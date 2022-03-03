Garber defeats Riverfield in Class A state quarterfinals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Solomon Bishop scored 20 points and David Nagel added 18 to lead second-ranked Garber past No. 15 Riverfield Country Day 57-46 in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals Thursday night at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena.

Garber led 25-21 at halftime before extending its advantage to 47-29 early in the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines (24-3), the 2020 state champions and '21 state runners-up, advance to play No. 4 Caddo (25-4), a 50-47 winner over No. 3 Vanoss, in the semifinals at 9 p.m. Friday.

Braeden Clinton led Tulsa's Riverfield (24-4) with 21 points and James Carson scored nine.

"We didn't shoot great but played hard all the way through," Riverfield coach Jason Bogle said. "Garber is really good, big and athletic.

"We came out really well, got off to a good start, and then went cold for a little while."

Riverfield, in its first appearance in the state tournament, scored the game's first seven points and was ahead 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, paced by Clinton, who scored seven. Riverfield led 19-13 in the second quarter before the Wolverines ended the first half on a 12-2 run. Nagel scored eight in the second quarter.

Riverfield's top two scorers this season, brothers Braeden and Davieon Clinton, will return next season along with two other starters.

"We lose two great seniors, but our guys already were already talking about being back here next year," Bogle said. "We tried to enjoy the moment tonight. It was a lot of fun."