Class 6A boys: Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow wear down Owasso to claim regional title

OWASSO — Broken Arrow got a strong offensive effort from Anthony Allen and great team defense in a 57-47 win over Owasso in a Class 6A regional championship game Wednesday night.

The Tigers (18-5) will face Booker T. Washington in an area final at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Will Rogers. The Rams (18-7) will play Edmond Santa Fe in an elimination game at 8 p.m. Friday in Ponca City.

Allen tallied a game-high 22 points; teammate Aaron Johnson finished with 10. Owasso also had a pair of double-figure scorers: Caden Fry had a team-high 20 points, while Caleb Leslie finished with 11.

Broken Arrow lost on its home floor to Owasso 60-42 on Feb. 1. Allen was pleased with the defensive adjustments his team made in exacting revenge.

"Our defense was on point tonight," he said. "(Owasso) hit some shots when we lost. This time we were ready to go and locked in from the jump."

The Tigers were up 44-40 after three periods. Leslie got the first points of the final frame when he made one from downtown in the opening minute.

E.J. Lewis hit another trey to cut the Ram deficit to 48-46 with 6:26 left. From that point on, however, Broken Arrow surrendered just a single point.

"The kids know that if you don't guard, then you don't play," said Broken Arrow head coach Beau Wallace. "I thought we wore (Owasso) down and made them take contested shots."

The Tigers also executed well on offense down the stretch. Ethan Ellison's dunk off a feed from Allen made it 50-47 with just over five minutes remaining.

Allen drew Fry's fourth foul and converted 1-of-2 free throws to push the advantage to 53-47 at the 3:05 mark of the fourth quarter.

Freshman David Howell wound up scoring the final four points of the game. First, he converted a layup after a pass from Johnson with 1:35 to play.

Howell missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 58 seconds left but then made both ends of another 1-and-1 17 seconds later for the final margin.

"We've been preaching all year that we have a really good team," Wallace said. "The kids made the right plays and hit their free throws. Anytime you can make your free throws in the playoffs, it's huge."

The game was tied at 15-15 after the first period, thanks to a 25-footer from Leslie right before the buzzer.

Broken Arrow held a slim 29-28 halftime edge. Fry picked up his third foul and Johnson converted two free throws to make it 38-36 at the 2:35 mark of the third quarter.

That eventually resulted in the Tigers taking their four-point advantage to the final frame. Their ensuing strong team play at both ends of the floor led them to the victory.

BROKEN ARROW 57, OWASSO 47

Broken Arrow;15;14;15;13;--;57

Owasso;15;13;12;7;--;47

Broken Arrow (18-5): Allen 22, A. Johnson 10, Howell 8, Ellison 7, Cook 5, Dow 3, Sutton 2

Owasso (18-7): Fry 20, Leslie 11, W. Mann 7, B. Mann 5, Lewis 3, Pennington 1