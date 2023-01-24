DJ Howell leads Broken Arrow past Bixby in Frontier showdown

BROKEN ARROW — DJ Howell’s strong all-around performance kept top-ranked Broken Arrow undefeated after a strong challenge from No. 7 Bixby in a Class 6A showdown Tuesday night.

Howell scored 20 as Broken Arrow prevailed 64-57 in a battle for the Frontier Valley lead at the conference schedule’s midway point at Tiger Field House.

Broken Arrow improved to 15-0 overall and is 7-0 in the Frontier — two games ahead of Bixby (12-4, 5-2).

Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen, who averaged 34.5 points in four games last week, had to work hard for his 22 points, thanks in part to Howell’s defensive efforts.

Howell came up with a steal and fed Dason Cook for a key layup that gave Broken Arrow a 60-55 lead with 1:48 left. Bixby’s Spencer Holley banked in a shot that made it 60-57 with 42 seconds remaining.

Broken Arrow then broke the Spartans’ press and Diego Ochoa converted a layup. Howell added two free throws for a 64-57 lead with 21.6 seconds left.

Ochoa, who finished with 13 points, gave the Tigers a big lift in the first half with three treys. His last 3, after a spinning assist from Howell, gave Broken Arrow a 28-27 lead going into halftime after Bixby once led 23-17.

Neither team led by more than six until Howell and Cook opened the fourth quarter with baskets to put Broken Arrow ahead 50-43.

Bixby 67, Broken Arrow 36 (girls): Gracy Wernli scored 25 points to help the sixth-ranked Lady Spartans snap the No. 11 Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

“I was really pleased with the girls, we’re making progress,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said.

“I think we got better tonight, and that’s kind of our mindset — get better every night so come playoff time we’re running like a well-oiled machine. We’re not a well-oiled machine right now but we’re making strides toward that.”

McKenzie Mathurin scored all of BA’s points in an opening 8-4 run, but Bixby answered with 13 consecutive points — nine by Wernli on three treys. And Wernli was then assigned to defend Mathurin, who was held to one point during the rest of the game.

“Gracy is a great competitor,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “She plays with a lot of heart.”

Bixby (10-6, 5-1) led 29-17 at halftime and Wernli scored 14 after intermission as the Tigers (10-6, 4-3) never again threatened.

Kate Wernli, Ama Musick and Gentry Baldwin added 10 points each for Bixby.

BROKEN ARROW 64, BIXBY 57 (boys)

Bixby 13 14 16 14 — 57

Broken Arrow 14 14 18 18 — 64

Bixby: P. Friedrichsen 22, McCormick 12, L. Friedrichsen 9, Holley 8, Driver 6.

Broken Arrow: Howell 20, Ochoa 13, Sutton 11, Cook 9, Dow 7, Ellison 4.

BIXBY 67, BROKEN ARROW 36 (girls)

Bixby 17 12 24 14 — 67

Broken Arrow 11 6 9 10 — 36

Bixby: G. Wernli 25, Baldwin 10, Musick 10, K. Wernli 10, Nielsen 8, Sadie Beltran 2, Datel 2.

Broken Arrow: Mathurin 9, Jacobs 9, Marraccini 7, Pippett 5, Howard 3, Smitherman 2, Caldwell 1.