PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kate Reid and Brie Smith, Collinsville: They combined for 44 points in the Cardinals’ 72-45 win over Claremore on Friday. Reid, a sophomore guard, had 23 points and Smith, a junior forward, had 21 points as Collinsville has now won three games in a row.

Kori Rainwater, Tahlequah: Junior forward had 28 points and 13 rebounds in the Tigers’ 71-47 win over Claremore on Friday. The victory wrapped up Tahlequah’s third consecutive Metro Lakes Conference championship.

Lynzi Kelley, Haskell: Senior guard knocked down 11 of 20 shots and recorded 31 points in the Haymakers’ 43-15 victory over Mounds on Friday. Haskell followed with a 62-22 win over Gore on Saturday and is now 13-7.

Jade Upton and Sammi Gilbreath, Caney Valley: Upton had 25 points and Gilbreath had 14 in the Trojans’ 54-26 victory over Dewey. The duo knocked down 15 of 23 shots and combined for eight rebounds and four steals.

Kayley Alt, Pryor: Senior guard had 15 points in the Tigers’ 55-27 win over Skiatook on Friday. The Tigers are now 13-6.

GAMES TO WATCH

5A East No. 1 Sapulpa (16-1) at 6A East No. 6 Sand Springs (12-5), Friday: Highway 97 rivalry shifts north after Sapulpa won the first matchup, 61-21, back in November.

4A: No. 6 Verdigris (16-3) at No. 16 Fort Gibson (14-5), Friday: Two surging clubs set for a rematch after the first showdown was a 38-36 overtime thriller with Verdigris prevailing.

NEWS AND NOTES

Comets win rivalry rematch

Anne Blankenship had 12 points, 12 rebounds, 12 steals and seven assists to guide Bishop Kellley to a 52-38 victory over Bishop McGuinness on Friday. Julia Grisaffe added 21 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Comets, who atoned for a 44-40 loss to McGuinness on Jan. 25.

“We weren’t happy about how we played in OKC,” Bishop Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “As we adjust to some losses to our roster due to injury, we are counting on everyone to be solid and execute their job, whether on the floor or on the bench. Julia took on a big role in looking to score (Friday), and Anne achieved a triple double, which is an amazing feat. She is an outstanding defensive player and creates a lot of scoring opportunities for herself and her team as a result.”

The Comets are 9-10 with four games remaining in the regular season.

Sapulpa survives BA upset bid

All eyes were on Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard. Instead, the Oklahoma State signee dropped off a pass to MaTaya Hall who scored on a layup with 6.3 seconds remaining to give 5A No. 1 Sapulpa a 55-53 victory over Broken Arrow on Friday night.

Heard had 26 points and nine rebounds while Hall logged six points, including the game-clincher.

“Considering the weather obstacles, I thought both teams played a hard-fought game,” Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip said. “It was a game of runs but in the end we made a key play at the right time. You want games like this so you can grow and learn as you head into the playoffs. We’re still being exposed; the good thing is we have time to tweak and correct those weaknesses.”

Sophomore guard McKenzie Mathurin finished with 24 points for the Tigers (11-7).

Cardinals keep winning

Verdigris coach Mike Buntin wanted to see some offensive prowess from his team. That’s precisely what he got in his team’s 56-38 win over 4A No. 9 Wagoner on Saturday.

“We challenged our kids the past week to have more intentional focus especially on offense,” said Buntin, whose team is ranked sixth in 4A. “We are known as one of the best defensive teams in the state but have been extremely inconsistent on offense. (Saturday) was the best all-around game we have played all season.”

Morgan Borgstadt led the Cardinals (16-3) with 21 points, and Kate Wiginton knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points.

“I was extremely proud of our toughness and our discipline on the defensive end, but the difference in this game for us was offensive execution,” Buntin said. “We knew Wagoner’s strength was guarding the basketball, but we did a great job in our dribble drive of attacking downhill and get paint touches setting up open 3’s. We hit 11 3-pointers. If we do that, we will be really difficult to beat.”

A Tulsa 7 thriller

Class 3A No. 5 Kiefer outlasted Bristow with a 69-65 win in overtime on Friday night to improve to 8-1 in the Tulsa 7 Conference. Hannah Coons led Kiefer with 38 points and 16 rebounds.

“Super proud of my girls,” Kiefer coach John Coons said. “Bristow played well and we were definitely rusty from four days off. But our girls never gave up and kept chipping away. And super proud of Han — she played aggressive with a lot of energy on both ends.”

Shayna Hendrix added 11 points for the Trojans (14-4), and Addi Alexander had 26 points for Bristow (13-5).

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 5, followed by voting points.

Class 6A (Final)

East

1. B.T. Washington (10) 14-3, 164; 2. Bixby (2) 12-6, 156; 3. Norman 13-4, 145; 4. Choctaw 13-4, 134; 5. Broken Arrow 11-7, 131; 6. Sand Springs 12-5, 124; 7. Owasso 11-7, 110; 8. Jenks 10-6, 104; 9. Ponca City 8-10, 80; 10. Deer Creek 7-11, 72; 11. Stillwater 7-12, 66; 12. Westmoore 8-10, 64; 13. Bartlesville 7-11, 27; 14. Muskogee 5-13, 12; 15. Enid 7-12, 11; 16. Union 4-14, 10.

West

1. Edmond North (13) 18-0, 180; 2. Edmond Memorial (1) 15-2, 169; 3. Putnam West 14-3, 159; 4. Midwest City 15-4, 149; 5. Yukon 12-5, 134; 6. Norman North 11-8, 129; 7. Moore 10-9, 115; 8. Mustang 9-10, 114; 9. Edmond Santa Fe 10-8, 102; 10. Putnam North 7-9, 91; 11. Southmoore 2-15, 74; 13. U.S. Grant 6-12, 60; 14. NW Classen 2-16, 42; 15. Lawton 1-17, 10; 16. Capitol Hill 2-8, 2.

Class 5A (Final)

East

1. Sapulpa (12) 16-1, 195; 2. Tahlequah (1) 17-2, 184; 3. Rogers 14-4, 160; 4. Holland Hall 16-2, 158; 5. Pryor 13-6, 152; 6. Grove 11-5, 142; 7 (tie). McAlester 11-8, 121, and Shawnee 9-10, 121; 9. Coweta 8-9, 109; 10 (tie). Bishop Kelley 9-10, 95, and Collinsville 8-10, 95; 12. East Central 8-9, 74; 13. Edison 1-13, 41; 14. Claremore 2-16, 34; 15. Memorial 3-9, 30; 16. Hale 1-10, minus-1.

West

1. Carl Albert (8) 15-3, 176; 2. Piedmont (5) 13-6, 170; 3. El Reno 133, 159; 4. Lawton MacArthur (1) 13-5, 153; 5. Glenpool 12-7, 138; 6. Durant 11-6, 127; 7. Guthrie 10-6, 120; 8. Duncan 10-7, 104; 9. Del City 7-10, 95; 10. Noble 7-10, 80; 11. Guymon 11-8, 74; 12. Altus 7-10, 72; 13. Southeast 7-10, 47; 14. Mt. St. Mary 5-12, 41; 15. Santa Fe South 5-10, 42; 16. Lawton Eisenhower 5-12, 21.

Class 4A (Final)

1. Lincoln Christian (38) 18-1, 886; 2. Tuttle (7) 18-2, 856; 3. Bethany (3) 18-1, 826; 4. Kingfisher 15-4, 714; 5. Weatherford 16-3, 677; 6. Verdigris 16-3, 655; 7. Anadarko 16-4, 610; 8. Harding Charter (1) 18-3, 537; 9. Wagoner 14-3, 530; 10. Mannford 18-1, 483; 11. Muldrow 15-3, 433; 12. Classen SAS 13-8, 431; 13. Oologah 15-3, 405; 14. Locust Grove 14-5, 341; 15. Fort Gibson 14-5, 337.

Class 3A (Final)

1. Washington (22) 20-0, 666; 2. Bethel (3) 17-3, 618; 3. Jones (10) 15-4, 613; 4. Idabel (3) 19-1, 587; 5. Kiefer 14-4, 494; 6. Luther 15-4, 491; 7. Silo (1) 14-6, 489; 8. Kingston 14-5, 454; 9. Alva 18-3, 442; 10. Purcell 14-5, 396; 11. Morris 14-5, 336; 12. Marlow 14-5, 299; 13. Holdenville 15-4, 292; 14. Tahlequah Sequoyah 11-8, 257; 15. Comanche 11-7, 231.

Class 2A (Final)

1. Dale (49) 20-1, 940. 2. Amber-Pocasset 20-1, 884; 3. Merritt (1) 19-1, 794; 4. Pocola (1) 13-4, 715; 5. Preston 16-5, 810; 6. Warner 14-4, 704; 7. Afton 15-2, 685; 8. Howe 14-5, 629; 9. Oktaha 16-4, 571; 10. Hobart 16-4, 532; 11. Okemah 16-3, 475; 12. Pawhuska 17-3, 454; 13. Hooker 15-6, 427; 14. Fairland 14-5, 357; 15. Stratford 15-4, 270.

Class A (Final)

1. Seiling (62) 19-1, 1,389. 2. Caddo (14) 20-2, 1,333; 3. Vanoss (1) 20-1, 1,200; 4. Riverside 21-1, 1,171; 5. Garber 20-3, 1,114; 6. Cyril 19-2, 1,060; 7, Okarche 18-5, 964; 8. Red Oak 19-2, 795; 9. Arapaho-Butler 19-4, 769; 10. Canute 19-4, 751; 11. Depew 18-2, 530; 12. Frontier 15-8, 529; 13 (tie). Allen 15-3, 424, and Ripley 18-5, 424; 15. Hydro-Eakly 15-6, 385.

Class B (Final)

1. Hammon (38) 18-5, 1,400; 2. Lomega (28) 22-2, 1,397; 3. Pittsburg (9) 19-4, 1,3143; 4. Varnum (2) 21-3, 1,207; 5. Lookeba-Sickles 18-4, 1,052; 6. Whitesboro 17-4, 1,037; 7. Buffalo Valley (1) 20-4, 1,035; 8. Arnett 21-2, 1,027; 9. Calvin 18-6, 841; 10. Turner 19-4, 564; 11. Leedey 15-9, 551; 12. Dover 18-5, 510; 13. Stuart 14-6, 491; 14. Sasakwa 15-4, 399; 15. South Coffeyville 21-0, 356.