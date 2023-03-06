CLASS 2A PREVIEW
When: Tuesday, Friday-Saturday
Site: Jim Norick Arena, OKC State Fairgrounds
Tickets: $10 per game; visit OSSAA.com
BOYS
Defending champion: Dale
Team to beat
Dale (29-0): Coach Jeff Edmonson's Pirates, who have a 36-game winning streak, are arguably the best team in the state, regardless of classification. They won the Tournament of Champions with victories over 6A Union, 4A No. 2 Crossings Christian and 5A East No. 1 Memorial. The Pirates' top seven players include four sophomores, two juniors and a freshman.
People are also reading…
Other teams to watch
Preston (25-4): The second-ranked Pirates have won eight in a row to reach state for the first time since 2017.
Okla. Christian Academy (21-8): Better than their record would indicate due to their schedule. Ca'Ron Banks averages 19.5 points.
Pocola (21-7): After graduating seven players off last year's 27-2 team, coach Derek Barlow has led the Indians back to state. Garrett Scott averages 18 points and six rebounds. Only one senior among top six players.
Hennessey (23-3): Coach Brady Page's fourth-ranked Eagles have won 14 in a row and have James Sims as their top scorer at 15 points per game.
Wister (22-6): The Wildcats are at state for the first time since 1942. C.J. Halford, a 6-3 senior forward, averages 15 points and eight rebounds.
Players to watch
Dayton Forsythe, Dale: The TofC MVP and 2022 2A state tournament MVP averages 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
Dakotah Terrell, Pocola: A 6-7 sophomore averages 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Gabe Winfield, Colcord: After leading the Hornets as their quarterback to the football semifinals, he is the basketball team's top scorer at 16.1 points. Colcord is at state for the first time since 1998.
GIRLS
Defending champion: Pocola
Team to beat
Dale (28-2): Coach Eric Smith's top-ranked Pirates still are a slight favorite, but it appears to be a wide-open tournament after they lost to Warner in the area final, snapping a 27-game winning streak. Brook Rutland averages 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Other teams to watch
Preston (25-4): The fifth-ranked Pirates have won eight in a row to reach state for the first time since 2017. Defeated Dale in November.
Amber-Pocasset (27-2): Teague Muncy, a 5-8 sophomore, averages 15 points and six rebounds for coach Bo Thomason's Patriots, whose only losses are to Dale and 4A No. 2 Tuttle.
Warner (22-4): Coach Mindi Peters' Eagles are at state for the first time since 2003. A balanced scoring team only has one senior among the top seven players.
Pawhuska (25-4): Coach David Cash's Huskies are state qualifiers for the first time. Hannah Reynolds is the leading scorer at 13.1 points. Miya Curry is the only senior among the top seven players.
Players to watch
Alanna Williams, Hartshorne: The 5-foot-7 junior averages 20 points and six rebounds.
Mady Swayze, Hooker: The 6-foot forward scores at 15.8 points per game.
QUARTERFINALS SCHEDULE
2A BOYS
TUESDAY
No. 8 Pocola (2-7) vs. No. 4 Hennessey (23-3), 9 a.m.; No. 1 Dale (29-0) vs. No. 19 Wister (22-6), 10:30 a.m.; No. 3 Okla. Christian Academy (21-8) vs. No. 5 Colcord (18-7), noon; No. 10 Hobart (23-6) vs. No. 2 Preston (25-4), 1:30 p.m.
2A GIRLS
TUESDAY
No. 2 Amber-Pocasset (27-2) vs. No. 18 Hartshorne (18-7), 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 Dale (28-2) vs. No. 13 Hooker (19-8), 6 p.m.; No. 12 Pawhuska (25-4) vs. No. 5 Preston (24-5), 7:30 p.m.; No. 6 Warner (22-4) vs. No. 8 Howe (23-6), 9 p.m.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World