Girls basketball: Defense helps Bixby beat Owasso 53-22

BIXBY — With mostly reserves playing in the fourth quarter, Bixby’s defensive intensity never let up.
While picking up a dominant 53-22 win against Owasso at Whitey Ford Gym on Friday night, the Spartans allowed only one point in the final frame.
“I told (the reserves) that was the best performance they’ve had coming off the bench,” coach Tina Thomas said. “They didn’t play like they were locked up or scared to be on the varsity court. I was really proud of them.”
Bixby (13-3) led from start to finish after scoring the game’s first nine points. In the second quarter, the Spartans used an open look from Kass Blankenship under the basket and a 3-pointer from Gentry Baldwin to go up 23-9.
“I thought we came out with a great synergy, in sync and looking like one unit,” Thomas said. “We kept that even when we went to the bench. That was a growth for us, I thought.”
In the third quarter, Gracy Wernli took over, scoring seven of her team’s 10 points. She finished with a game-high 12 points and Baldwin added nine on three 3-pointers.
Owasso 81, Bixby 55 (boys): E.J. Lewis hit a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer and raced to the locker room, having poured in 20 first-half points to propel the Rams to a lopsided victory.
Lewis, who finished with a game-high 25 points, also was part of an Owasso defensive effort that caused problems for the Spartans throughout the night. Bixby standout Parker Friedrichsen scored 23 points but didn’t get his usual open looks.
“I thought our defense was phenomenal, especially on Parker,” coach Brian Montonati said. “Price Pennington did a heck of a job on him.
“Parker’s one of the best players in the country shooting the basketball, so you’re not going to keep him contained, but we had a team approach defensively and it freed us up on the offensive end.”
The Rams (11-6) led 8-0 and built a double-digit advantage behind hot shooting in the early going. After Bixby (6-10) pulled within six in the second quarter, Owasso responded with an 11-1 run to end the threat.
Brandon Mann delivered back-to-back baskets for Owasso early in the third quarter to put the game further out of reach. In addition to Lewis’ production, Caleb Leslie hit six 3-pointers and Caden Fry matched his total with 18 points.
BIXBY 53, OWASSO 22 (GIRLS)
Owasso;9;2;10;1;--22
Bixby;18;10;13;12;--53
Owasso: Stover 4, Yokley 4, Morrill 3, Rose 3, Stocksen 3, Zumwalt 3, Wilson 2.
Bixby: Wernli 12, Baldwin 9, Blankenship 8, Nielsen 8, Mayes 7, Beltran 3, Casper 2, Daniel 2, McClure 2.
OWASSO 81, BIXBY 55 (BOYS)
Owasso;22;22;27;10;--81
Bixby;15;10;19;11;--5
Owasso: Lewis 25, Fry 18, Leslie 18, Mann 8, Manuel 5, Pennington 4, Harbaugh 3.
Bixby: P. Friedrichsen 23, Driver 15, McCormick 6, Holley 3, McCrary 3, Isham 2, Madden 2, Selfridge 1.