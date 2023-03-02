Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Mr. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 boys who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device.
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Jaken Weedn scored 23 points to lead 10th-ranked Glencoe past No. 2 Roff 52-43 in the Class B basketball quarterfinals on Thursday at Jim Norick Arena.
Defending champion Glencoe (26-5) will face No. 1 Fort Cobb-Broxton (27-1) in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday.
Weedn, the MVP in last year's tournament. was 5-of-11 on 3s as he led Glencoe in a rematch of the 2022 state final.
Fort Cobb-Broxton 45, Goodwell 43: Eli Willits' last-second tiebreaking layup lifted the Mustangs over the No. 8 Eagles (25-4). Kray Rogers paced Fort Cobb-Broxton with 18 points and seven rebounds.
In other quarterfinals, No. 12 Sentinel (24-5) plays No. 4 Calumet (26-1) and No. 5 Buffalo Valley (26-3) meets. No. 6 Kinta (24-4).
