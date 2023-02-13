PLAYERS TO WATCH

Marcayla Johnson and Alexis Leyva, B.T Washington: Johnson had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the 6A East No. 1 Hornets’ 60-50 victory at Bartlesville on Friday. Leyva chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Hornets (16-3), who close out the regular season this week with games against Jenks, Sand Springs and Bixby.

Jaycee Davis, Edison: The 5-foot-5 junior scored a career-high 31 points in a win over Webster on Feb. 7. She averaged 13 points per game.

Audrey Hopkins, Lincoln Christian: Sophomore scored a team-high 18 points and hauled in nine rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 76-33 victory over Victory Christian last week.

Hannah Reynolds, Fallon Bowman and Miya Curry, Pawhuska: Reynolds and Bowman combined for 33 points in the Huskies’ 60-30 trouncing of Dewey on Friday. Curry did a little bit of everything with eight points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and six steals. Pawhuska (19-3) has now won six in a row and 11 of its last 12 games.

Stephanie Hickman and Laynee Stanley, Fort Gibson: Hickman led the 4A No. 15 Tigers with 15 points in a 58-51 victory over 4A No. 6 Verdigris on Friday. Laynee Stanley added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (17-5), who have now won 12 straight games dating back to Jan. 7.

McCarthy Speakthunder and Jayden Johnson, Hominy: Speakthunder had 33 points and 12 assists in Hominy’s two wins over Prue and Barnsdall to close out the regular season last week. Johnson had 29 points and 22 rebounds in the two games. The Bucks opened Class A district play with a win over Barnsdall on Friday but lost to Frontier 45-44 on Saturday. Up next for Hominy will be Prue in the regional consolation bracket in Frontier on Thursday.

Loraine Castaneda and Elaine Berryhill, Okemah: Castaneda, a senior forward posted 12 points — 10 in the second half — in a 62-39 win over Henryetta on Friday. Berryhill compiled 15 points in a 44-36 win over Chandler last week.

GAMES TO WATCH

6A East No. 2 Bixby (15-6) at 5A East No. 1 Sapulpa (17-2), Tuesday: First matchup on Jan. 10 was wiped out, so the two top teams will finally get to face off this time. Playoff assignments have already been posted, so now it’s about 5A or 6A bragging rights. Bixby is coming off a 39-37 win over Owasso.

4A No. 1 Lincoln Christian (20-1) at 5A No. 3 Holland Hall (18-2), Tuesday — Only three losses combined between the two teams. The Pinnacle Conference title will be on the line since the first matchup between the two teams on Jan. 31 was called off.

NEWS AND NOTES

Balanced Cardinals are soaring

Collinsville may be 10-10, but the Cardinals are riding a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven games, including a 52-44 win over Grove on Friday. The Cardinals went 11-of-14 on free throws and had a balanced scoring effort with Abbey Stamper (12 points), Brie Smith (12), Kate Reid (10) and Avery Oder (10).

Smith also recorded a 22-point, 14-rebound game in a 60-48 win over Coweta last week.

“This group has made huge strides the last month or so in their confidence,” Collinsville coach Janson Hightower said. “We’ve found an identity on defense and that’s leading to more transition offense. This group has shared the ball well all season and the five starters can score 10-to-18 points on any given night. Our players off the bench do a great job playing to their strengths and give us valuable minutes. I’m excited to see how we finish the season.”

The Cardinals have games against Skiatook and Bishop Kelley to close out the regular season before venturing into Class 5A regional play with a first-round matchup against Grove at Holland Hall.

Sandites claim Highway 97 win

Sakauri Wilson had a career-high 27 points to lead Class 6A No. 6 Sand Springs to a 57-53 victory over 5A No. 1 Sapulpa at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse on Friday. That was after Sapulpa won the first round between the Highway 97 rivals, 61-21, way back on Nov. 29.

“That’s a good team over there,” Sandites coach Josh Berry told the Sand Springs Leader. “We just had a great all-around effort, and some girls stepped up and made some plays.”

Hailey Jackson added 20 points for the Sandites (14-6), while Stailee Heard led Sapulpa (17-2) with 23 points.

Smooth sailing for Pirates

Class 4A No. 10 Mannford has been rolling since Dec. 10, winning 17 straight games including a 46-30 victory over Creek Country rival Bristow last week. In the battle of the Pirates, Bella Pehrson had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. She had 62 points in three games last week.

Warriors putting up a fight

Class 3A No. 20 Adair posted a 45-19 win over Inola on Friday night, and the Warriors have now won six straight with the playoffs starting later this week. Against Inola, Ali Schwerdtfeger had 16 points, and Misty Mooney added 11 more to help lead the way.

“We have been playing better,” Adair coach Scott Winfield said. “Our younger kids have grown up some, and I’m looking forward to the playoffs.”

Adair starts postseason play on Friday with a district tournament opener at Claremore Sequoyah.

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 12, followed by voting points.

Class 6A (Final)

East

1. B.T. Washington (10) 16-3, 164; 2. Bixby (2) 15-6, 156; 3. Norman 15-4, 145; 4. Choctaw 14-6, 134; 5. Broken Arrow 12-8, 131; 6. Sand Springs 14-6, 124; 7. Owasso 12-8, 110; 8. Jenks 10-9, 104; 9. Ponca City 11-10, 80; 10. Deer Creek 7-13, 72; 11. Stillwater 7-14, 66; 12. Westmoore 9-11, 64; 13. Bartlesville 7-14, 27; 14. Muskogee 6-14, 12; 15. Enid 7-13, 11; 16. Union 5-15, 10.

West

1. Edmond North (13) 21-0, 180; 2. Edmond Memorial (1) 17-2, 169; 3. Putnam West 17-3, 159; 4. Midwest City 16-5, 149; 5. Yukon 14-6, 134; 6. Norman North 12-9, 129; 7. Moore 10-11, 115; 8. Mustang 11-10, 114; 9. Edmond Santa Fe 10-10, 102; 10. Putnam North 8-11, 91; 11. Southmoore 2-17, 74; 12. Putnam City 3-18, 71; 13. U.S. Grant 9-12, 60; 14. NW Classen 3-16, 42; 15. Lawton 2-17, 10; 16. Capitol Hill 2-11, 2.

Class 5A (Final)

East

1. Sapulpa (12) 17-2, 165; 2. Tahlequah (1) 18-2, 155; 3. Holland Hall 18-2, 143; 4. Rogers 15-5, 136; 5. Pryor 14-6, 129; 6. Grove 13-6, 121; 7. Shawnee 11-10, 105; 8. McAlester 13-8, 104; 9. Coweta 8-11, 91; 10. Bishop Kelley 11-10, 82; 11. Collinsville 10-10, 80; 12. East Central 9-10, 65; 13. Edison 3-14, 36; 14. Claremore 3-17, 26; 15. Memorial 4-11, 20; 16. Hale 1-12, minus-4.

West

1. Carl Albert (8) 17-4, 176; 2. Piedmont (5) 15-6, 170; 3. El Reno 14-4, 159; 4. Lawton MacArthur (1) 15-5, 153; 5. Glenpool 13-8, 138; 6. Durant 13-6, 127; 7. Guthrie 11-9, 120; 8. Duncan 13-7, 104; 9. Del City 7-12, 95; 10. Noble 7-11, 80; 11. Guymon 11-8, 74; 12. Altus 7-12, 72; 13. Southeast 7-13, 47; 14. Mt. St. Mary 5-14, 41; 15. Santa Fe South 6-12, 42; 16. Lawton Eisenhower 5-13, 21.

Class 4A (Final)

1. Lincoln Christian (38) 20-1, 886; 2. Tuttle (7) 21-2, 856; 3. Bethany (3) 20-1, 826; 4. Kingfisher 17-4, 714; 5. Weatherford 18-4, 677; 6. Verdigris 17-4, 655; 7. Anadarko 16-6, 610; 8. Harding Charter (1) 20-3, 537; 9. Wagoner 17-4, 530; 10. Mannford 21-1, 483; 11. Muldrow 18-3, 433; 12. Classen SAS 14-8, 431; 13. Oologah 17-4, 405; 14. Locust Grove 16-6, 341; 15. Fort Gibson 17-5, 337.

Class 3A (Final)

1. Washington (22) 22-0, 666; 2. Bethel (3) 18-3, 618; 3. Jones (10) 18-4, 613; 4. Idabel (3) 21-1, 587; 5. Kiefer 17-4, 494; 6. Luther 17-4, 491; 7. Silo (1) 16-7, 489; 8. Kingston 16-5, 454; 9. Alva 19-3, 442; 10. Purcell 16-6, 396; 11. Morris 17-5, 336; 12. Marlow 15-6, 299; 13. Holdenville 17-4, 292; 14. Tahlequah Sequoyah 11-10, 257; 15. Comanche 12-8, 231.

Class 2A (Final)

1. Dale (49) 23-1, 940. 2. Amber-Pocasset 22-2, 884; 3. Merritt (1) 21-1, 794; 4. Pocola (1) 16-5, 715; 5. Preston 19-5, 810; 6. Warner 17-4, 704; 7. Afton 18-2, 685; 8. Howe 17-5, 629; 9. Oktaha 18-4, 571; 10. Hobart 18-4, 532; 11. Okemah 19-3, 475; 12. Pawhuska 19-3, 454; 13. Hooker 16-6, 427; 14. Fairland 16-5, 357; 15. Stratford 18-4, 270.

Class A (Final)

1. Seiling (62) 21-1, 1,389. 2. Caddo (14) 22-2, 1,333; 3. Vanoss (1) 21-2, 1,200; 4. Riverside 23-1, 1,171; 5. Garber 21-3, 1,114; 6. Cyril 21-3, 1,060; 7, Okarche 20-5, 964; 8. Red Oak 20-3, 795; 9. Arapaho-Butler 21-4, 769; 10. Canute 21-4, 751; 11. Depew 21-2, 530; 12. Frontier 17-8, 529; 13 (tie). Allen 16-5, 424, and Ripley 20-5, 424; 15. Hydro-Eakly 16-7, 385.

Class B (Final)

1. Hammon (38) 19-5, 1,400; 2. Lomega (28) 24-2, 1,397; 3. Pittsburg (9) 22-4, 1,3143; 4. Varnum (2) 24-3, 1,207; 5. Lookeba-Sickles 20-4, 1,052; 6. Whitesboro 20-5, 1,037; 7. Buffalo Valley (1) 22-4, 1,035; 8. Arnett 23-2, 1,027; 9. Calvin 19-7, 841; 10. Turner 21-4, 564; 11. Leedey 17-10, 551; 12. Dover 21-5, 510; 13. Stuart 16-7, 491; 14. Sasakwa 18-4, 399; 15. South Coffeyville 23-0, 356.