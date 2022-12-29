Dayton Forsythe lifts 2A Dale into TofC boys title game

Big moments bring out the best in Dale junior Dayton Forsythe.

Forsythe, who led the Pirates to a state title last March, had 27 points and eight rebounds as Class 2A top-ranked Dale defeated 4A No. 2 Crossings Christian 70-55 in the 57th annual Tournament of Champions semifinals Thursday night at BOK Center.

The victory came less than 24 hours after Dale posted a 15-point victory over 6A Union in the quarterfinals of the tournament, presented by QuikTrip.

“It feels great,” Forsythe said. “We wanted this opportunity to prove how good we are against these bigger schools and we’re doing just that right now.”

Dale (13-0) will meet the winner of Thursday’s late semifinal between 5A No. 2 Memorial and 4A No. 1 Kingfisher for the title at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The Pirates are the first team below 3A to reach the TofC final since Class A Smithville in 1985.

“We’re thrilled,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said. “We know it’s going to be a big challenge — both of those teams are really good, but we can’t wait.”

Forsythe, a 6-foot-3 guard, was the 2A state tournament MVP last season as he had 37 points in the title game and 88 points with 28 rebounds over three games.

“He’s just a great player,” Edmonson said. “And he makes everybody on the court better. He’s such a good passer, he rebounds, he can do everything really well. This group has played together since second grade and plays really well together.

“He steps up big in big games like great players always do. It’s what we expect from him.”

Also stepping up with clutch performances Thursday were Dale’s Trayden Chambers and Deken Jones. Chambers scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field and he had seven rebounds. Jones scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Pirates pulled away.

Crossings Christian led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, but an 11-0 run late in the second, capped by a Forsythe trey, lifted the Pirates to a 30-27 lead going into halftime.

“We started flying around on defense and trusting each other on defense,” Forsythe said.

Forsythe scored nine in the third quarter as Dale took a 45-43 into the final quarter. Dale opened the fourth with a 10-2 run and Jones made 8-of-8 free throws down the stretch to break the game open. Forsythe scored seven in the final period to help send the Pirates to the title game.

Phoenix Woodson led Crossings Christian (8-1) with 18 points and five rebounds.

Dale, with a win Friday, would be the smallest school to win the TofC boys title since Class B New Lima in 1978.

“It would mean everything,” Forsythe said. “Every single person in Dale is rooting us on and I just want to do it for them.”

Bartlesville 51, Roff 45: In a consolation game, David Castillo scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half to ensure that the 6A Bruins snapped their three-game losing streak.

“We talked at halftime about what he can do not only to help himself but the other guys as well,” Bruins coach Clent Stewart said. “Even when he’s not scoring the basketball he draws so much attention it opens things up for other guys. Him trusting them and them making plays is just going to help us.”

The Bruins’ lead was 43-39 before Castillo sank a floater with 2:02 left and the Class B No. 2 Tigers (10-3) never got any closer. Castillo made 4-of-4 free throws in the final minute. Overall, he was 5-of-10 from the field and had three assists.

Roff never caught up after Castillo’s tiebreaking 3 gave Bartlesville an 18-15 lead midway through the second quarter. Another key moment came late in the third when Riley Duong’s trey extended the Bruins’ lead to 37-33.

“I thought we played really hard and executed really well,” Stewart said. “I told our guys going into the fourth quarter we’ve got to find a way to go win. We had lost several (close) games, so I was really happy with our execution down the stretch.

“Winning was big, to get our mojo back after losing some close ones.”

Edmond North 56, Union 37: Dylan Warlick and TO Barrett scored 18 points each for the 6A No. 1 Huskies (9-2) in a consolation game. Warlick also had eight rebounds and Barrett eight assists. Korbin Gunn paced Union with 12 points.

DALE 70, CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 55

Dale 11 19 15 25 — 70

Crossings Chr. 17 10 16 12 — 55

Dale (13-0): Dayton Forsythe 27, Chambers 22, Jones 14, Denton Forsythe 5, Edmonson 2.

Crossings Christian (8-1): Woodson 18, Crotts 14, Gudell 9, Furnish 7, Kelly 3, Parker 2, Ridley 2.

EDMOND NORTH 56,

UNION 37

Union 12 2 8 15 — 37

Edmond North 12 14 14 16 — 56

Union (3-5): Korbin Gunn 12, Dixon 7, Flemmons 6, Chaney-Jones 5, Gilyard 3, Madrid 2, Mims 2.

Edmond North (9-2): Warlick 18, Barrett 18, Yearby 6, Ross 6, Strong 4, Potts 4.

BARTLESVILLE 51, ROFF 45

Bartlesville 10 12 16 13— 51

Roff 12 5 18 10 — 45

Bartlesville (2-4): Castillo 18, Smith 14, Ayyappan 10, Duong 4, McCall 3, Wood 2.

Roff (10-3): Wilson 12, Bagwell 11, Reed 10, Riddle 6, Baldridge 4, McCarter 2.