All-State basketball: The 12 best girls teams

Kynzi London’s 22 points vs. Byng in the area final helped extend the state’s longest streak of state tournament appearances to 17. Once in Oklahoma City, the Tigers upset No. 1 Classen SAS and No. 4 Weatherford before falling to Tuttle in their seventh finals appearance since 2012.

9. Mustang (6A, 20-6)

Gave Edmond North one of its three losses in winning the Broncos’ Cornerstone Bank Invitational and led Union in the fourth quarter before falling in the first round of the state tournament.

10. Jones (3A, 18-1)

Rode the play of Oral Roberts University signees Tirzah and Trinity Moore to the school’s first state basketball title. Won their final 17 games.

11. Holland Hall (4A, 21-2)

Led by sophomore standouts Elise Hill and Kalayia Johnson, ran the table to the Pinnacle Conference title. Their only loss was to Sapulpa before falling to Tuttle in a 4A quarterfinal game.

12. Lincoln Christian (3A, 21-5)

Led by Ellie Brueggemann and Micah Clayton, played their best basketball down the stretch in reaching the state tournament for the first time. Did not lose to a 3A school until extending Jones in the state semifinals.

