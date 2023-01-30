Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch for Jan. 30

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gentry Baldwin and Kate Wernli, Bixby: The duo combined for 28 points in the Class 6A No. 2 (East) Spartans’ 58-30 victory over Muskogee on Friday. Baldwin, an Oral Roberts signee, had 16 points, while Wernli had 12 for a Bixby team that has now won three games in a row. Her older sister, Gracy Wernli, had 39 points in two games last week.

Jenikka Boone and Lia Estrada, Liberty: In a 69-35 victory over Olive, the two combined for 34 points. The Tigers are now 8-11 after snapping a two-game losing skid.

Miller Weast, Inola: Junior guard scored 17 points in the 4A No. 18 Longhorns’ 58-38 win over Chouteau. Inola is now 11-6 this season.

Kylee Reed, Sperry: The 5-9 junior scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter to lead the Pirates to a 34-14 victory over Berryhill on Friday.

Kate Reid and Brie Smith, Collinsville: They combined for 44 points in the Cardinals’ 72-45 win over Claremore on Friday. Reid, a sophomore guard, had 23 points and Smith, a junior forward, had 21 points as Collinsville has now won three games in a row.

GAMES TO WATCH

5A No. 3 (East) Holland Hall (15-2) at 4A No. 1 Lincoln Christian (16-1), Tuesday: First of two matchups between the two Pinnacle Conference rivals. Holland Hall will get a chance to host on Feb. 14.

6A (East): No. 6 Sand Springs (11-5) at No. 1 B.T. Washington (13-3), Thursday: This matchup was postponed from Jan. 24.

4A No. 19 Bristow (13-4) at 3A No. 5 Kiefer (13-4), Friday: A rematch of Kiefer’s 57-43 win on Jan. 5.

NEWS AND NOTES

Fort Gibson figures it out

If there’s one constant in Class 4A, it’s that Fort Gibson will always have a say in how things go. The Tigers seem to be an annual participant at the state tournament, and it was no different in 2022.

However, Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe had his work cut out for him this season.

The Tigers returned only one starter, Addy Whiteley, from last year’s club that lost to Holland Hall in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament.

“There was going to be a learning curve for a big portion of our team,” said Lowe, who team was 5-5 through its first 10 games with two fourth-place showings at the Inola and Lincoln Christian tournaments. “Roles changed significantly.”

Lowe put a lot of the responsibility in his lap, too.

“As the coach,” he said, “I didn’t have a good enough handle on what our identity should be.”

Since Jan. 10, the 15th-ranked Tigers have figured it all out. Fort Gibson is now on a seven-game winning streak, and the average final score of that stretch has been 59-29.

“We have figured out that our identity is steeped in playing tougher on the ball and getting more downhill offensively,” Lowe said. “It really just boils down to our kids getting comfortable with each other.”

Last week, Fort Gibson knocked off Hilldale, 53-24, and the Tigers followed that by avenging an early-season loss to Wagoner by beating the Bulldogs 49-39 in overtime. Whiteley led the Tigers with 17 points against Wagoner, and Laynee Stanley had 15 against Hilldale and 13 against Wagoner.

“Playing well is obviously satisfying,” Lowe said. “But the barometer for us is improvement. The first third of the season, we kept telling the girls that we were seeing improvement. We definitely feel like we are trending up.”

Bullish Bulldogs

For Lincoln Christian, it’s been two straight years of wanting more at the Class 3A state tournament. Two years of getting eliminated in the semifinals.

That’s been the driving force behind the Bulldogs with their No. 1 ranking in Class 4A this season.

“The girls are very focused, they have a sense of urgency, and understand what we have let slip through our fingers the last two years,” Lincoln Christian coach Melody Stewart said. “They want to do everything that we can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

So far, so good. The Bulldogs are 16-1 and the only loss was to 5A No. 1 Sapulpa in the finals of the Lincoln Christian tournament.

“We have put a huge emphasis on playing defense and building everything off of that,” Stewart said. “I believe our kids have bought it to that philosophy. That is a huge part of our success as well.”

Driving the Bulldogs to their success so far has been Ellie Brueggemann (14.5 points per game), Adyson Roberts (4.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game), Maddi Stewart (13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game) and Audrey Hopkins (13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game), and Stewart pointed to their contributions.

“I might add that this is the most unselfish group I have ever had the opportunity to coach,” Stewart said, “and that in addition to our defensive emphasis and their consistency is probably the biggest reason why we have been so successful.”

Depew gets assignment

Class A and Class B playoff assignments are out, and Class A No. 11 Depew will take part in the Area III tournament once the playoffs get started. Depew will compete in district play against Liberty and Regent Prep in Depew, and from there regional action will be in both Gore and Indianola with eighth-ranked Red Oak being the other highly-rated team in the regional field.

The area tournament will be played in Wilburton, and will likely feature Class A No. 4 Riverside.

Depew is now 18-2 with wins over Carney (65-37) and Drumright (77-10) last week. Against Carney, Lauren Carrie had 24 points, and Kady Rodman and Katrina Ash poured in 18 points apiece against Drumright.

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 29, followed by voting points.

Class 6A

East

1. B.T. Washington (10) 13-3, 207; 2. Bixby (3) 11-6, 194; 3. Norman (1) 12-4, 187; 4. Choctaw 12-4, 178; 5. Broken Arrow 11-6, 186; 6. Sand Springs 11-5, 151; 7. Jenks 10-5, 145; 8. Owasso 10-7, 126; 9. Westmoore 8-9, 103; 10. Deer Creek 7-10, 94; 11. Ponca City 6-10, 85; 12. Stillwater 7-11, 84; 13. Union 4-12, 47; 14. Muskogee 5-12, 41; 15. Bartlesville 6-10, 33; 16. Enid 6-10, 29.

West

1. Edmond North (14) 17-0, 225; 2. Edmond Memorial (1) 14-2, 211; 3. Putnam West 13-3, 199; 4. Midwest City 14-3, 187; 5. Yukon 12-4, 171; 6. Mustang 9-8, 154; 7. Moore 9-8, 144; 8. Norman North 9-8, 139; 9. Edmond Santa Fe 9-8, 121; 10. Putnam North 7-8, 114; 11. Putnam City 3-14, 84; 12 (tie). Southmoore 2-13, 79 and U.S. Grant 6-12, 79; 14. Lawton 1-16, 47; 15. NW Classen 2-15, 43; 16. Capitol Hill 2-8, 13.

Class 5A

East

1. Sapulpa (13) 15-1, 210; 2. Tahlequah (1) 16-2, 197; 3. Holland Hall 15-2, 174; 4. Rogers 13-4, 169; 5. Pryor 12-5, 165; 6. Grove 10-5, 154; 7. McAlester 10-8, 131; 8. Shawnee 9-9, 129; 9. Coweta 8-8, 115; 10. Bishop Kelley 8-10, 100; 11. Collinsville 7-9, 97; 12. Claremore 2-15, 63; 13. Memorial 3-9, 59; 14, East Central 8-9, 54; 15. Edison 1-12, 40; 16. Hale 1-10, 3.

West

1. Carl Albert (2) 14-3, 236; 2. Piedmont (5) 12-6, 220; 3. El Reno 12-3, 217; 4. Lawton MacArthur 12-5, 199; 5. Glenpool 11-7, 182; 6. Durant 11-5, 164; 7. Guthrie 10-5, 159; 8. Duncan 9-6, 142; 9. Guymon 9-7, 120; 10. Del City 6-10, 117; 11. Noble 7-9, 112; 12. Altus 5-10, 68; 13. Southeast 7-10, 65; 14. Lawton Eisenhower 5-11, 60; 15. Mt. St. Mary 5-10, 57; 16. Santa Fe South 42.

Class 4A (Final)

1. Lincoln Christian (38) 14-1, 886; 2. Tuttle (7) 16-2, 856; 3. Bethany (3) 17-1, 826; 4. Kingfisher 14-3, 714; 5. Weatherford 15-3, 677; 6. Verdigris 15-3, 655; 7. Anadarko 15-3, 610; 8. Harding Charter (1) 17-3, 537; 9. Wagoner 14-2, 530; 10. Mannford 17-1, 483; 11. Muldrow 14-3, 433; 12. Classen SAS 12-8, 431; 13. Oologah 14-3, 405; 14. Locust Grove 13-4, 341; 15. Fort Gibson 12-5, 337.

Class 3A (Final)

1. Washington (22) 18-0, 666; 2. Bethel (3) 16-3, 618; 3. Jones (10) 14-3, 613; 4. Idabel (3) 18-1, 587; 5. Kiefer 13-4, 494; 6. Luther 14-3, 491; 7. Silo (1) 13-5, 489; 8. Kingston 13-4, 454; 9. Alva 16-3, 442; 10. Purcell 12-5, 396; 11. Morris 13-5, 336; 12. Marlow 13-5, 299; 13. Holdenville 14-4, 292; 14. Tahlequah Sequoyah 10-8, 257; 15. Comanche 11-5, 231.

Class 2A (Final)

1. Dale (49) 20-1, 940. 2. Amber-Pocasset 18-1, 884; 3. Merritt (1) 16-1, 794; 4. Pocola (1) 12-4, 715; 5. Preston 16-4, 810; 6. Warmer 13-4, 704; 7. Afton 15-2, 685; 8. Howe 13-5, 629; 9. Oktaha 15-4, 571; 10. Hobart 15-2, 532; 11. Okemah 14-3, 475; 12. Pawhuska 15-3, 454; 13. Hooker 14-5, 427; 14. Fairland 14-3, 357; 15. Stratford 14-4, 270.

Class A (Final)

1. Seiling (62) 16-1, 1,389. 2. Caddo (14) 20-0, 1,333; 3. Vanoss (1) 18-1, 1,200; 4. Riverside 20-1, 1,171; 5. Garber 20-2, 1,114; 6. Cyril 17-2, 1,060; 7, Okarche 18-4, 964; 8. Red Oak 18-2, 795; 9. Arapaho-Butler 17-4, 769; 10. Canute 17-4, 751; 11. Depew 18-2, 530; 12. Frontier 14-7, 529; 13 (tie). Allen 14-3, 424, and Ripley 16-5, 424; 15. Hydro-Eakly 14-6, 385.

Class B (Final)

1. Hammon (38) 17-4, 1,400; 2. Lomega (28) 20-1, 1,397; 3. Pittsburg (9) 17-4, 1,3143; 4. Varnum (2) 20-2, 1,207; 5. Lookeba-Sickles 17-4, 1,052; 6. Whitesboro 17-4, 1,037; 7. Buffalo Valley (1) 20-3, 1,035; 8. Arnett 19-2, 1,027; 9. Calvin 16-6, 841; 10. Turner 18-4, 564; 11. Leedey 13-8, 551; 12. Dover 17-5, 510; 13. Stuart 14-6, 491; 14. Sasakwa 15-3, 399; 15. South Coffeyville 19-0, 356.