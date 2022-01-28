Girls basketball: Defense helps Bixby beat Owasso 53-22

BIXBY — With mostly reserves playing in the fourth quarter, Bixby’s defensive intensity never let up.

While picking up a dominant 53-22 win against Owasso at Whitey Ford Gym on Friday night, the Spartans allowed only one point in the final frame.

“I told (the reserves) that was the best performance they’ve had coming off the bench,” coach Tina Thomas said. “They didn’t play like they were locked up or scared to be on the varsity court. I was really proud of them.”

Bixby (13-3) led from start to finish after scoring the game’s first nine points. In the second quarter, the Spartans used an open look from Kass Blankenship under the basket and a 3-pointer from Gentry Baldwin to go up 23-9.

“I thought we came out with a great synergy, in sync and looking like one unit,” Thomas said. “We kept that even when we went to the bench. That was a growth for us, I thought.”

In the third quarter, Gracy Wernli took over, scoring seven of her team’s 10 points. She finished with a game-high 12 points and Baldwin added nine on three 3-pointers.