4A No. 1 Lincoln Christian girls roll 5A No. 5 Rogers 70-44

Class 4A top-ranked Lincoln Christian downed Class 5A fifth-ranked Rogers 70-44 in a showdown of girls basketball stalwarts Tuesday night.

Maddi Stewart had a team high 19 points for the Lady Bulldogs (14-1). Ellie Brueggemann finished with 18 points while Audrey Hopkins registered a double-double, 12 points and ten rebounds.

"I thought Audrey Hopkins set the tone for us tonight," said Lincoln Christian head coach Melody Stewart. "I told her to come out and rebound like crazy and she did a great job."

Saniyah Morrison finished with a double-double, a game-high 25 points and ten rebounds for the Lady Ropers (10-3).

The Bulldogs led 17-9 after the first quarter and they began to pull away, scoring the first 13 points of the second period. The advantage at the half was 35-15.

Rogers played better in the third quarter, but Lincoln Christian was still able to stretch the lead to 54-30 at the end of the frame. The Bulldogs then played solid at both ends of the floor in the final stanza.

"We've some tough games left but a game like this really helps us," said coach Stewart. "(Rogers) is a top 5A team with a lot of athleticism and size and makes you stay true to what you want to do."

Lincoln Christian took over the top spot in Class 4A after previously unbeaten and No. 1 Bethany fell to Tuttle 45-32 last Tuesday. The Tigers moved from third to second in the rankings after that victory.

The Bronchos, now ranked third, responded from that first setback three days later with a dominating 83-41 win over fourth-ranked Weatherford.

The Ropers should be a factor in the chase for the gold ball in Class 5A. They had a strong start to their season with eight consecutive victories.

Rogers then dropped back to back games at the inaugural Mother Road Classic in Verdigris two weeks ago, 64-49 to Class 5A third-ranked Tahlequah and 52-49 against Class 4A No. 15 Tecumseh.

The Ropers responded though with a pair of convincing road wins last week, 62-15 over Hale and 53-28 against Memorial.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 70, ROGERS 44

Rogers;9;6;15;14;--;44

Lincoln Christian;17;18;19;16;--;70

Rogers (10-3): Morrison 25, Matlock 11, Simmons 8

Lincoln Christian (14-1): Stewart 19, Brueggemann 18, Hopkins 12, Atkinson 8, Roberts 7, Rea 6