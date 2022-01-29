Collinsville splits basketball twin bill with Bishop Kelley

Meachem had the last five points of the third and the Cardinals then opened the final frame with a 7-0 run. They weren't threatened seriously from that point.

"We talked at halftime about giving up too many offensive rebounds," Collinsville coach Todd Anderson said. "Our defense was completely engaged in the third quarter and that was the difference in the game."

Zack Brown was key in Collinsville taking its slim halftime lead as he scored eight of his 10 points in the first half. Anderson was pleased overall with his team's execution.

"Offensively the kids are moving the ball so well right now," Anderson said. "They are playing so unselfishly."

The Cardinals remained perfect in Metro Lakes Conference play at 10-0. They are also currently ranked second in Class 5A East, putting them in great position to host a regional.

"This senior group has had a lot of success," Anderson said. "They won the conference two years ago. Getting a second chance to win it, to host a regional, and to make the state tournament are all goals."

Kelley 45, Collinsville 42 (girls)