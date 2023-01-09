Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Addison Mootry and Miller Weast, Inola: Mootry averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds in a runner-up finish in the Locust Grove Tournament. Weast averaged 17.3 points and 5 assists.

Brie Smith, Collinsville: Junior forward scored 18 points in the Cardinals’ 65-30 victory over Edison to help the Cardinals salvage a victory in the Lincoln Christian Invitational. The Cardinals enter the bulk of Metro Lakes Conference season at 4-5.

Zoe Brown, Catoosa: Despite the 52-36 loss to Victory Christian on Saturday in the Skiatook Tournament, the senior forward churned out 22 points and six rebounds for the Indians.

Matison Kruis, Claremore Sequoyah: Sophomore forward had 31 points and 28 rebounds in three games at Regent Prep’s tournament.

Makenna Yokley, Owasso: Scored 38 points over the last two games of the Skiatook Tournament and won MVP honors.

Anne Blankenship and Megan Roy, Bishop Kelley: The Comets produced a 39-37 victory over Hilldale to close out the Mother Road Classic in Verdigris and both Blankenship and Roy scored 10 points apiece. Bishop Kelley is now 4-7.

GAMES TO WATCH

6A: No. 9 Jenks (6-1) at No. 7 B.T. Washington (8-1), Tuesday: The two teams are set to square off for already a second time after the Hornets knocked off Jenks, 56-49, in overtime in the Tahlequah tournament semifinals on Dec. 9. The Trojans haven’t played since Dec. 16, while Booker T. Washington won the Bartlesville tournament title over the weekend with a 39-34 win over Broken Arrow in the finals.

5A No. 1 Sapulpa (11-1) at 6A No. 2 Bixby (8-5), Tuesday: After both were derailed by Lincoln Christian in the Tournament of Champions, the two powerhouses in their respective classes will now square off in their regularly-scheduled matchup at Whitey Ford Fieldhouse. Sapulpa is coming off the Lincoln Christian Invitational title, while Bixby hasn’t played since taking the floor at the TofC.

5A: No. 3 Tahlequah (10-1) at No. 9 Pryor (8-3), Tuesday: Two of the favorites in the Metro Lakes Conference, the two will square off for the first two matchups. Pryor claimed second place in the Oologah tournament over the weekend, while Tahlequah won the Verdigris tournament.

3A No. 5 Kiefer (7-2) at 4A No. 11 Mannford (10-1), Friday: Creek County bragging rights will be on the line. Kiefer knocked off Sperry to kick start the 2023 portion of its schedule, and Mannford won Stroud’s Route 66 Coliseum Classic championship.

NEWS AND NOTES

Sapulpa strikes backAfter losing to Lincoln Christian at the Tournament of Champions, 5A No. 1 Sapulpa picked up some revenge with a 58-51 victory over the Bulldogs in the championship of the Lincoln Christian tournament on Saturday night.

Stailee Heard led Sapulpa with 22 points, while Tyla Heard (15) and Reagan McQuarters (12) both added double-digit scoring efforts for the Chieftains (11-1).

“Great win for our team in a tough environment,” Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip said. “Standing-room only atmosphere. I thought our kids played extremely tough. After an early ankle injury in the first quarter, I thought Stailee was a warrior for us, in leading the team. And the talented team that we have made big plays and had key defensive stops when we need them. Every game I learn more about this team and more about their will to win.”

Tahlequah conquers Mother Road ClassicClass 5A No. 3 Tahlequah fell short in its own tournament back in December, but the Tigers would not be denied at the Mother Road Classic in Verdigris over the weekend. In the championship game, Tahlequah knocked off Verdigris, 57-51, to win the tournament championship.

“Very proud of our group,” Tahlequah coach David Qualls said. “It’s not always easy to play good basketball coming off of a holiday break, but we did a great job of being engaged when we got back.”

Leading the way against Verdigris was Madisyn Matthews with 19 points for the Tigers (10-1). Jadyn Buttery added 15 points for Tahlequah, and Talyn Dick chipped in with 12 points.

En route to making the championship game, Tahlequah had to knock off 5A No. 16 Bishop Kelley in the quarterfinals and 5A No. 4 Rogers in the semifinals.

“Against Rogers, we were able to execute well enough early to build a big lead,” Qualls said. “Against Verdigris, good teams make plays we were able to withstand some of their big runs and shots they made. We did a great job of battling and hanging in there.”

Now the Tigers head into conference play riding a momentum wave — all thanks to the efforts in Verdigris.

“For our players is gives us some confidence headed into the meat of our schedule,” Qualls said. “We have a lot of games coming up in just a few weeks. Also, we just want to keep adding wins to our resume with playoff pairings being released in a few weeks.”

Glenpool getting back on trackSafe to say, Glenpool’s 2022 didn’t end how the Warriors were wanting. Back-to-back losses to Tahlequah and Pryor came after the Warriors started the season 5-0, and Glenpool started 2023 with a home loss to Collinsville.

But Glenpool was able to get back on track over the weekend with a third-place finish at the Locust Grove tournament. The Warriors knocked off Adair, 70-48, to close out the weekend event.

“We had a couple of really tough conference losses in really tight games,” Glenpool coach Bobby Belveal said, “and I am proud of how the girls responded and the effort they have put in.”

In games against Locust Grove junior varsity, Inola and Adair, Aaliyah Shawnee and Tyra McKinnie averaged 16 points apiece during tournament play.

Now the Warriors will take aim at Grove, Coweta and Skiatook in conference play before the Carl Albert tournament in mid-January.

“We have been dealing with some injuries since Christmas break, and are just now getting healthy heading into next week,” Belveal said. “So we are excited about that and the potential of our team.”

Depew keeps doing itClass A No. 16 Depew continued its strong defensive efforts and beat Class A No. 13 Strother, 37-36, in the finals of the Davenport tournament over the weekend. With the win, Depew improved to 11-0.

“Winning this tournament was huge for us,” Depew coach Jacob Russell said. “Beating Strother is a big stepping stone for this program because Strother was a state tournament last year with majority of players back. It also puts us on the map for other Class A teams who doesn’t know much about us. When these girls play like a team, we are a hard team to beat.”

It was Lauren Carrie who led the Hornets with 15 points in the championship game, and Lillian Thatcher logged 12 points in the winning effort for Depew.

But it was Depew’s defense that propelled the Hornets to victory again. In 11 games, Depew has not allowed more than 48 points in a game.

“Our defense this year has been improving week to week,” Russell said. “This team can adjust to different defense depending on who we play on nightly basis and they hustle nonstop and are a very scrapping bunch.”

GIRLS RANKINGS

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 8, followed by voting points.

Class 6A

1. Edmond North (26) 13-0, 540; 2. Bixby (1) 8-5, 493; 3. Edmond Memorial 8-2, 483; 4. Putnam West 11-3, 380; 5. Choctaw 8-2, 426; 6. Norman 9-3, 385; 7. B.T. Washington 8-1, 372; 8. Midwest City 7-3, 353; 9. Jenks 6-1, 350; 10. Yukon 7-2, 297; 11. Sand Springs 8-4, 291; 12. Norman North 6-5, 255; 13. Broken Arrow 4-5, 214; 14. Owasso 6-3, 210; 15. Moore 6-4, 191.

Class 5A

1. Sapulpa (27) 11-1, 597; 2. Carl Albert (1) 10-1, 564; 3. Tahlequah (2) 10-1, 550; 4. El Reno (1) 7-3, 439; 5. Rogers 8-2, 425; 6. Piedmont 7-4, 422; 7. Holland Hall 8-2, 395; 8. Grove 6-2, 394; 9. Pryor 8-3, 383; 10. Lawton MacArthur 6-4, 322; 11. Glenpool 7-4, 316; 12. McAlester 6-4, 267; 13. Shawnee 6-6, 228; 14. Durant 8-4, 227; 15. Duncan 5-3, 225.

Class 4A

1. Bethany (35) 10-0, 1,040; 2. Lincoln Christian (17) 11-1, 991; 3. Tuttle (1) 12-2, 954; 4. Weatherford 10-1, 894; 5. Harding Charter 10-1, 738; 6. Verdigris 7-3, 675; 7. Kingfisher 9-2, 673; 8. Anadarko 9-2, 664; 9. Muldrow 10-1, 588; 10. Wagoner 9-1, 538; 11. Mannford 10-1, 519; 12. Locust Grove 9-2, 483; 13. Classen SAS (1) 8-8, 429; 14. Oologah 9-2, 398; 15. Tecumseh 8-3, 342.

Class 3A

1. Idabel (16) 10-0, 951; 2. Jones (22) 7-2, 923; 3. Bethel (4) 9-2, 919; 4. Washington (7) 11-0, 890; 5. Kiefer 7-2, 765; 6. Luther (1) 6-2, 684; 7. Alva (1) 9-2, 673; 8. Kingston 7-3, 637; 9. Silo 8-3, 596; 10. Marlow 9-2, 590; 11 (tie), Morris 7-3, 507 and Purcell 7-3, 507; 13. Holdenville 90-3, 361; 14. Comanche 5-4, 360; 15. Roland 6-4, 254.

Class 2A

1. Dale (44) 14-1, 1,139. 2. Pocola (14) 6-3, 1,036; 3. Amber-Pocasset 14-1, 1,027; 4. Howe 8-3, 912; 5. Preston (1) 10-2, 889; 6. Warner 9-1, 857; 7. Merritt 9-1, 783; 8. Afton 10-1, 770; 9. Hooker 8-2, 623; 10. Oktaha 10-2, 614; 11. Hobart 10-1, 580; 12. Okemah 8-2, 524; 13. Pawhuska 8-2, 485; 14. Fairland 8-1, 424; 15. Stroud 9-2, 335.

Class A

1. Seiling (66) 12-1, 1,660. 2. Caddo (17) 13-0, 1,589; 3. Vanoss 16-0, 1,392; 4. Riverside (1) 11-1, 1,353; 5. Garber 12-0, 1,249; 6. Cyril 12-1, 1,189; 7, Okarche 11-4, 1,030; 8, Frontier 13-4, 978; 9. Arapaho-Butler 12-3, 943; 10. Red Oak 14-2, 864; 11. Canute 12-4, 775; 12. Depew 11-0, 619; 13. Hydro-Eakly 10-4, 560; 14. Strother 8-2, 527; 15. Ripley 12-3, 524.

Class B

1. Lomega (35) 13-1, 1,749. 2. Hammon (38) 15-1, 1,702; 3. Pittsburg (16) 10-4, 1,636; 5. Varnum (2) 14-1, 1,395; 6. Lookeba-Sickles 12-3, 1,311; 7. Buffalo Valley 12-3, 1,223; 8. Arnett (1) 12-2, 1,205; 9. Calvin 11-4, 879; 10. Turner 11-3, 820; 11. Stuart 10-4, 760; 12. Leedey 9-5, 675; 13. Dover 120-4, 555; 14. Earlsboro 10-6, 442; 15. Mt. View-Gotebo 10-1, 407.