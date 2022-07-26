 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ALL-STATE UPDATE

All-State Games update: Wednesday's events include girls basketball, wrestling

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday

Up next: Girls basketball, 7 p.m. (small) and 8:30 p.m. (large) at Frank Herald Fieldhouse, Jenks; Wrestling, 7 p.m., Whitey Ford Sports Complex, Bixby. Tickets: $5

Rosters

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Large East

Rachel Avedon, Bishop Kelley; Smalls Goudeau, Tahlequah; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Elizabeth Milligan and Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester; Tatum Havens, Tahlequah; Camille Pritchard, Bristow; Bailey Layman, Cleveland; Ava Greer, Holland Hall; Chrissen Harland, Stillwater.

Coaches: Matt Morgan, Bristow (head); Scott Lowe, Fort Gibson.

Small East

People are also reading…

Samantha Shanks, Webbers Falls; Maggie Sockey, Crowder; Mika Scott, Pocola; Raelyn Delt and Shiloh Fletcher, Howe; Faith Wright, Dale; Alexus Belcher, Vanoss; Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg; Kylie Eubanks, Keys; Braylee Dale, Perry.

Coaches: Paul Duncan, Perry (head); Ashley Rush, Crowder.

Large West

Madi Surber, Tuttle; Ashlyn Evans-Thompson and Tetona Woods-Blackowl, El Reno; Randi Harding and Talia Pogi, Mustang; Azya Poole, MWC Carl Albert; Hadley Periman, Tuttle; Rayland Garner, Kingfisher; Azariah Jackson, Lawton MacArthur; Jaylnn McCalister, Del City.

Coaches: Brian Lester, Tuttle (head); Kirk Graham, Anadarko.

Small West

Brooklyn Bayless, Arnett; Kira Berkey and Rees Berkey, Hydro-Eakly; Jaedyn Getman, Stratford; Corky Hall, Duke; Devynn Harris, Amber-Pocasset; Ashlan Light, Garber; Hollie Stalder, Hooker; Shawntae Silva, Luther; Mattie Richardson, Washington.

Coaches: Brian Stalder, Hooker (head); Chad Hutchison, Geronimo.

WRESTLING

Large East

113: Christian Forbes, Broken Arrow; 120: James Peach, Pryor; 126: Nate Hutchison, McAlester; 132: Adarren Brevil, Grove; 138: Parker Witcraft, Broken Arrow; 145: Tre Ivey, Ada; 152: Malique Barber, Pawnee; 160: Drake Acklin, Collinsville; 170: Cory Hicks, Durant; 182: Garrett Wells, Glenpool; 195: Tank Felts, Pryor; 220: Elijah Hynes, Broken Arrow; HWT: Caleb Phillips, Coweta.

Coach: Chad Willard, Claremore.

Small East

113: Guy Clevenger, Catoosa; 120: Aidan O’Dell, Blackwell; 126: Hunter Fitzpatrick, Salina; 132: Brody Gee, Skiatook; 138: Toby West, Fort Gibson; 145: Cutter Sheets, Stilwell; 152: Jose Flores, Inola; 160: Dylan Henson, Vinita; 170: Chance Davis, Perry; 182: Christian Mora, Blackwell; 195: Jedd Barrett, Inola; 220: Kyler Pouncil, Checotah; HWT: Nathan Easky, Skiatook.

Coach: Matt Simmons, Salina. 

Large West

113: Garrett McBride, Edmond North; 120: Kaleb Kerr, Midwest City; 126: Jonah Hanscom, Yukon; 132: Jazen Brown, Midwest City; 138: Shaun Muse, Choctaw; 145: J.P. Martinez, Duncan; 152: Bam West, Mustang; 160: John Wiley, Mustang; 170: Jaxon Randall, Edmond North; 182: Benjamin Mower, Edmond Memorial; 195: Eli Cordy, Edmond Memorial; 220: Hayden Simpson, Guthrie; HWT: Rylan Hitt, Elgin.

Coach: Cody Rowell, Elgin. 

Small West

113: Aden Sanders, Blanchard; 120: Colton Jackson, Clinton; 126: Gage Graham, Sulphur; 132: Kaden Smith, Bridge Creek; 138: Reece Bennett, Plainview; 145: Dalen Stockton, Cashion; 152: Case Rich, Marlow; 160: Quentin Schane, Newcastle; 170: Elijah Smith, Cache; 182: Cameron Attwood, Cache; 195: Andrew Powell, Bridge Creek; 220: Kyle Wilson, Marlow; HWT: Harley Andrews, Tuttle.

Coach: Jimbo Smith, Cache.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyler Murray’s $230 million contract requires him to do film study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert