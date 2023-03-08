CLASS 3A

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Jim Norick Arena, Oklahoma City

Tickets: $11.50 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

BOYS

Teams to beat

Metro Christian (24-2): Coach Bryon Flam's top-ranked Patriots are in the state tournament for the first time since losing to Millwood in the 2019 semifinals. Wyatt Powell, a 6-2 junior, averages 17 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Top seven players consist of two seniors and five juniors. Only losses were to 5A qualifier Holland Hall and Victory Christian -- teams they also defeated.

OKC Millwood (15-10): Coach Michael Jeffries' No 2-ranked Falcons are the defending champions and better than their record indicates after playing a schedule filled with teams above 3A. Sophomore guards Chance Davis, Zyhir Fisher and Jaden Nickens average 14.7, 12.1 and 11.9 points, respectively.

Other teams to watch

Roland (24-2): Coach Eddie Lewis has 755 wins in 40 seasons, but is looking for his first state title after two runner-up finishes. Carson Wiggins, a 6-4 sophomore, leads the fourth-ranked Rangers, averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Claremore Sequoyah (25-3): Tim Bart, returning to coaching after an eight-year hiatus, has led the Eagles to their first state berth. Eestyn Prater averages 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Players to watch

Ja'Marion Brown, Hugo: Averages 15 points for the 14th-ranked Buffaloes, who use 10-12 players and avenged earlier losses in all three of their Area wins.

Ryein Kennedy, Lindsay: The 6-6 senior produces 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Blestin Miller, Prague: The 6-foot senior averages 20 points and 6 rebounds.

GIRLS

Team to beat

Washington (25-1): Coach Kale Simon's Warriors are at state for the first time since 2019. Their top seven players include three freshmen, three sophomores and a senior. Rielynn Schefe and Breanna Lindert each average 13 points. Their only loss was 41-39 to 4A defending champion Classen SAS.

Other teams to watch

Bethel (24-3): Coach Tara Satterfield's No. 2-ranked Wildcats have two high-powered scorers -- Josie Megehee (20.8) and Parker Stevenson (18.5). Their only losses were to 2A No. 1 Dale (twice) and Class A runner-up Caddo.

Jones (22-5): Coach Jenni Holbrook's defending champion Longhorns, ranked No. 3, have five players average more than 7.9 points, led by Boston Berry at 12.2.

Kiefer (21-5): Coach John Coons' Trojans are led by Hannah Coons (21 points, 9 rebounds) and Shayna Hendrix (15 points, 7 rebounds).

Players to watch

Tiani Ellison, Silo: Has surpassed 2,000 career points. This season, averages 22.5 points and nine rebounds.

Mercades Lopez, Idabel: The 5-5 sophomore point-guard averages 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Olivia Quapaw, Kingston: The 5-5 senior guard averages 13.9 points.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World