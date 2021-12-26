David vs. Goliath matchups fill Tournament of Champions' opening day

"It's going to be a dogfight for three days."

Jenks is led by one of the state's top guards, Chase Martin. Cashion's top player is Vance Raney, who was the Three Rivers Conference MVP last season.

An equivalent matchup in the girls bracket is the opener between defending state champions, 6A No. 5 Norman (5-1) and 2A No. 1 Howe (7-2), at 9 a.m.

The Memorial boys are looking to achieve the rare feat of winning three tournaments in a month.

"Twelve games in December, maybe the Thunder play more than us in Oklahoma, but other than that we've gotten in the most games against good competition," Allison said.

"We have an experienced deep team that loves competition and is ready to get to the BOK. ... It's the Tournament of Champions so every team expects to win. I've said it before and I keep saying it, all three games are going to be a challenge."

Eighth-ranked 6A Owasso (4-1) will meet 4A No. 2 Victory Christian (6-0) at 8:30 p.m.

"It's a challenging field," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "We're going to have our hands full from the get-go with Victory Christian.