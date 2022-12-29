Dayton Forsythe lifts 2A Dale into TofC boys title game against Memorial

Big moments bring out the best in Dale junior Dayton Forsythe.

Forsythe, who led the Pirates to a state title last March, had 27 points and eight rebounds as Class 2A top-ranked Dale defeated 4A No. 2 Crossings Christian 70-55 in the 57th annual Tournament of Champions semifinals Thursday night at BOK Center.

The victory came less than 24 hours after Dale posted a 15-point victory over 6A Union in the quarterfinals of the tournament, presented by QuikTrip.

“It feels great,” Forsythe said. “We wanted this opportunity to prove how good we are against these bigger schools and we’re doing just that right now.”

Dale (13-0) will meet 5A No. 2 Memorial (9-1), which defeated 4A No. 1 Kingfisher 54-39 in the other semifinal as Seth Pratt scored 17 and Jarreth Ingram 16 points for the Chargers.

"We've got a lot to work in the next 24 hours," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "We're going against a team, Dale, that is as good as anybody in the state."

The Pirates are the first team below 3A to reach the TofC final since Class A Smithville in 1985.

“We’re thrilled,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said. “We know it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Forsythe, a 6-foot-3 guard, was the 2A state tournament MVP last season as he had 37 points in the title game and 88 points with 28 rebounds over three games.

“He’s just a great player,” Edmonson said. “And he makes everybody on the court better. He’s such a good passer, he rebounds, he can do everything really well. This group has played together since second grade and plays really well together.

“He steps up big in big games like great players always do. It’s what we expect from him.”

Also stepping up with clutch performances Thursday were Dale’s Trayden Chambers and Deken Jones. Chambers scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field and he had seven rebounds. Jones scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Pirates pulled away.

Crossings Christian led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, but an 11-0 run late in the second, capped by a Forsythe trey, lifted the Pirates to a 30-27 lead going into halftime.

“We started flying around on defense and trusting each other on defense,” Forsythe said.

Forsythe scored nine in the third quarter as Dale took a 45-43 into the final quarter. Dale opened the fourth with a 10-2 run and Jones made 8-of-8 free throws down the stretch to break the game open. Forsythe scored seven in the final period to help send the Pirates to the title game.

Phoenix Woodson led Crossings Christian (8-1) with 18 points and five rebounds.

Dale, with a win Friday, would be the smallest school to win the TofC boys title since Class B New Lima in 1978.

“It would mean everything,” Forsythe said. “Every single person in Dale is rooting us on and I just want to do it for them.”

Memorial 54, Kingfisher 39: Allison said the Chargers delivered their best performance of the season as the Yellowjackets (5-1) lost for only the fifth time in their last 113 games.

Pratt was 5-of-5 from the field, including a trio of 3s, for 13 points in the first half as the Chargers took a 32-18 lead into intermission. Memorial then held Kingfisher scoreless over the first 5:15 of the second half as it boosted its advantage to 38-18.

Ingram scored 11 points in the second half as the Chargers broke the game open. Kingfisher cut its deficit to 48-39 midway through the fourth quarter before the Chargers broke the Yellowjackets' press for a couple of Ben Radford layups that sealed the outcome.

Memorial shot 60% from the field and outrebounded Kingfisher 31-15, led by Ingram's nine and Radford's seven. Kingfisher shot only 31% from the field.

Pratt and Ingram's combined 33 points nearly matched their season average after they were held to a total of 13 in the quarterfinals against Roff. They were a combined 12-of-18 shooting against Kingfisher, including 4-of-5 on 3s.

"Jarreth and Seth haven't both had an efficient offensive game against a good team until tonight," Allison said. "Everybody played their role. They are a really enjoyable group that is looking to get better."

Xavier Ridenour and Caden Kitchens scored 12 points each for Kingfisher.

Bartlesville 51, Roff 45: In a consolation game, David Castillo scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half to ensure that the 6A Bruins snapped their three-game losing streak.

“We talked at halftime about what he can do not only to help himself but the other guys as well,” Bruins coach Clent Stewart said. “Even when he’s not scoring the basketball he draws so much attention it opens things up for other guys. Him trusting them and them making plays is just going to help us.”

The Bruins’ lead was 43-39 before Castillo sank a floater with 2:02 left and the Class B No. 2 Tigers (10-3) never got any closer. Castillo made 4-of-4 free throws in the final minute. Overall, he was 5-of-10 from the field and had three assists.

Roff never caught up after Castillo’s tiebreaking 3 gave Bartlesville an 18-15 lead midway through the second quarter. Another key moment came late in the third when Riley Duong’s trey extended the Bruins’ lead to 37-33.

“I thought we played really hard and executed really well,” Stewart said. “I told our guys going into the fourth quarter we’ve got to find a way to go win. We had lost several (close) games, so I was really happy with our execution down the stretch.

“Winning was big, to get our mojo back after losing some close ones.”

Edmond North 56, Union 37: Dylan Warlick and TO Barrett scored 18 points each for the 6A No. 1 Huskies (9-2) in a consolation game. Warlick also had eight rebounds and Barrett eight assists. Korbin Gunn paced Union with 12 points.

DALE 70, CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 55

Dale 11 19 15 25 — 70

Crossings Chr. 17 10 16 12 — 55

Dale (13-0): Dayton Forsythe 27, Chambers 22, Jones 14, Denton Forsythe 5, Edmonson 2.

Crossings Christian (8-1): Woodson 18, Crotts 14, Gudell 9, Furnish 7, Kelly 3, Parker 2, Ridley 2.

MEMORIAL 54, KINGFISHER 39

Kingfisher 6 12 5 16 — 39

Memorial 14 18 9 13 — 54

Kingfisher (5-1): Caden Kitchens 12, Ridenour 12, Friesen 9, Sternberger 4, Birdwell 2.

Memorial (9-1): Pratt 17, Ingram 16, Radford 11, Collins 8, Cotton 2.

EDMOND NORTH 56,

UNION 37

Union 12 2 8 15 — 37

Edmond North 12 14 14 16 — 56

Union (3-5): Korbin Gunn 12, Dixon 7, Flemmons 6, Chaney-Jones 5, Gilyard 3, Madrid 2, Mims 2.

Edmond North (9-2): Warlick 18, Barrett 18, Yearby 6, Ross 6, Strong 4, Potts 4.

BARTLESVILLE 51, ROFF 45

Bartlesville 10 12 16 13 — 51

Roff 12 5 18 10 — 45

Bartlesville (2-4): Castillo 18, Smith 14, Ayyappan 10, Duong 4, McCall 3, Wood 2.

Roff (10-3): Wilson 12, Bagwell 11, Reed 10, Riddle 6, Baldridge 4, McCarter 2.