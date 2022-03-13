After another title-game loss, Bixby girls plan to 'come back stronger than ever'

NORMAN — While “We Are the Champions” blared from the adjacent Edmond North locker room, Bixby coach Tina Thomas looked ahead to her team’s potential next season.

The Spartans, who have finished as runners-up in Class 6A for two years in a row, will again be a contender in 2022-23 and possibly the championship favorite.

“Third time’s a charm — that’s what I told them,” Thomas said. “We’ve been at this stage a year ago and it never feels pleasant at the time, but you know that your program’s going in the right direction. These kids will go lick their wounds and they’ll heal and come back stronger than ever next year.”

After emerging as the No. 1 team in the East, Bixby (24-4) was matched in Saturday’s final with the Huskies, the top team from the West. What followed at Lloyd Noble Center was an instant classic that went to overtime before Edmond North won 59-57 on a buzzer-beater from Toni Papahronis.

The outcome was especially tough to swallow because the Spartans had possession in the final minute before an offensive foul was whistled on Gracy Wernli, who was bringing the ball up the court under intense pressure. The entire game was officiated exceptionally close, with the teams combining for 30 turnovers and 37 fouls.

“I think each (officiating) crew works hard to do the very best they can,” Thomas said. “There’s a lot of things that we can focus on doing better (as a result of the game).”

Bixby’s four leading scorers are elite juniors who average in double figures: Gracy Wernli, Meredith Mayes, Alyssa Nielsen and Gentry Baldwin. They took turns making big plays throughout the season, posing problems for defenses focused on shutting one of them down.

“It’s hard to strategize against us because we’re so balanced, and that will even be better next year,” Thomas said. “We have some good young ones coming up from our middle-school program and great kids on the bench who aren’t quite ready for this stage yet, but they’re progressing along.”

In addition to those four, who also benefit from playing on the same AAU team, the Spartans will return starting sophomore Brynn Daniel and key reserve Kass Blankenship, another junior.

“Tina Thomas and the Bixby Spartans are a machine,” said Joe Redmond, whose Union team played Bixby four times including twice in the postseason. “They’re well-oiled. You don’t rattle them. … You actually have to show up and beat them. You have to do it with 32 minutes of really, really good basketball.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.