David vs. Goliath matchups fill Tournament of Champions' opening day

Matchups such as Monday's boys quarterfinal between Hydro-Eakly and Memorial have helped build the Tournament of Champions' legacy during its 56 years.
The TofC was started in 1966 to make possible games between outstanding teams that would not have normally played each other -- often due to vast differences in enrollment.
Both teams are top ranked in their respective classifications and undefeated this season. Memorial has won five Class 5A state titles since 2013 and Hydro-Eakly is the reigning Class A state champion with the state's longest winning streak at 33. Memorial has an enrollment about seven times larger than Hydro's.
Those teams meet for the first time at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the BOK Center. While Memorial (11-0) is a perennial team at the TofC, this will be Hydro-Eakly's first appearance.
Memorial coach Bobby Allison scouted Hydro-Eakly (8-0) two weeks ago and said "they know the recipe to win basketball games."
Another similar quarterfinal matchup has 6A No. 1 Jenks (5-0) playing 2A No. 2 Cashion (1-0) at 1:30 p.m.
"The David vs. Goliath philosophy," said Jenks coach Clay Martin who is in the Tournament of Champions Hall of Fame. "It's just fun for basketball. It's fun for fans. We know we've got our hands full.
"It's going to be a dogfight for three days."
Jenks is led by one of the state's top guards, Chase Martin. Cashion's top player is Vance Raney, who was the Three Rivers Conference MVP last season.
An equivalent matchup in the girls bracket is the opener between defending state champions, 6A No. 5 Norman (5-1) and 2A No. 1 Howe (7-2), at 9 a.m.
The Memorial boys are looking to achieve the rare feat of winning three tournaments in a month.
"Twelve games in December, maybe the Thunder play more than us in Oklahoma, but other than that we've gotten in the most games against good competition," Allison said.
"We have an experienced deep team that loves competition and is ready to get to the BOK. ... It's the Tournament of Champions so every team expects to win. I've said it before and I keep saying it, all three games are going to be a challenge."
Eighth-ranked 6A Owasso (4-1) will meet 4A No. 2 Victory Christian (6-0) at 8:30 p.m.
"It's a challenging field," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "We're going to have our hands full from the get-go with Victory Christian.
"We always say that we'll play anybody anywhere. We're excited for the opportunity. Our kids are pumped to be able to play in the BOK Center but more importantly to play in a prestige tournament like the Tournament of Champions is something for our kids to look forward to."
The opening boys game will feature 2021 6A state champion/2019 TofC winner Del City (3-3) against 2021 3A champion Crossings Christian (5-2) at 10:30 a.m. Crossings Christian is in its first TofC.
"A huge honor to get asked to be a part of, something I've always admired and attended," Crossings Christian coach Shawn Schenk said. "We had a great offseason and a bunch of great young kids, and of course we have Reid Lovelace, the returning MVP of the state tournament."
Besides Norman and Howe, the girls field includes 6A No. 6 Bixby (3-2), 6A 6A No. 7 Tahlequah (7-0), 4A No. 2 Classen SAS (8-0), 4A No. 3 Holland Hall (6-0), 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian (7-0) and Class A No. 2 Seiling (3-0).
There will be eight games each day, starting at 9 a.m. with a girls game, and alternating with the boys bracket, with the final boys game scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
The tournament is being played at the BOK Center for the first time and resumes after being canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.