Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch for Jan. 23

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Laynee Stanley and Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson: The pair of sophomores engineered a championship run for the Tigers in the Old Fort Classic over the weekend. Stanley had 34 points and 40 rebounds in three games, and Whiteley recorded 38 points while the Tigers improved to 10-5.

Bella Pehrson, Mannford: Senior had 39 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists and nine steals in three wins at the North Country Invitational for the 4A No. 10 Pirates (15-1).

Jade Upton, Caney Valley: Senior point-guard scored 13 points in the Trojans’ 53-44 loss to Oklahoma Bible Academy in the championship game of the Caney Valley tournament.

Ali Schwerdtfeger, Adair: Freshman churned out 21 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in the Warriors’ 47-44 win over Oktaha in the third-place game of the Kellyville tournament on Saturday. Adair is now 10-6 this season.

GAMES TO WATCH

5A No. 1 Sapulpa (13-1) at 6A No. 10 Jenks (9-4), Tuesday: Showdown between Frontier Valley Conference rivals features two of the area’s best in Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard and Jenks’ Jill Twiehaus.

6A: No. 6 Bixby (9-6) at No. 11 Broken Arrow (10-5), Tuesday: Broken Arrow has won six in a row.

5A: No. 10 Pryor (11-5) at No. 11 Grove (9-4), Friday: Playoff pairings aren’t too far away and if either Pryor or Grove hope to host a regional, a victory here would be critical.

NEWS AND NOTES

Coons reaches milestone

Kiefer’s Hannah Coons became the latest player to surpass the 1,000-point mark when she recorded 24 points in a 72-40 victory over Cleveland last week.

“Hitting 1,000 points has always been a goal I hoped to achieve in my high school career,” Coons said. “To be able to achieve this goal as a junior makes it even more memorable and special for me.”

Making it even more special for Coons is her dad being on the sidelines leading the Trojans to where they’re at currently — ranked fifth in Class 3A.

“She works her tail off outside of practice, especially this last year working on her perimeter game,” Kiefer coach John Coons said. “She’s also been fortunate enough to play with great teammates along the way, and she couldn’t do it without them.”

Hannah said, “I’ve watched my dad coach multiple teams growing up, as well as coaching my brother. For him to be able to coach me and be by my side means everything to me. Making these memories with my dad is something I’ll never forget.”

The Trojans wrapped up the weekend with a second-place showing in their own tournament, and at 11-4 they’ve yet to drop a game to a team below Class 4A.

“The most important thing for us moving into the second half of the season is going to be perfecting the little things and sticking to our script,” Hannah Coons said. “The script is a standard we live by everyday and if we stick to it I have no doubt we’ll be happy with the outcome.”

Wagoner on its way up

No. 9 Wagoner continues to make its case for moving up the 4A rankings. The Bulldogs knocked off 4A No. 11 Muldrow, 39-24, on Saturday night in the finals of the Checotah tournament.

“We knew this was a big week, and we were hoping to play Muldrow — to fight for spots in the rankings,” Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa said. “(Muldrow) is such a good team. We were the No. 2 seed and they were the No. 1 seed, so we really wanted to win this one. It was also one of our team goals we set before season started to win tournaments.”

Winning its second tournament of the season after winning the Haskell tournament in December, Wagoner knocked off Muldrow thanks to Gracie Burckhartzmeyer’s 19 points and Gracy Shieldnight’s 10 rebounds and six assists. Oh, and lots of defense.

“Our kids have bought into playing tough defense this year and it’s been carrying us through,” Pawpa said. “Also our bench is the reason we are able to play tough, they give us so much energy.”

Pawpa also pointed to Ellee Bryant, Cambri Pawpa, Brooklyn Austin and Joci Bryant as key contributors for a Bulldogs team that is now 14-1.

Youthful Eagles

Rejoice Christian coach Paige Wadley is having to reach down deep into her depth chart this season. For instance, in a 60-59 overtime win over Morrison, senior Lexi Henson led the way with 20 points while freshmen Madison Hunnicut, Sarah Heiskell, Iilah Cariker and Cassidy Hurst combined for 37 points.

Wadley pointed to missing two starters currently and only having eight available to play right now.

“Our biggest challenge has been numbers as a whole,” Wadley said. “We have only eight healthy and playing right now and not having enough to put our girls through live reps in practice is the biggest challenge we face.”

The Eagles are now 9-6 with only seven games remaining until the postseason arrives.

“While our schedule may be tough and throwing a bunch of freshmen into games with very few live reps is not easy,” Wadley said, “we look at it as a way to get better every game and prepare for playoffs. We celebrate small victories every game and every practice.”

GIRLS RANKINGS

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 22, followed by voting points.

Class 6A

1. Edmond North (27) 16-0, 560; 2. Edmond Memorial (1) 13-2, 531; 3. Putnam West 12-3, 488; 4. B.T. Washington 13-2, 461; 5. Midwest City 13-3, 449; 6. Bixby 9-6, 438; 7. Norman 10-4, 418; 8. Choctaw 10-4, 378; 9. Sand Springs 11-4, 352; 10. Jenks 9-4, 312; 11. Broken Arrow 10-5, 299; 12. Yukon 11-4, 270; 13. Moore 9-7, 243; 14. Norman North 8-8, 212; 15. Owasso 8-7, 191.

Class 5A

1. Sapulpa (27) 13-1, 559; 2. Carl Albert (2) 14-2, 531; 3. Tahlequah 15-2, 505; 4. El Reno 12-3, 464; 5. Holland Hall 13-2, 425; 6. Rogers 13-4, 408; 7. Piedmont 11-6, 385; 8. Lawton MacArthur 11-5, 377; 9. Glenpool 11-6, 350; 10. Pryor 11-5, 330; 11. Grove 9-4, 324; 12. Duncan 9-5, 238; 13. McAlester 9-8, 233; 14. Guthrie 9-5, 221; 15. Durant 10-5, 220.

Class 4A

1. Lincoln Christian (37) 14-1, 991; 2. Tuttle (7) 15-2, 959; 3. Bethany (8) 15-1, 941; 4. Kingfisher 13-3, 771; 5. Weatherford 14-3, 753; 6. Verdigris 13-3, 695; 7. Anadarko 14-2, 681; 8. Harding Charter (1) 16-3, 647; 9. Wagoner (2) 14-1, 640; 10. Mannford 15-1, 551; 11. Muldrow 13-3, 507; 12. Oologah 14-2, 479; 13. Classen SAS 11-8, 448; 14. Locust Grove 12-4, 396; 15. Tecumseh 13-4, 333.

Class 3A

1. Washington (27) 17-0, 871; 2. Jones (13) 12-3, 832; 3. Bethel (5) 14-3, 821; 4. Idabel (3) 15-1, 793; 5. Silo (1) 12-4, 652; 6. Kiefer 11-4, 642; 7. Luther 11-3, 635; 8. Kingston 11-4, 598; 9. Alva 15-3, 585; 10. Purcell 11-5, 498; 11. Morris 11-5, 438; 12. Marlow 11-5, 436; 13. Holdenville 13-4, 375; 14. Comanche 9-5, 254; 15. Dickson 11-6, 214.

Class 2A

1. Dale (53) 19-1, 1,098. 2. Amber-Pocasset (1) 18-1, 1,020; 3. Merritt (1) 14-1, 863; 4. Warner 12-3, 851; 5. Preston 15-3, 850; 6. Pocola 10-4, 838; 7. Howe 13-4, 777; 8. Afton (1) 14-2, 757; 9. Oktaha 14-4, 670; 10. Hobart 14-2, 582; 11 (tie). Hooker 13-4, 513 and Okemah 12-3, 513; 13. Pawhuska 13-3, 512; 14. Fairland 13-3, 423; 15. Stroud 13-3, 320.

Class A

1. Seiling (62) 14-1, 1,389. 2. Caddo (14) 18-0, 1,333; 3. Vanoss (1) 18-0, 1,200; 4. Riverside 18-1, 1,171; 5. Garber 15-0, 1,114; 6. Cyril 16-1, 1,060; 7, Okarche 16-4, 964; 8. Red Oak 16-2, 795; 9. Arapaho-Butler 16-4, 769; 10. Canute 16-4, 751; 11. Depew 16-1, 530; 12. Frontier 14-6, 529; 13 (tie). Allen 13-3, 424, and Ripley 15-5, 424; 15. Hydro-Eakly 13-6, 385.

Class B

1. Hammon (38) 17-3, 1,400; 2. Lomega (28) 18-1, 1,397; 3. Pittsburg (9) 15-4, 1,3143; 4. Varnum (2) 19-2, 1,207; 5. Lookeba-Sickles 16-4, 1,052; 6. Whitesboro 15-4, 1,037; 7. Buffalo Valley (1) 19-3, 1,035; 8. Arnett 18-2, 1,027; 9. Calvin 16-4, 841; 10. Turner 17-3, 564; 11. Leedey 13-6, 551; 12. Dover 16-5, 510; 13. Stuart 13-6, 491; 14. Sasakwa 13-3, 399; 15. South Coffeyville 17-0, 356.