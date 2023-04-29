The girls basketball player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.
This week, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys wrestling, girls wrestling, boys swimming, girls swimming, girls basketball and boys basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.
People are also reading…
All-World finalists
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls basketball player of the year:
Morgan Borgstadt
Verdigris • Sr.
Led the Cardinals to a 22-7 record and first state semifinal berth since 2006. Had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, in a 43-39 quarterfinal win over Fort Gibson. Selected MVP after scoring 54 points in three games to lead the Cardinals to the Port City Classic title at Catoosa. Had 21 points in a win over Wagoner on Feb. 4.
Career totals: 98 games, 1,514 points, 420 rebounds, 197 steals 155 assists, 48 blocks.
College: Tennessee-Martin
Hannah Coons
Kiefer • Jr.
Averages 21.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists to lead the Trojans to a 22-6 record and their first state tournament win. Had 37 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 78-45 victory over Kingston in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Was the 3A state tournament's leading scorer. Selected to the Tournament of Champions first team. For the season. shot 48% on field goals and 36% on 3s.
Career totals: 76 games, 1,351 points, 571 rebounds, 183 assists, 115 steals, 71 blocks.
College: Uncommitted
Stailee Heard
Sapulpa • Sr.
Capped the season with 41 points, including the winning basket in an 18-point fourth quarter, in a 75-74 win over Holland Hall in the 5A state final. Was the 5A state tournament MVP with 77 points in three games. For the season. averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals. Had almost identical stats as a junior when she was an All-World finalist. Also helped Sapulpa win the 2021 state title.
Career totals: 103 games, 1,697 points, 830 rebounds, 398 assists, 244 steals.
College: Oklahoma State
Elise Hill
Holland Hall • Sr.
Led the Dutch to a 24-4 record and the 5A state final as she averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists. Scored 36 points in the championship game. Led all state tournament scoring with 81 points. Scored 25 against MWC Carl Albert in the semifinals. Had a 3-pointer in 24 of 28 games. Selected to the All-World second team last season.
Career totals: 101 games, 1,445 points, 370 rebounds, 244 assists, 299 steals
College: Tulsa
Gracy Wernli
Bixby • Sr.
Bixby coach Tina Thomas refers to her as "always clutch." Averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists. Scored 26 points in a 6A state quarterfinal loss to champion Edmond North. Played in the state title game the previous two years. Had 25 points on Jan. 24 in a win at Broken Arrow. Produced 70 points in three games in the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Also was a 2022 All-World finalist.
Career totals: 106 games, 1,442 points, 389 rebounds, 167 assists, 137 steals.
College: Abilene Christian
Coach of the year
Dave Cash, Pawhuska: Led the Huskies to a 26-5 record, their first state tournament berth and a Class 2A semifinal appearance. Has a 79-25 record at Pawhuska and is 189-105 overall in his career. Also has been a head coach at Agra and Stroud. Began his coaching career at the junior high level in the Aldine district in Houston in 1989. Was out of coaching from 2004-19, with stints as a superintendent at Locust Grove and Chickasha, and then moving to Pawhuska in that position in '18. "I wanted to get back to doing what I loved which was coaching and mentoring young people," Cash said. "I've been fortunate to coach some great players that work hard and are willing to be coached." This is his last year as superintendent, but will remain as the Huskies' coach.
First team
Player, school, Cl., Ht., Gr., Avg.
Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris, 4A, 6-0, Sr., 18.2
Hannah Coons, Kiefer, 3A, 6-1, Jr., 21.9
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa, 5A, 5-11, Sr., 19.7
Elise Hill, Holland Hall, 5A, 5-7, Sr., 18.9
Gracy Wernli, Bixby, 6A, 5-9, Sr., 18.1
Second team
Player, school, Cl., Ht., Gr., Avg.
Gentry Baldwin, Bixby, 6A, 5-6, Sr., 12.4
Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Chr., 4A, 5-11, Sr., 14.4
Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington, 6A, 6-0, So., 18.3
McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow, 6A, 5-11, So., 20.9
Jill Twiehaus, Jenks, 6A, 5-9, Jr., 21.8
Third team
Player, school, Cl., Ht., Gr., Avg.
Tyla Heard, Sapulpa, 5A, 5-11, Jr., 13.6
Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs, 6A, 6-0, Sr., 18.2
Tyra McKinnie, Glenpool, 5A, 6-0, Fr., 17.2
Maddi Stewart, Lincoln Chr., 4A, 5-9, Fr., 13.0
Makenna Yokley, Owasso, 6A, 6-1, Jr., 12.4
Honorable mention
Bartlesville: K.K. Duncan, 5-8, sr.
Berryhill: Addie Coon, 5-6, sr.
Bishop Kelley: Anne Blankenship, 5-10, so.; Allie Strandmark, 5-8, jr.;
Bixby: Alyssa Nielsen, 6-0, sr.
B.T. Washington: Ky'Liin Johnson-Cooper, 5-5, fr.; Alexis Levya, 5-10, fr.; Tierra Owens, 5-4, so.
Bristow: Addi Alexander, 5-4, jr.; ShaLyn Edmondson, 5-9, jr.; Abby Morgan, 5-9, jr.
Broken Arrow: Taneya Howard, 5-11, sr.; Macy Marriccini, 5-5, so.
Cascia Hall: Landrey Hill, 5-10, sr.
Catoosa: Zoe Brown, 5-10, sr.
Central: Nakya Blakley, 5-9, sr.; Montay Davis, 5-8, jr.
Chouteau: Chesney Inglett, 5-3, jr.
Claremore: Hope Bump, 5-8, so.
Collinsville: Brie Smith, 5-9, jr.; Abbey Stamper, 5-6, sr.
Coweta: Cooper Hilton, 5-6, sr.; Macee Matthews, 6-0, so.
East Central: Carrie McClellan, 5-9, jr.
Edison: Jaycee Davis, 5-5, jr.
Fort Gibson: Stephanie Hickman, 5-5, sr.; Addy Whiteley, 5-5, so.
Glenpool: Jordan Blades, 5-9, sr.; Aaliyah Shawnee, 5-7, so.
Holland Hall: Mia Fugate. 5-5, sr.; Sophia Regalado, 5-10, sr.
Inola: Addison Mootry, 5-6, jr.; Miller Weast, 5-8, jr.
Jenks: Mackenzie Forgione, 6-1, sr.
Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, 5-10, sr.
KIPP Tulsa: Heaven Smith, 5-6, jr.
Lincoln Christian: Audrey Hopkins, 5-11, so.; Adyson Roberts, 5-8, sr.
Mannford: Kylie Hewitt, 5-10, sr.; Bella Pehrson, 6-0, jr.; Adalynn Tierney, 5-7, jr.
McLain: Jazzy Turner, 5-5, fr.
Memorial: Tori Smith, 6-1, sr.
Metro Christian: Abby Tull, 5-6, sr.
Morris: Maddie Moore, 5-10, sr.
Muskogee: Bianca McVay, 5-6, sr.
Oologah: Alexis Martin, 5-9, sr.
Owasso: Jayelle Austin, 5-8, so.
Pawhuska: Fallon Bowman, 6-0, jr.; Miya Curry, 5-8, sr.; Hannah Reynolds, 5-10, so.
Preston: Jadyn Roberts, 5-8, sr.; Adrianne Wilson, 5-8, sr.
Pryor: Kaylee Alt, 5-7, sr.; Shaylee Brewer, 5-9, sr.; Hannah Rhymer, 5-8, sr.
Regent Prep: Gabbie Barnes, 5-7, fr.; Ellie Hoemann, 5-8, sr.
Rejoice Christian: Lexi Henson, 5-7, sr.; Madison Hunnicutt, 5-11, fr.
Rogers: Julianna Matlock, 5-10, sr.; Saniyah Morrison, 5-3, so.; Nellie Simmons, 6-0, jr.
Sand Springs: Sakauri Wilson, 5-5, jr.
Sapulpa: Taylor Bilby, 5-7, jr.; Mataya Hall, 5-9, so.; Raegan McQuarters, 5-4, sr.; Riki McQuarters, 5-8, fr.
Sperry: Hailie Edmondson, 5-8, jr.; Lexi Winton, 6-1, sr.
Stillwater: Jacey Crawford, 6-2, sr.
Stroud: Kileigh Mixon, 5-10, sr.
Summit Christian: Trinity Garnatz, 5-10, jr.
Tahlequah: Jadyn Buttery, 5-11, jr.; Madi Matthews, 5-5, jr.; Kori Rainwater, 6-0, jr.
Union: Aubrey Hishaw, 6-0, sr.
Verdigris: Brynlee Brown, 5-7, jr.; Maddy Daniels, 5-2, jr.; Kate Wiginton, 5-5, so.
Victory Christian: Laci Scott, 5-6, jr.
Wagoner: Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, 5-8, jr.; Cambri Pawpa, 5-7, jr.; Gracy Shieldnight, 5-11, jr.
How the team was picked
World high school editor Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to schools in the All-World area. All players were eligible, from freshmen to seniors. Any school within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa is considered to be in the All-World area, as well as any school in a town with a population of 5,000 and within 75 miles of Tulsa.
Previous winners
Player of the year
2022: TK Pitts, Union
2021: Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa
2020: Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington
2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall
2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall
2017: Ja’Mee Asberry, East Central
2016: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow
2015: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow
2014: Chelsea Dungee, Preston
2013: Kaylan Mayberry, B.T. Washington
2012: Jessica Washington, Jenks
2011: Jordan Schultz, Claremore
2010: Morgan Toben, Owasso
2009: Maylisa Johnson, Preston
2008: Lindsay Palmer, Union
2007: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa
2006: Hannah Spanich, Victory Christian
2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa
2004: Kiki Stephens, Union
2003: Samantha Stovall, Jenks
2002: Amanda Stone, Claremore
2001: Lindsay Forsberg, Jenks
2000: Stephanie Stoglin, B.T. Washington
1999: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall
1998: Kara Faulk, Mandy Nightingale, Sapulpa
1997: Brandy Harris, East Central
1996: Amecia Floyd, East Central
1995: Carrie Moss, Hale; Dee Smith, Union
1994: Erin Wiens, Oologah
1993: Dawn Burnett, Central
1992: Natalie Likowski, Bixby
1991: Tracy Thompson, Inola
1990: Tanya Roberson, Owasso
1989: Jennifer Hair, Bixby
1988: Artan Henry, McLain; Stephanie Reed, Claremore Sequoyah
1987: Karla and Kolette Jones, Webster
1986: Shannon Mayberry, Will Rogers
1985: Theda Bowline, Collinsville
1984: Tatia Brown, McLain
1983: Melanie Jones, Collinsville
1982: Vicki Ponder, Mannford
1981: Karen Franklin, Sapulpa
1980: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa
1979: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa
1978: Debbie Mangrum, Owasso
1977: Mendy Ellsworth, Jenks
Coach of the Year
2022: Josh Berry, Sand Springs
2021: Darlean Calip, Sapulpa
2020: Darlean Calip, Sapulpa
2019: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall
2018: Rabu Leyva, B.T. Washington; Matt Sweeney, Owasso
2017: Larry Callison, Tahlequah Sequoyah
2016: Carlin Adkism, Will Rogers; Matt Sweeney, Owasso
2015: Justin Brown, Locust Grove; Mike Hughes, Broken Arrow
2014: Jeff Weedn, Preston
2013: Jerry Walker, Fort Gibson
2012: James Asberry, Webster
2011: Josh Berry, Will Rogers
2010: Samy Mack, East Central
2009: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall
2008: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington
2007: Samy Mack, East Central
2006: Ed Calhoon, Metro Christian
2005: Mark Campbell, Claremore
2004: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington
2003: Lauren Shoemaker, East Central
2002: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Jonita Ford, Edison
2001: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Mark Campbell, Claremore
2000: Mark Cyrus, Jenks
1999: Roger Carter, Cascia Hall
1998: Tina Thomas, Sapulpa
1997: Stephanie Spring, East Central; Tina Thomas, Sapulpa
1996: Larry Grigg, Inola; Dan Kennedy, Sperry
1995: Edie Allen, Union
1994: Linda Garrett, Sand Springs; Donna Gradel, Nathan Hale
1993: Michael Phillips, Coweta
1992: Luther Pegues, McLain
1991: Larry Zientara, Jenks
1990: Mike Polk, Owasso
1989: Mike Polk, Owasso
1988: Greg Wallis, Bixby; Ioder “Butch” Fisher, Central
1987: Jack Wright, Jenks
1986: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs
1985: Howard Ray, Collinsville
1984: Clifford Criddle, Will Rogers
1983: Jerry Waymire, Broken Arrow
1982: Larry White, Kiefer
1981: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs
1980: Howard Ray, Collinsville