gray, went undefeated against in-state competition on the way to the 4A title -- the school's first in any sport.

2. Edmond North (6A, 28-1)

Only loss was to Classen SAS. Went 25-0 against 6A teams and capped the year with the program's first state championship. Coached by Pete Papahronis, whose daughters Toni and Elle were in key roles.

3. Bixby (6A, 24-4)

Finished as runner-up in 6A for a second year in a row, falling on a buzzer-beater by Edmond North in the title game. Led by four stellar juniors who will make the Spartans contenders again in 2023.

4. Union (6A, 19-7)

Carried by four seniors who made the state tournament four times. Losses were against ranked teams including three against Bixby, with the final one coming by a point in the state semifinals.

5. McAlester (5A, 22-5)

Hit another gear down the stretch, winning its last seven to capture the state championship. Made up for a lack of size with skill and determination, led by senior point guard Stevie Stinchcomb.

6. Tuttle (4A, 25-2)

Rattled off 23 wins in a row before running into Classen SAS in the state championship game, its only loss to an Oklahoma team. Was dominant defensively, holding 15 opponents to 25 points or fewer.

7. Jones (3A, 24-4)

Propelled by guards Zoe Tucker and Boston Berry while winning its final 13 games to repeat as state champions. Used a 21-0 run in the second quarter of the title game to pull away from Idabel.

8. Sand Springs (6A, 23-4)

Bounced back from three losses in four games in January to win 11 in a row and make state. Lost to champion Edmond North in the semifinals. All four defeats were against top-five teams.

9. El Reno (5A, 24-5)

Came up short while pursuing the program's first championship but delivered a memorable season, going undefeated in the final month before falling by four to McAlester in the title game.

10. Sapulpa (5A, 20-7)

Lost to El Reno in the semifinals after winning a state title in 2021. Held its own in the challenging Frontier Valley Conference. Led by sisters Stailee and Tyla Heard, who will back next season.

11. Holland Hall (4A, 22-4)

Emerged again as a contender in a loaded class, fueled by electric point guard Elise Hill. Defeated by champion Classen SAS in the semifinals. Two other losses were against top-five 6A teams.

12. Lincoln Christian (3A, 20-6)

Overcame a difficult schedule and spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in the class. Lost to Idabel in the semifinals. Led by sharpshooter Ellie Brueggemann, who was 50% from the field.

