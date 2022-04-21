2021-22 All-World girls basketball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls basketball player of the year:

Journey Armstead

Sand Springs • Sr.

Consistent scorer who was an impact player for four years. Totaled more than 1,500 points in her career including a freshman season at East Central. Was an all-conference selection all four years and made every all-tournament team along the way, earning MVP honors multiple times. Helped the Sandites to a 22-4 record as a senior with an appearance in the Class 6A state tournament. Three-year totals: 68 games, 1,164 points, 325 rebounds, 238 assists, 104 steals

Stailee Heard

Sapulpa • Jr.

Unselfish, steady player who took her game to another level this season. Excelled in both Class 5A state tournament games, averaging 26.5 points and 12.1 rebounds. Also was a significant contributor on Sapulpa’s 2021 state championship team. “One of the most talented, competitive players I’ve coached,” coach Darlean Calip said. Division I recruit whose parents starred at Tulsa. Three-year totals: 76 games, 1,165 points, 567 rebounds, 264 assists, 175 steals

Taleyah Jones

Broken Arrow • Sr.

Prolific scorer who averaged 19.4 points as a senior and 19.3 points for her three-year career. Often would deliver double-digit runs singlehandedly with her stellar play on both ends. “She has tremendous instincts and a very good basketball IQ,” coach Shane Coffey said. Voted the Tulsa World’s Ms. Outside in 2021. Three-year totals: 64 games, 1,232 points, 318 rebounds, 71 assists, 127 steals

College: UT Arlington (signed)

TK Pitts

Union • Sr.

An incredible defender whose offensive production increased each season, capped with 14.9 points per game as a senior. Helped her team make it to the 6A state tournament all four years, twice advancing to the semifinals. Had multiple 20-point outings and scored 17 against Putnam North in a key performance to earn a state berth. Played her best down the stretch, shooting close to 50% from the field. Career totals: 100 games, 928 points, 530 rebounds, 130 assists, 179 steals

College: SMU (signed)

Gracy Wernli

Bixby • Jr.

A clutch player who rose to the occasion in crucial moments, propelling the Spartans to runner-up finishes in Class 6A for two years in a row. Scored 24 points in this year’s championship game. Can score at every level and shot 84% from the line. Daughter of former Sapulpa standout Kara Faulk, the Tulsa World’s All-Metro co-player of the year in 1998. Three-year totals: 78 games, 935 points, 267 rebounds, 110 assists, 94 steals

College: Abilene Christian (committed)

Coach of the year

Josh Berry • Sand Springs

Guided the Sandites to the state semifinals in his third year. Has a 50-21 record at Sand Springs including a 22-4 mark this past season. Also coached the Muskogee boys and Rogers girls to state tournament appearances at previous stops. A Booker T. Washington graduate who was of a member of the Hornets’ 2002 state title team.

First team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Journey Armstead Sand Springs 6A 5-8 Sr. 15.8 Stailee Heard Sapulpa 5A 5-11 Jr. 19.4 Taleyah Jones Broken Arrow 6A 5-11 Sr. 19.4 TK Pitts Union 6A 6-0 Sr. 14.9 Gracy Wernli Bixby 6A 5-9 Jr. 13.8

Second team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Ellie Brueggemann Lincoln Chr. 3A 5-11 Jr. 15.8 Elise Hill Holland Hall 4A 5-8 Jr. 15.3 Meredith Mayes Bixby 6A 6-3 Jr. 12.0 Raegan McQuarters Rogers 5A 5-5 Jr. 14.3 Camille Pritchard Bristow 4A 5-10 Sr. 19.8

Third team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Morgan Borgstadt Verdigris 4A 6-0 Jr. 19.3 Alexsyah Goudeau Tahlequah 6A 5-9 Sr. 13.4 Bailey Layman Cleveland 4A 5-6 Sr. 22.3 Alexis Martin Oologah 4A 5-10 Jr. 22.3 Janiyah Williams Stillwater 6A 5-9 Fr. 18.9

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Kate Gronigan, 5-8, sr.

Berryhill: Gracie Alexander, 5-7, sr.

Bishop Kelley: Leah Ames, 5-10, sr.; Rachel Avedon, 5-7, sr.; Madeline Barton, 5-6, sr.

Bixby: Gentry Baldwin, 5-7, jr.; Alyssa Nielsen, 6-0, jr.

B.T. Washington: Carrigan Hill, 5-5, sr.; Marcayla Johnson, 6-0, fr.; Aunisty Smith, 5-10, sr.

Bristow: Addison Alexander, 5-4, so.; Abby Morgan, 5-9, so.

Broken Arrow: Taneya Howard, 5-11, jr.; McKenzie Mathurin, 5-10, fr.

Cascia Hall: Landrey Hill, 5-10, jr.; Mary Rodgers, 5-9, sr.

Catoosa: Zoe Brown, 5-9, jr.; Baylee Wiginton, 5-8, sr.; Brynna Wiginton, 5-6, fr.

Central: Adrianna Brinkley, 5-7, sr.; Montay Davis, 5-8, so.

Chouteau: Chesney Inglett, 5-3, so.

Claremore: Grace Bump, 5-7, sr.; Hope Bump, 5-8, fr.

Collinsville: Brie Smith, 5-9, so.; Abbey Stamper, 5-6, jr.

Coweta: Cooper Hilton, 5-6, jr.; Macee Matthews, 6-0, fr.

Cushing: Kimberly Dooley, 5-11, sr.; Kelly McBroom, 5-9, sr.

Depew: Macey Wilkerson, 5-4, sr.

Drumright: Emily Bryant, 5-7, sr.; Tess Polm, 5-4, sr.

East Central: Carrie McClellan, 5-9, so.; Makayla Washington, 5-6, sr.

Edison: Madison Alexander, 5-6, sr.

Fort Gibson: Sydney Taylor, 5-9, jr.; Addy Whiteley, 5-5, fr.

Glenpool: Jordan Blades, 5-8, jr.; Skylar Cummings, 5-7, sr.; Aaliyah Shawnee, 5-6, fr.

Hale: Jayla Moreland, 5-5, fr.; Amontanise Randolph, 5-3, jr.; Deanna Robinson, 5-2, jr.

Holland Hall: Ava Greer, 5-10, sr.; Kalayia Johnson, 5-8, jr.; Sophia Regalado, 5-10, jr.

Inola: Macey Eaves, 5-6, sr.; Addison Mootry, 5-5, so.; Miller Weast, 5-7, so.

Jenks: Kiara Brown, 6-0, sr.; Mackenzie Forgione, 6-1, jr.; Madison Luciano, 5-5, jr.; Jill Twiehaus, 5-9, so.

Kellyville: Camryn Harwood, 5-4, jr.; Toni McGuire, 5-3, so.

Keys: Kylie Eubanks, 5-7, sr.; Sierra Winkler, 5-8, sr.

Kiefer: Hannah Coons, 6-1, so.; Shayna Hendrix, 5-10, jr.

Liberty: Jenikka Boone, 5-7, jr.

Lincoln Christian: Audrey Hopkins, 6-0, fr.; Adyson Roberts, 5-8, jr.

Locust Grove: Adrianne Fine, 5-7, jr.; Peytin Gilman, 5-9, sr.; Mollee Thilges, 5-9, Ss.; Bailey Wiggins, 5-8, jr.

Mannford: Bella Pehrson, 6-0, so.

Memorial: Nakya Blakley, 5-9, jr.; Destiny Smith, 5-8, sr.

Metro Christian: Cayden Mershon, 5-5, sr.

Mounds: Anna Green, 5-6, sr.

Morris: Kaleah Barnett, 5-9, jr.; Maddie Moore, 5-10, jr.

Muskogee: Akira Eubanks, 5-10, sr.; Bianca McVay, 5-6, jr.; Jakayla Swanson, 5-7, jr.

Okmulgee: Tori James, 5-5, jr.

Owasso: Ellie Morrill, 6-1, sr.; Taylor Rose, 5-10, sr.; Seldon Stover, 5-8, so.; Makenna Yokley, 6-1, so.

Pawhuska: Miya Curry, 5-8, jr.; Hannah Reynolds, 5-9, fr.

Preston: Jadyn Roberts, 5-8, jr.; Mya Tiger, 5-9, sr.; Adrianne Wilson, 5-8, jr.

Pryor: Kaylee Alt, 5-7, jr.

Regent Prep: Ellie Hoemann, 5-8, jr.; Lydia Rice, 5-8, so.

Rejoice Christian: Lexi Henson, 5-7, jr.

Ripley: Kelsie McCollom, 5-5, sr.

Riverfield: Miranda Cagle, 5-5, sr.

Rogers: Julianna Matlock, 5-11, jr.

Sand Springs: Hailey Jackson, 5-11, jr.; Layne Kirkendoll, 6-3, sr.; Sakuri Wilson, 5-5, so.

Sapulpa: Tyla Heard, 5-11, so.

Skiatook: Rylee Anglen, 5-3, sr.

Stillwater: Chrissen Harland, 5-9, sr.; Jayden Mason, 5-7, sr.

Stroud: Kileigh Mixon, 5-10, jr.

Sperry: Hailie Edmondson, 5-8, so.; Kylee Reed, 5-9, so.; Lilly Travis, 5-6, so.; Lexi Winton, 6-1, jr.

Summit Christian: Trinity Garnatz, 5-10, so.

Tahlequah: Tatum Havens, 5-9, sr.; Lydia McAlvain, 5-8, sr.; Faith Springwater, 5-10, sr.

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Annaston Brown, 5-9, so.; Emmary Elizondo, 5-8, fr.

Union: Aubrey Hishaw, 6-0, jr.; Makenzie Malham, 5-10, sr.; Desiree Marshall-Penny, 5-3, sr.; Sydni Smith, 6-2, sr.

Verdigris: Ciara Daniel, 5-8, jr.; Maddy Daniels, 5-2, so.

Victory Christian: Jessa Gilyard, 5-9, sr.; Bella Wakley, 6-0, sr.

Vinita: Morgan Chaney, 5-8, sr.; Kate Wattenbarger, 5-11, sr.

Wagoner: Ellee Bryant, 5-7, so.; Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, 5-8, so.; Cambri Pawpa, 5-7, so.

How the team was picked

World sports writer Kelly Hines made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to schools in the All-World area. All players were eligible, from freshmen to seniors. Any school within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa is considered to be in the All-World area, as well as any school in a town with a population of 5,000 and within 75 miles of Tulsa.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2021: Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa

2020: Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2017: Ja’Mee Asberry, East Central

2016: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow

2015: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow

2014: Chelsea Dungee, Preston

2013: Kaylan Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2012: Jessica Washington, Jenks

2011: Jordan Schultz, Claremore

2010: Morgan Toben, Owasso

2009: Maylisa Johnson, Preston

2008: Lindsay Palmer, Union

2007: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa

2006: Hannah Spanich, Victory Christian

2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa

2004: Kiki Stephens, Union

2003: Samantha Stovall, Jenks

2002: Amanda Stone, Claremore

2001: Lindsay Forsberg, Jenks

2000: Stephanie Stoglin, B.T. Washington

1999: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall

1998: Kara Faulk, Mandy Nightingale, Sapulpa

1997: Brandy Harris, East Central

1996: Amecia Floyd, East Central

1995: Carrie Moss, Hale; Dee Smith, Union

1994: Erin Wiens, Oologah

1993: Dawn Burnett, Central

1992: Natalie Likowski, Bixby

1991: Tracy Thompson, Inola

1990: Tanya Roberson, Owasso

1989: Jennifer Hair, Bixby

1988: Artan Henry, McLain; Stephanie Reed, Claremore Sequoyah

1987: Karla and Kolette Jones, Webster

1986: Shannon Mayberry, Will Rogers

1985: Theda Bowline, Collinsville

1984: Tatia Brown, McLain

1983: Melanie Jones, Collinsville

1982: Vicki Ponder, Mannford

1981: Karen Franklin, Sapulpa

1980: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa

1979: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa

1978: Debbie Mangrum, Owasso

1977: Mendy Ellsworth, Jenks

Coach of the Year

2021: Darlean Calip, Sapulpa

2020: Darlean Calip, Sapulpa

2019: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall

2018: Rabu Leyva, B.T. Washington; Matt Sweeney, Owasso

2017: Larry Callison, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2016: Carlin Adkism, Will Rogers; Matt Sweeney, Owasso

2015: Justin Brown, Locust Grove; Mike Hughes, Broken Arrow

2014: Jeff Weedn, Preston

2013: Jerry Walker, Fort Gibson

2012: James Asberry, Webster

2011: Josh Berry, Will Rogers

2010: Samy Mack, East Central

2009: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall

2008: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2007: Samy Mack, East Central

2006: Ed Calhoon, Metro Christian

2005: Mark Campbell, Claremore

2004: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2003: Lauren Shoemaker, East Central

2002: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Jonita Ford, Edison

2001: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Mark Campbell, Claremore

2000: Mark Cyrus, Jenks

1999: Roger Carter, Cascia Hall

1998: Tina Thomas, Sapulpa

1997: Stephanie Spring, East Central; Tina Thomas, Sapulpa

1996: Larry Grigg, Inola; Dan Kennedy, Sperry

1995: Edie Allen, Union

1994: Linda Garrett, Sand Springs; Donna Gradel, Nathan Hale

1993: Michael Phillips, Coweta

1992: Luther Pegues, McLain

1991: Larry Zientara, Jenks

1990: Mike Polk, Owasso

1989: Mike Polk, Owasso

1988: Greg Wallis, Bixby; Ioder “Butch” Fisher, Central

1987: Jack Wright, Jenks

1986: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs

1985: Howard Ray, Collinsville

1984: Clifford Criddle, Will Rogers

1983: Jerry Waymire, Broken Arrow

1982: Larry White, Kiefer

1981: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs

1980: Howard Ray, Collinsville

Other 2021-22 All-World teams previously announced

