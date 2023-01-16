Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch for Jan. 16

PLAYERS TO WATCH

McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow: Sophomore guard scored 28 points in a 66-28 victory over Muskogee on Friday. The 5-foot-10 scorer has now scored 20 or more points in five games this season and is averaging 20.5 points per game for the 6-5 Tigers.

Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs: Senior forward led the Sandites with 21 points in a 48-47 victory over Owasso in Frontier Valley Conference play on Friday. The 6A No. 10 Sandites are now 10-4 with 6A No. 9 Jenks on tap for Tuesday.

Julianna Matlock, Rogers: Senior forward had 20 points in a 62-15 win over Hale and then had 13 points in a 53-28 victory for the 5A No. 5 Ropers against Memorial last week. Rogers is now 10-2 with the Rogers Invitational coming up this week.

Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington: Sophomore had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for the 6A No. 4 Hornets (10-1) in 54-47 win over second-ranked Bixby on Friday.

Macee Matthews, Coweta: Sophomore forward had 21 points in a victory over Collinsville last week, and then followed up with 19 points in a loss to Glenpool last week.

Adrianne Wilson, Preston: Senior guard churned out a 26-point performance in the Preston’s 73-20 victory over Henryetta last week. Now the 2A No. 5 Pirates are 12-2.

Skylar Phillips, Morris: Sophomore had 17 points in a 58-47 victory over Eufaula last week, and the Eagles followed that with a 53-22 trouncing over Henryetta to improve to 9-3.

GAMES TO WATCH

5A: No. 5 Rogers (10-2) at 4A No. 1 Lincoln Christian (13-1), Tuesday: Both teams bounced back from tournament losses two weeks ago and went 2-0 last week ahead of this week’s showdown.

Port City Classic, Thursday-Saturday, at Catoosa: 5A No. 13 Duncan, 5A No. 20 Bishop Kelley, 4A No. 5 Verdigris, Central and Claremore will all compete for the tournament title.

NEWS AND NOTES

Creek County bragging rights

Class 4A No. 11 Mannford ran its winning streak to eight games on Friday with a 62-60 victory over 3A No. 5 Kiefer in overtime. With one second left, Mannford’s Kylie Hewitt caught an inbounds pass just outside the paint and scored the game-winner to move the Pirates to 12-1.

Hewitt finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bella Pehrson added 15 points and nine rebounds, while Adalynn Tierney had 12 points and three steals. Lexi Rice provided eight points, seven rebounds and six assists for Mannford, too.

“Great team win for our girls and the Pirate fanbase,” Mannford coach Nathan Reed said. “Kiefer is a heck of a team. I am so proud of our resiliency and fight in a tough conference game. Close games like these will make us better and get us ready for later in the season.”

Reed also elaborated on Hewitt’s heroics at the buzzer.

“Super exciting to win in the fashion that we did,” Reed said. “Bigtime players hit bigtime shots. Kylie Hewitt stepped up when we needed her.”

Up next for Mannford is the NOC-Tonkawa tournament this week, and Pirates will close out the regular season with a rematch against Kiefer on Feb. 13.

Heard seen among the elite

Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard was named among the region’s best basketball players by McDonald’s last week. McDonald’s named semifinalists for the national All-American team for the region, which includes Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Edmond North’s Elle Papahronis and Laci Steele, along with Tuttle’s Landry Allen and Weatherford’s Jordan Hoffman were the other four representatives from Oklahoma.

Heard is leading the 5A No. 1 Sapulpa Chieftains (12-1) with 19.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Finalists for the All-American team will be announced on Jan. 24.

Bristow breaking through

Bristow continues to rack up victories while making a case to be included in Class 4A’s top 20. Last week, the Purple Pirates beat Perkins-Tryon (58-43) and Cleveland (60-28).

Addi Alexander combined for 45 points in the two games, while adding nine rebounds and seven steals. ShaLyn Edmondson also had 38 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

“Addi Alexander is a great player that can score in multiple ways,” Bristow coach Matt Morgan said. “She shoots the 3 at a high percentage, can get to the rim, and creates easy shots for her teammates.

“ShaLyn Edmondson is a great athlete that uses her length and athleticism to disrupt the opponents on the defensive end. Her athleticism also makes her dangerous out in transition on the offensive end.”

Alexander is averaging 19.5 points per game, while Edmondson is posting 12.9 points per contest. Abby Morgan (9.8 points per game) and Ava Yocham (5.0) are also key cobs in the Bristow rotation.

And all of them are teaming up on the defensive end, as Bristow (8-3) has not allowed a team to score more than 57 points in a game this season.

“The key to our success has come on the defensive end of the floor,” said Morgan. “We changed our defensive philosophy this year. We are only allowing 38 points a game, which is 10 points lower than last year.”

Panthers on the prowl

Class 2A No. 12 Okemah improved to 10-2 after victories over Holdenville and Catoosa last week, and that comes on the heels of winning the Henryetta tournament.

“We are playing so well together,” Okemah coach Gary Kennemer said. “Girls are feeding off each other and moving the ball better and not forcing shots. We have been pretty tough defensively as well.”

Against Catoosa in a 57-34 victory, Meranda Switch led the Panthers with 16 points, while Maddie Gaxiola and Raven Deer both added 10 points apiece.

“(Elaine) Berryhill, Switch and Gaxiola have shot the 3 well,” Kennemer said. “And Deer is a solid factor inside, especially defensively. Caleson Coon and Addy Bean make a lot of defensive plays. We just have kids contributing in different ways every night. Biggest key is how well they play together and how hard we play.

Biggest compliment I get is how hard they play and how fun it is to watch them.”

GIRLS RANKINGS

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 15, followed by voting points.

Class 6A

1. Edmond North (27) 15-0, 560; 2. Edmond Memorial (1) 9-2, 522; 3. Putnam West 12-3, 483; 4. B.T. Washington 10-1, 477; 5. Bixby 8-6, 447; 6. Norman 10-3, 434; 7. Choctaw 8-3, 388; 8. Midwest City 9-3, 387; 9. Jenks 7-2, 366; 10. Sand Springs 10-4, 314; 11. Norman North 7-5, 291; 12. Yukon 8-3, 289; 13. Broken Arrow 6-5, 255; 14. Owasso 6-5, 218; 15. Mustang 6-6, 191.

Class 5A

1. Sapulpa (26) 12-1, 540; 2. Carl Albert 12-1, 505; 3. Tahlequah (1) 12-1, 494; 4. El Reno 9-3, 460; 5. Rogers 10-2, 400; 6. Holland Hall 10-2, 391; 7. Piedmont 8-5, 371; 8. Lawton MacArthur 8-4, 356; 9. Glenpool 9-4, 322; 10. Pryor 9-4, 305; 11. Grove 7-3, 298; 12. McAlester 8-5, 253; 13. Duncan 7-3, 237; 14. Durant 9-5, 205; 15. Guthrie 6-5, 196.

Class 4A

1. Lincoln Christian (25) 13-1, 893; 2. Tuttle (11) 14-2, 871; 3. Bethany (11) 11-1, 870; 4. Weatherford 11-2, 755; 5. Verdigris 9-3, 630; 6. Kingfisher 10-2, 628; 7. Anadarko 11-2, 622; 8. Harding Charter 14-2, 617; 9. Muldrow 11-1, 521; 10. Wagoner 10-1, 510; 11. Mannford 12-1, 461; 12. Classen SAS 10-8, 411; 13. Locust Grove 10-3, 405; 14. Oologah 11-2, 393; 15. Tecumseh 10-3, 343.

Class 3A

1. Washington (11) 13-0, 741; 2. Bethel (7) 11-2, 738; 3. Jones (17) 8-3, 726; Idabel (5) 11-1, 718; 5 (tie). Kiefer 8-3, 580 and Luther 8-2, 580; 7. Silo 10-3, 553; 8. Kingston 9-3, 537; 9. Alva 11-3, 492; 10. Purcell 9-3, 460; 11. Morris 9-3, 422; 12. Marlow 9-4, 405; 13. Holdenville 10-4, 291; 14. Dickson 10-5, 220; 15. Roland 7-5, 206.

Class 2A

1. Dale (43) 15-1, 950. 2. Amber-Pocasset (1) 15-1, 865; 3. Pocola (3) 8-3, 810; 4. Preston 12-2, 759; 5. Warner 10-1, 738; 6. Merritt (1) 10-1, 679; 7. Howe 11-4, 670; 8. Afton 11-1, 661; 9. Oktaha 12-2, 613; 10. Hobart 12-1, 484; 11. Hooker 10-3, 473; 12. Okemah 10-2, 445; 13. Pawhuska 10-2, 397; 14. Fairland 10-2, 376; 15. Stroud 11-2, 309.

Class A

1. Seiling (67) 14-1, 1,592. 2. Caddo (13) 15-0, 1,532; 3. Vanoss (1) 17-0, 1,349; 4. Riverside 14-1, 1,285; 5. Garber 15-0, 1,273; 6. Cyril 13-1, 1,139; 7, Okarche 12-4, 994; 8, Arapaho-Butler 14-3, 948; 9. Red Oak 15-2, 883; 10. Frontier 14-5, 861; 11. Canute 13-4, 770; 12. Depew 12-0, 663; 13. Hydro-Eakly 12-4, 521; 14. Ripley 13-4, 476; 15. Strother 10-3, 470.

Class B

1. Hammon (45) 15-2, 1,538; 2. Lomega (22) 14-1, 1,521; 3. Pittsburg (9) 12-4, 1,406; 4. Varnum (2) 16-1, 1,207; 5. Whitesboro (1) 14-2, 1,179; 6. Lookeba-Sickles 14-3, 1,156; 7. Arnett (1) 14-2, 1,077; 8. Buffalo Valley (1) 14-3, 1,065; 9. Calvin 13-4, 852; 10. Turner 14-3, 613; 11. Leedey 10-5, 595; 12. Stuart 11-5, 559; 13. Dover 13-4, 533; 14. Mt. View-Gotebo 11-2, 420; 15. Earlsboro 11-6, 385.