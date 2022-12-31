Dayton Forsythe leads giant-killing 2A Dale to historic TofC boys title over Memorial

Several minutes after leading Dale to the most surprising Tournament of Champions boys title in at least a decade and arguably much longer, Dayton Forsythe carried the trophy over to share the celebration with his Class 2A basketball team's fans.

"Nobody expected us to do that (win the TofC), but we did," Forsythe said. "We believed in each other and we believed we definitely could do what we just did."

It seemed like the whole town of Dale was there to watch the 59-52 victory over 5A No. 2 Memorial in the 57th annual TofC championship game Friday night at the BOK Center.

The moment was all that Forsythe had envisioned.

"It was special," Forsythe said. "As you all can tell, they all showed up and showed out.

"There were so many people here cheering us on and rooting for us, I really thank them all."

Forsythe was dominant with 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Dale prevailed in the matchup of defending state champions. He was 10-of-15 from the field and 10-of-10 on free throws.

In three tournament games, Forsythe had 75 points, 24 rebounds and 15 assists to earn MVP honors. Dale's other wins in the tournament were by 15 points each against 6A Union and 4A Crossings Christian. The 6-3 junior also was the MVP of last season's 2A state tournament. The rest of the all-tournament team will be announced Saturday.

"He's a great player and does it every game, he does it every practice," Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said. "We've kind of grown accustomed to it. We see it all the time. He's one of those players who is just so good, but he also makes all of his teammates better.

"He's a great passer. He rebounds the ball and plays great defense. He can do it all. He can also go get buckets. He did when we needed it tonight."

Forsythe sparked Dale (14-0) early as he scored 14 points with four 3s in the first quarter that set the tone for an intense battle. The largest margin was the final score after there were 13 ties and 11 lead changes.

The game was tied at 42 through three quarters and Forsythe scored 14 of his team's 17 points in the final period. Memorial's final lead came at 46-44 on Jarreth Ingram's jumper. Ingram finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The final tie came at 50 when Memorial's Montae Collins converted a steal into a layup with 2:01 left. Twelve seconds later, Forsythe was fouled and made both free throws. After two missed Memorial free throws, Dale's Levi Kelly sank his fourth 3 of the game for a 55-50 lead at 1:03.

Collins scored Memorial's last basket with 42 seconds left, but Forsythe sealed the outcome when he made two free throws each with 13.3 and 5.4 seconds remaining.

As the game entered the last two minutes, the Pirates didn't seem nervous at all.

"I was just telling the guys, this is so much fun," Forsythe said. "We were out there laughing and having a good time. This is what we live for. Great atmosphere, great team that we were playing against, back-and-forth game, you got to love it."

The last team below 5A to win the state's most prestigious in-season tournament, presented by QuikTrip, was 4A Roland in 2012. There hadn't been a team below 3A to reach the title game since Class A Smithville lost to Midwest City in 1985. Dale is the smallest class team to win the TofC since Class B New Lima in 1978.

"This summer I knew Dale could play against anybody after seeing them at UCO team camp, which we were fortunate enough to win," said Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "The way that Dayton knows the game and dictates, there's a lot of Keiton Page in him.

"You can tell it's a great culture at Dale and he had a big-time game. To me, if you say who's the best player in the state right now, it's hard not to say him. But it's Dale as a whole, the trust they have in each other and the way they got stuff done is what special units are about. It was fun to be a part of it, but I wish we were on the winning side."

The last two previous losses for the Chargers (9-2) in the TofC title game have been followed by state titles, including last season.

Fort Towson, in 1973, was the last 2A team to win the TofC before Dale did it Friday.

"We're going to enjoy this one for sure," Edmonson said. "It's huge. To win the Tournament of Champions is a dream."

DALE 59, MEMORIAL 52

Dale;18;10;14;17;--;59

Memorial;19;8;15;10;--;52

Dale (14-0): Dayton Forsythe 34, Kelly 12, Jones 5, Edmonson 3, Denton Forsythe 3, Chambers 2.

Memorial (9-2): Ingram 17, Pratt 13, Collins 11, Jamerson 6. Radford 5.