Kaylen Nelson

Union * Sr.

Strong, versatile four-year starter is sound and productive in virtually every phase of the game. Rugged defender, reliable scorer and 85% career free throw shooter. Was part of three straight state-qualifying teams and averaged a career-best 13.4 points as a senior and 5.9 rebounds. Scored 18 in a narrow 6A semifinal loss to eventual champion Norman and scored 18 vs. Sand Springs in the regional final. Had 16 points and eight rebounds in long-awaited showdown with Bixby at the area tournament. A two-time Frontier Valley Conference first-team selection and MVP of the Putnam City and Inola tournaments.

Career totals: 97 games, 844 points, 447 rebounds, 109 assists, 85 steals.

College: Old Dominion

Temira Poindexter

Sapulpa * Sr.

Averaged 20.6 points while shooting 43% from 3-point range (59-for-137), leading proud program to its fifth state title, but the first in 14 years. Named Frontier Valley Conference MVP as a senior and was a first-team selection as a junior when she averaged 17.4 points and led her team to a 24-3 record, conference title and state tournament berth. Made 110 treys and blocked 83 shots over two seasons. Scored in double figures in 36 straight games. Scored season-high 30 vs. 6A runner-up Bixby on Dec. 11 and 28 vs. El Reno in 5A semifinals. Daughter of former Sapulpa All-Stater and TU player Ray Poindexter.

Three-year totals: 72 games, 1,255 points, 254 rebounds, 148 assists, 121 blocked shots.

College: University of Tulsa

Jade Upshaw

Kellyville * Sr.

A three-time Heartland Conference MVP, averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a senior, leading Ponies into the state tournament for the first time. Scored 38 points in a 3A quarterfinal win over Kingston, hitting a 60-foot shot to end the third quarter. Followed with 29 points in a semifinal loss to No. 1 Roland. Became Kelllyville’s career scoring leader with 23 points at Eufaula on Jan. 30. Made 241 career 3-pointers and dished 70 assists or more in each of her four seasons. Averaged 18.9 points as a junior and scored 29 in a win over powerful Christian Heritage Academy in the regional final

Career totals: 103 games, 1,779 points, 531 rebounds, 324 assists, 259 steals.

College: Arkansas State

Other first-team selections

Kate Bradley

Bixby * Sr.

Played hard-nosed defense, averaged career-best 12.3 points and provided leadership as an otherwise all-sophomore team reached the 6A final for the first time in eight years. “An assistant coach on the floor,” coach Tina Thomas said. Averaged nearly five rebounds and four assists per game. A first-team All-Frontier Valley Conference selection. Scored 15 and took a charge at crunch time in 6A semifinal upset of Edmond North.

Career totals: 102 games, 792 points, 338 rebounds, 297 assists, 90 steals.

College: Oklahoma Christian

Stailee Heard

Sapulpa * So.

Averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, helping lead Chieftains to the 5A state title. “High basketball IQ and a total team player,” coach Darlean Calip said. Has fascinating pedigree. Father is Tony Heard, point guard on the University of Tulsa’s Elite Eight team in 2000. Mother is former TU women’s standout Lila Osceola. Scholarship offers from TU, OU, OSU, Arkansas and Texas Tech, to name a few.

Career totals: 46 games, 642 points, 318 rebounds, 164 assists, 115 steals

College: Undecided

Coach of the year

Darlean Calip * Sapulpa

Guided the Chieftains to the fifth gold ball in program history and the second in her tenure. Also won in 2007 and had a runner-up finish in 2008. Named All-World coach of the year for the second straight season. Chieftains rampaged to a 24-3 record last year and a berth in the state tournament that was never played (because of the coronavirus). An Okemah High and East Central University graduate, also guided Jenks to state titles in 2001 and 2003. Her 24-year coaching record is 417-201.

First team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Kate Bradley Bixby 6A 5-7 Senior 12.3 Stailee Heard Sapulpa 5A 5-10 Soph. 15.7 Kaylen Nelson Union 6A 5-10 Senior 13.5 Temira Poindexter Sapulpa 5A 6-2 Senior 20.6 Jade Upshaw Kellyville 3A 5-7 Senior 19.3

Second team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Linda Brice Coweta 5A 5-8 Senior 18.2 Ellie Brueggemann Lincoln Chr. 3A 5-11 Soph. 16.6 Taleyah Jones Broken Arrow 6A 5-9 Junior 22.2 Takyla Pitts Union 6A 6-0 Junior 10.9 Gracy Wernli Bixby 6A 5-9 Soph. 13.7

Third team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Journey Armstead Sand Springs 6A 5-9 Jr. 16.9 Micah Clayton Lincoln Chr. 3A 6-0 Sr. 13.7 Jessa Gilyard Victory Chr. 4A 5-8 Jr. 20.6 Elise Hill Holland Hall 4A 5-7 So. 14.4 Meredith Mayes Bixby 6A 6-2 So. 10.6

Honorable mention

Adair: Atleigh Branham, 6-0, Sr.; Jamie Moore, 5-8, Sr.

Bartlesville: Kate Gronnigan, 5-8, Jr.; Alli Wood, 5-7, Sr.

Beggs: Caylee York, 5-8, Sr.

Berryhill: Gracie Alexander, 5-7, Jr.; Callie Scott, 5-6, Sr.

Bishop Kelley: Rachel Avedon, 5-6, Jr.; Madeline Barton, 5-9, Jr.; Ava Schneeberg. 5-11, Sr.; Lizzie Smith, 5-6, Sr.

Bixby: Gentry Baldwin, 5-5, So.; Alyssa Nielsen, 5-11, So.

B.T. Washington: Carrigan Hill, 5-5, Jr.; Haylee Mitchell, 5-11, Sr.; Aunisty Smith, 5-10, Jr.

Bristow: Addi Alexander, 5-5, Fr.; Abby Morgan, 5-9, Fr.; Camille Pritchard, 5-10, Jr.

Broken Arrow: Kelsey Duffey, 5-4, Sr.; Taneya Howard, 5-10, So.; Grace Pippett, 5-8, So.

Cascia Hall: Landrey Hill, 5-9, So.

Catoosa: Brynlee Brown, 5-7, Fr.

Central: Adrianna Brinkley, 5-7, Jr.; Montay Davis, 5-8, Sr.; Jahleah Smith, 5-5, Jr.

Chouteau: Chesney Inglett, 5-3, Fr.; Loribeth Miller, 5-8, Sr.; Ashlee Pierce, 5-6, Sr.; Danielle Sawyer, 5-10, Sr..

Claremore: Grace Bump, 5-6, Jr.; Ella Claiborne, 6-1, Sr.

Cleveland: Tristan Fields, 5-7, Sr.; Bailey Layman, 5-7, So.

Collinsville: Kelly Ellis, 5-9, Sr.; Abbey Stamper, 5-4, So.

Coweta: Alexxia Mercer, 6-0, Sr.; Allyson Mercer, 5-11, Sr.

Cushing: Madi Alexander, 5-6, Jr.; Kelly McBroom, 5-9, Jr.; Lola Nanaeto, 6-1, Sr.; Jayse Nicholas, 5-8, Sr.; Rachel Sherwood, 5-9, Sr.

Depew: Lily James, 5-6, Sr.; Kady Rodman, 5-10, So.; Macey Wilkerson, 5-5, Jr.

Drumright: Emi Foran, 5-10, Sr.; Tess Polm, 5-4, Jr.

East Central: Makayla Washington, 5-5, Jr.

Fort Gibson: Lexie Foutch, 6-2, Sr.; Jordan Gann, 5-9, Sr.; Kynzi London, 5-7, Sr.; Gracy Shieldnight, 5-11, Fr.; Reese Webb, 6-0, Sr.; Jenna Whiteley, 5-6, Jr.

Glencoe: Jill Clark, 5-11, Sr.; Kayla Frank, 5-9, Sr

Glenpool: Jordan Blades, 5-8, So.; Skylar Cummings, 5-7, Jr.

Haskell: Chassi Dowdy, 5-6, Sr.; Baylee Garner, 5-9, Sr.

Hilldale: Skye Been, 5-3, Sr.; Madi Folsom, 5-8, Sr.; Celeste Wood, 5-6, Sr.

Holland Hall: Ava Greer, 5-8, Jr.; Kalayia Johnson, 5-9, So.; Joci Lake, 5-8, Sr.

Inola: Ellee Bryant, 5-5, Fr.; Madison Courtney, 5-5, Sr.; Kylee Day, 6-0, Sr.; Macey Eaves, 5-6, Jr.; Miller Weast, 5-7, Fr.

Jenks: Kira Brown, 6-0, Jr.; Mackenzie Forgione, 6-1, So.; Madison Luciano, 5-4, So.; Jill Twiehaus, 5-9, Fr.

Kellyville: Shayler Childers, 5-10, Sr.; Kailyn Bearpaw, 5-9, Sr..

Keys Park Hill: Ashlynn Berry, 5-5, Sr.; Kylie Eubanks, 5-8, Jr.

Kiefer: Hannah Coons, 6-1, Fr.; Shayna Hendrix, 5-9, So.; Megan King, 5-8, Sr.

Liberty: Jenikka Boone, 5-7, So.; Jaida Cargill, 5-7, Jr.; Lia Estrada. 5-2, So.; Delilah Johnson, 5-7, Jr.

Lincoln Christian: Lexi Murphy, 5-6, Jr.; Adyson Roberts, 5-8, So.; Chloe Ricke, 5-9, Jr.

Locust Grove: Adrianne Fine, 5-7, So; Peytin Gilman, 5-11, Jr.; Madison Smith, 5-7, Sr.; Kaitlynn Spradlin, 5-4, Sr.; Bailey Wiggins, 5-10, So.

Mannford: Alexis Elliott, 5-6, Jr.; Camdin Pierce, 5-8, Sr.

McLain: Eimeya Galloway, 5-10, Jr.

Memorial: Nakya Blakley, 5-9, So.; Destiny Smith, 5-8, Jr.

Metro Christian: Avery Blubaugh, 5-7, Sr.; Cayden Mershon, 5-5, Jr.; Landry Williams, 5-9, Sr.

Mounds: Brookyln Bazille, 5-4, Sr.; Madison Crain, 5-4, Sr.; Emmalea Weeks, 5-7, Sr.

Morris: Charie Barnett, 5-9, Sr.; Maddie Moore, 5-7, So.

Muskogee: Makayla Adams, 5-8, Sr.; Akira Eubanks, 5-10, Jr.; Jada Hytche, 5-8, Sr.; Tea Myers, 5-7. Sr.

Nathan Hale: Amontanise Randolph, 5-7, So.

Okmulgee: Tori James, 5-5, So.

Olive: Mayci Bethel, 5-11, So.

Oologah: Alexis Martin, 5-9, So.; Liz Thomas, 5-9, Jr.

Owasso: Chloe Stockson, 5-5, Jr.; Seldon Stover, 5-8, Fr.

Pawhuska: Miya Curry, 5-8, So.; Shelby Laird, 5-8, Sr.; Arianna Soliano, 5-4, Sr.

Perkins-Tryon: Bailey Kerns, 5-11, Sr.; Ella Rains, 6-0, Sr.

Preston: Jadyn Roberts, 5-8, So.; Mya Tiger, 5-8, Jr.; Adrianne Wilson, 5-8, So.

Pryor: Kaylee Alt, 5-7, So.; Rhett Looney, 5-6, Sr.

Regent Prep: Ellie Hoemann, 5-8, So.; Kate McElwain, 5-9, Sr.; Lydia Rice, 5-8, Fr.

Rejoice Christian: Lauren Force, 5-10, Sr.; Lexi Henson, 5-7, So.; Kristin Limerick, 5-10, So.; Tara Shaw, 5-11, Sr.

Ripley: Kelsie McCollom, 5-5, Jr.; Erica Terrell, 5-6, Sr.

Sand Springs: Hailey Jackson, 5-11, So.; Darrian Jordan, 5-9, Sr.; Layne Kirkendoll, 6-2, Jr.

Sapulpa: Tyla Heard, 5-10, Sr.; Alexis Lewis, 6-0, Sr.; Jaselyn Rossman, 5-8, Jr.

Skiatook: Ginger Anderson, 5-11, Jr.; Rylee Anglen, 5-4, Jr.

Stillwater: Chrissen Harland, 5-8, Jr.; Claudia Vanzant, 6-0, Sr.

Stroud: Kileigh Mixon, 5-9, So.; Jadyn Young, 5-10, Sr..

Sperry: Hallie Edmondson, 5-8, Fr.; Caitlin Parker, 5-8, Sr.; Lilly Travis, 5-6, Fr.

Summit Christian: Peyton Bock, 5-6, Sr.; Trinity Garnatz, 5-10, Fr.

Tahlequah: Kacey Fishinghawk, 5-5, Sr.; Smalls Goudeau, 5-10, Jr.; Tatum Havens, 5-9, Jr.; Faith Springwater, 5-10, Jr.; Kori Rainwater, 6-0, Fr.

Union: Jordynn Conner, 5-11, Sr.; Makenzie Malham, 5-11. Jr.; Sydni Smith, 6-2, Jr.

Verdigris: Mackenzie Blackwell, 5-9, Sr.; Lexy Borgstadt, 5-9, Sr.; Morgan Borgstadt, 5-11, So.; Jordan Chancellor, 5-9, Sr.

Vinita: Morgan Chaney, 5-9, Jr.; Kennady Roach, 5-11, Sr.

Victory Christian: Katie Elliott, 5-7, Fr.; Tessa Edwards, 5-5, Jr.

Will Rogers: QuinNae Love, 5-8, Sr.; Raegan McQuarters, 5-4, So.; Jordan Payne, 5-7, Sr.

Wagoner: Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, 5-8, Fr.; Cambri Pawpa, 5-7, Fr.

How the team was picked

World sports writer Mike Brown made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to schools in the All-World area. All players were eligible, from freshmen to seniors. Any school within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa is considered to be in the All-World area, as well as any school in a town with a population of 5,000 and within 75 miles of Tulsa.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2020: Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2017: Ja’Mee Asberry, East Central

2016: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow

2015: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow

2014: Chelsea Dungee, Preston

2013: Kaylan Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2012: Jessica Washington, Jenks

2011: Jordan Schultz, Claremore

2010: Morgan Toben, Owasso

2009: Maylisa Johnson, Preston

2008: Lindsay Palmer, Union

2007: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa

2006: Hannah Spanich, Victory Christian

2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa

2004: Kiki Stephens, Union

2003: Samantha Stovall, Jenks

2002: Amanda Stone, Claremore

2001: Lindsay Forsberg, Jenks

2000: Stephanie Stoglin, B.T. Washington

1999: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall

1998: Kara Faulk, Mandy Nightingale, Sapulpa

1997: Brandy Harris, East Central

1996: Amecia Floyd, East Central

1995: Carrie Moss, Hale; Dee Smith, Union

1994: Erin Wiens, Oologah

1993: Dawn Burnett, Central

1992: Natalie Likowski, Bixby

1991: Tracy Thompson, Inola

1990: Tanya Roberson, Owasso

1989: Jennifer Hair, Bixby

1988: Artan Henry, McLain; Stephanie Reed, Claremore Sequoyah

1987: Karla and Kolette Jones, Webster

1986: Shannon Mayberry, Will Rogers

1985: Theda Bowline, Collinsville

1984: Tatia Brown, McLain

1983: Melanie Jones, Collinsville

1982: Vicki Ponder, Mannford

1981: Karen Franklin, Sapulpa

1980: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa

1979: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa

1978: Debbie Mangrum, Owasso

1977: Mendy Ellsworth, Jenks

Coach of the year

2020: Darlean Calip, Sapulpa

2019: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall

2018: Rabu Leyva, B.T. Washington; Matt Sweeney, Owasso

2017: Larry Callison, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2016: Carlin Adkism, Will Rogers; Matt Sweeney, Owasso

2015: Justin Brown, Locust Grove; Mike Hughes, Broken Arrow

2014: Jeff Weedn, Preston

2013: Jerry Walker, Fort Gibson

2012: James Asberry, Webster

2011: Josh Berry, Will Rogers

2010: Samy Mack, East Central

2009: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall

2008: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2007: Samy Mack, East Central

2006: Ed Calhoon, Metro Christian

2005: Mark Campbell, Claremore

2004: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington

2003: Lauren Shoemaker, East Central

2002: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Jonita Ford, Edison

2001: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Mark Campbell, Claremore

2000: Mark Cyrus, Jenks

1999: Roger Carter, Cascia Hall

1998: Tina Thomas, Sapulpa

1997: Stephanie Spring, East Central; Tina Thomas, Sapulpa

1996: Larry Grigg, Inola; Dan Kennedy, Sperry

1995: Edie Allen, Union

1994: Linda Garrett, Sand Springs; Donna Gradel, Nathan Hale

1993: Michael Phillips, Coweta

1992: Luther Pegues, McLain

1991: Larry Zientara, Jenks

1990: Mike Polk, Owasso

1989: Mike Polk, Owasso

1988: Greg Wallis, Bixby; Ioder “Butch” Fisher, Central

1987: Jack Wright, Jenks

1986: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs

1985: Howard Ray, Collinsville

1984: Clifford Criddle, Will Rogers

1983: Jerry Waymire, Broken Arrow

1982: Larry White, Kiefer

1981: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs

1980: Howard Ray, Collinsville

