6A girls basketball: Stillwater edges BTW; Bixby dominates Enid

BIXBY — For a team whose players have minimal postseason experience, Stillwater was particularly composed down the stretch of its playoff opener Saturday night.

The Pioneers delivered the winning plays in the fourth quarter to outlast Booker T. Washington 51-45 in a Class 6A regional at Bixby.

“I was really impressed with how they were really consistent,” coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “They never let their energy get too low and they never let it get too high. I thought they did a really good job of being mature.”

Chrissen Harland poured in 18 points and hit a pair of huge 3-pointers in the final three minutes. The first broke a tie and the other came with 90 seconds to go to put Stillwater up 46-42.

Before the second make, the Hornets (11-13) had gotten a needed stop but couldn’t secure the rebound. Aunisty Smith drained a 3-pointer in the final minute before the Pioneers sealed the victory with free throws.

“Anytime you can get that first win, you can take a deep breath,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s double elimination and it’s a weight lifted off our shoulders.”