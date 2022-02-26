6A girls basketball: Stillwater edges BTW; Bixby dominates Enid

BIXBY — For a team whose players have minimal postseason experience, Stillwater was particularly composed down the stretch of its playoff opener Saturday night.
The Pioneers delivered the winning plays in the fourth quarter to outlast Booker T. Washington 51-45 in a Class 6A regional at Bixby.
“I was really impressed with how they were really consistent,” coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “They never let their energy get too low and they never let it get too high. I thought they did a really good job of being mature.”
Chrissen Harland poured in 18 points and hit a pair of huge 3-pointers in the final three minutes. The first broke a tie and the other came with 90 seconds to go to put Stillwater up 46-42.
Before the second make, the Hornets (11-13) had gotten a needed stop but couldn’t secure the rebound. Aunisty Smith drained a 3-pointer in the final minute before the Pioneers sealed the victory with free throws.
“Anytime you can get that first win, you can take a deep breath,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s double elimination and it’s a weight lifted off our shoulders.”
Struggling to contain Smith and freshman Marcayla Johnson, Stillwater (12-12) fell behind by seven in the third quarter. An 8-0 run followed including a 3-pointer from Jayden Mason that came on an inbounds play with less than a second left in the third quarter, igniting her teammates and providing momentum heading into the final frame.
“She’s been in a shooting slump lately,” Kilpatrick said. “She hasn’t hit a 3 in quite a few games. That was a big boost for her to hit that.”
In a game attended by University of Tulsa coach Angie Nelp, Smith paced the Hornets with 23 points and Johnson totaled 13 points and 15 rebounds.
Bixby 80, Enid 21: The Spartans, ranked No. 1 in 6A East, scored 41 of the game’s first 45 points and coasted to a dominant victory to open pursuit of a gold ball.
Bixby (20-3) received 59 points from its savvy group of starters, led by 16 from point guard Gentry Baldwin. She knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to spark the rout.
Relying on its defense to force turnovers that led to fast-break baskets, the Spartans scored 26 points unanswered in the first half before inserting reserves for much of the remainder. They advance to host Stillwater on Tuesday night.
Stillwater 51, Booker T. Washington 45
Stillwater;10;12;12;17;--;51
BTW;15;7;11;12;--;45
Stillwater: Harland 18, Williams 17, Mason 9, Clarkson 2, McFadden 2, Martin 2, Crawford 1.
BTW: Smith 23, Johnson 13, Hill 3, DeLousier 2, Owens, Brooks 2.
Bixby 80, Enid 21
Enid;4;4;6;7;--;21
Bixby;20;24;24;12;--;80
Enid: Morris 6, Jibbwa 4, Williams 3, Criss 2.
Bixby: Baldwin 16, Mayes 12, Nielsen 12, Wernli 10, Casper 10, Daniel 9, McClure 6, Sar. Beltran 3, Sad. Beltran 2.