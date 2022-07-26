All-State Games update: Wednesday's events include girls basketball, wrestling

Wednesday
Up next: Girls basketball, 7 p.m. (small) and 8:30 p.m. (large) at Frank Herald Fieldhouse, Jenks; Wrestling, 7 p.m., Whitey Ford Sports Complex, Bixby. Tickets: $5
Rosters
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Large East
Rachel Avedon, Bishop Kelley; Smalls Goudeau, Tahlequah; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Elizabeth Milligan and Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester; Tatum Havens, Tahlequah; Camille Pritchard, Bristow; Bailey Layman, Cleveland; Ava Greer, Holland Hall; Chrissen Harland, Stillwater.
Coaches: Matt Morgan, Bristow (head); Scott Lowe, Fort Gibson.
Small East
People are also reading…
Samantha Shanks, Webbers Falls; Maggie Sockey, Crowder; Mika Scott, Pocola; Raelyn Delt and Shiloh Fletcher, Howe; Faith Wright, Dale; Alexus Belcher, Vanoss; Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg; Kylie Eubanks, Keys; Braylee Dale, Perry.
Coaches: Paul Duncan, Perry (head); Ashley Rush, Crowder.
Large West
Madi Surber, Tuttle; Ashlyn Evans-Thompson and Tetona Woods-Blackowl, El Reno; Randi Harding and Talia Pogi, Mustang; Azya Poole, MWC Carl Albert; Hadley Periman, Tuttle; Rayland Garner, Kingfisher; Azariah Jackson, Lawton MacArthur; Jaylnn McCalister, Del City.
Coaches: Brian Lester, Tuttle (head); Kirk Graham, Anadarko.
Small West
Brooklyn Bayless, Arnett; Kira Berkey and Rees Berkey, Hydro-Eakly; Jaedyn Getman, Stratford; Corky Hall, Duke; Devynn Harris, Amber-Pocasset; Ashlan Light, Garber; Hollie Stalder, Hooker; Shawntae Silva, Luther; Mattie Richardson, Washington.
Coaches: Brian Stalder, Hooker (head); Chad Hutchison, Geronimo.
WRESTLING
Large East
113: Christian Forbes, Broken Arrow; 120: James Peach, Pryor; 126: Nate Hutchison, McAlester; 132: Adarren Brevil, Grove; 138: Parker Witcraft, Broken Arrow; 145: Tre Ivey, Ada; 152: Malique Barber, Pawnee; 160: Drake Acklin, Collinsville; 170: Cory Hicks, Durant; 182: Garrett Wells, Glenpool; 195: Tank Felts, Pryor; 220: Elijah Hynes, Broken Arrow; HWT: Caleb Phillips, Coweta.
Coach: Chad Willard, Claremore.
Small East
113: Guy Clevenger, Catoosa; 120: Aidan O’Dell, Blackwell; 126: Hunter Fitzpatrick, Salina; 132: Brody Gee, Skiatook; 138: Toby West, Fort Gibson; 145: Cutter Sheets, Stilwell; 152: Jose Flores, Inola; 160: Dylan Henson, Vinita; 170: Chance Davis, Perry; 182: Christian Mora, Blackwell; 195: Jedd Barrett, Inola; 220: Kyler Pouncil, Checotah; HWT: Nathan Easky, Skiatook.
Coach: Matt Simmons, Salina.
Large West
113: Garrett McBride, Edmond North; 120: Kaleb Kerr, Midwest City; 126: Jonah Hanscom, Yukon; 132: Jazen Brown, Midwest City; 138: Shaun Muse, Choctaw; 145: J.P. Martinez, Duncan; 152: Bam West, Mustang; 160: John Wiley, Mustang; 170: Jaxon Randall, Edmond North; 182: Benjamin Mower, Edmond Memorial; 195: Eli Cordy, Edmond Memorial; 220: Hayden Simpson, Guthrie; HWT: Rylan Hitt, Elgin.
Coach: Cody Rowell, Elgin.
Small West
113: Aden Sanders, Blanchard; 120: Colton Jackson, Clinton; 126: Gage Graham, Sulphur; 132: Kaden Smith, Bridge Creek; 138: Reece Bennett, Plainview; 145: Dalen Stockton, Cashion; 152: Case Rich, Marlow; 160: Quentin Schane, Newcastle; 170: Elijah Smith, Cache; 182: Cameron Attwood, Cache; 195: Andrew Powell, Bridge Creek; 220: Kyle Wilson, Marlow; HWT: Harley Andrews, Tuttle.
Coach: Jimbo Smith, Cache.