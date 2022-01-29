Collinsville splits basketball twin bill with Bishop Kelley

COLLINSVILLE -- It was a split decision for Collinsville and Bishop Kelley on the basketball court Saturday afternoon.
Collinsville's boys used a second-half surge en route to a 68-49 victory while the Lady Cardinals dropped a 45-42 nail biter.
The Cardinals (15-2) were a perfect 3-0 for the week after wins of 68-49 Tuesday at Pryor and 68-42 at home over Claremore on Friday.
The Lady Cardinals (9-8) split a pair of close decisions, falling 44-36 at Pryor on Tuesday and outlasting Claremore 60-53 on Friday.
Collinsville is scheduled to host Highway 20 rival Skiatook on Tuesday and Glenpool on Friday.
Collinsville 68, Kelley 49 (boys)
Jacob Scyrkels led the charge for the Cardinals with a double-double, 17 points and 12 rebounds. Cameron Himebaugh and Brad Meachem added 11 points apiece.
Justin Wormell led all scorers in the game, finishing with 25 points for the Comets (6-12).
Collinsville was up just 32-30 at the half, but then scored the first 13 points of the second half. The advantage was eventually 50-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Meachem had the last five points of the third and the Cardinals then opened the final frame with a 7-0 run. They weren't threatened seriously from that point.
"We talked at halftime about giving up too many offensive rebounds," Collinsville coach Todd Anderson said. "Our defense was completely engaged in the third quarter and that was the difference in the game."
Zack Brown was key in Collinsville taking its slim halftime lead as he scored eight of his 10 points in the first half. Anderson was pleased overall with his team's execution.
"Offensively the kids are moving the ball so well right now," Anderson said. "They are playing so unselfishly."
The Cardinals remained perfect in Metro Lakes Conference play at 10-0. They are also currently ranked second in Class 5A East, putting them in great position to host a regional.
"This senior group has had a lot of success," Anderson said. "They won the conference two years ago. Getting a second chance to win it, to host a regional, and to make the state tournament are all goals."
Kelley 45, Collinsville 42 (girls)
Abbey Stamper paced the Lady Cardinals with 17 points, but it wasn't quite enough. Madeline Barton and Rachel Avedon finished with 19 and 13 points, respectively, for the Lady Comets (11-6).
Collinsville was ahead 25-20 at the half, but Kelley used a 13-0 run in the third period en route to a 35-30 advantage.
The Lady Cards never got back in front or tied in the final frame, but they still managed to keep things interesting.
A driving bucket from Stamper cut the deficit to 43-37 with 24.8 seconds left. Carley White followed with a steal and converted two free throws just two seconds later.
Collinsville then forced a turnover with 16 seconds remaining and had a couple of good looks that just didn't fall.
Allie Strandmark was fouled with 6.9 seconds to play and made a pair of free throws for Kelley. Collinsville's Liz Thomas then drained a trey from about 25 feet for the final margin.
COLLINSVILLE 68, KELLEY 49 (boys)
Kelley;16;14;6;13;--;49
Collinsville;17;15;18;18;--;68
Kelley (6-12): Wormell 25, Taylor 13, Hawkins 5, Rhoades 3, Schick 3
Collinsville (15-2): Scyrkels 17, Himebaugh 11 Meachem 11, Brown 10, McDowell 9, Schlomann 5, Hammond 3, Bailey 2
KELLEY 45, COLLINSVILLE 42 (girls)