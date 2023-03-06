CLASS 2A PREVIEW

When: Tuesday, Friday-Saturday

Site: Jim Norick Arena, OKC State Fairgrounds

Tickets: $10 per game; visit OSSAA.com

BOYS

Defending champion: Dale

Team to beat

Dale (29-0): Coach Jeff Edmonson's Pirates, who have a 36-game winning streak, are arguably the best team in the state, regardless of classification. They won the Tournament of Champions with victories over 6A Union, 4A No. 2 Crossings Christian and 5A East No. 1 Memorial. The Pirates' top seven players include four sophomores, two juniors and a freshman.

Other teams to watch

Preston (25-4): The second-ranked Pirates have won eight in a row to reach state for the first time since 2017.

Okla. Christian Academy (21-8): Better than their record would indicate due to their schedule. Ca'Ron Banks averages 19.5 points.

Pocola (21-7): After graduating seven players off last year's 27-2 team, coach Derek Barlow has led the Indians back to state. Garrett Scott averages 18 points and six rebounds. Only one senior among top six players.

Hennessey (23-3): Coach Brady Page's fourth-ranked Eagles have won 14 in a row and have James Sims as their top scorer at 15 points per game.

Wister (22-6): The Wildcats are at state for the first time since 1942. C.J. Halford, a 6-3 senior forward, averages 15 points and eight rebounds.

Players to watch

Dayton Forsythe, Dale: The TofC MVP and 2022 2A state tournament MVP averages 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Dakotah Terrell, Pocola: A 6-7 sophomore averages 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Gabe Winfield, Colcord: After leading the Hornets as their quarterback to the football semifinals, he is the basketball team's top scorer at 16.1 points. Colcord is at state for the first time since 1998.

GIRLS

Defending champion: Pocola

Team to beat

Dale (28-2): Coach Eric Smith's top-ranked Pirates still are a slight favorite, but it appears to be a wide-open tournament after they lost to Warner in the area final, snapping a 27-game winning streak. Brook Rutland averages 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Other teams to watch

Preston (25-4): The fifth-ranked Pirates have won eight in a row to reach state for the first time since 2017. Defeated Dale in November.

Amber-Pocasset (27-2): Teague Muncy, a 5-8 sophomore, averages 15 points and six rebounds for coach Bo Thomason's Patriots, whose only losses are to Dale and 4A No. 2 Tuttle.

Warner (22-4): Coach Mindi Peters' Eagles are at state for the first time since 2003. A balanced scoring team only has one senior among the top seven players.

Pawhuska (25-4): Coach David Cash's Huskies are state qualifiers for the first time. Hannah Reynolds is the leading scorer at 13.1 points. Miya Curry is the only senior among the top seven players.

Players to watch

Alanna Williams, Hartshorne: The 5-foot-7 junior averages 20 points and six rebounds.

Mady Swayze, Hooker: The 6-foot forward scores at 15.8 points per game.

QUARTERFINALS SCHEDULE

2A BOYS

TUESDAY

No. 8 Pocola (2-7) vs. No. 4 Hennessey (23-3), 9 a.m.; No. 1 Dale (29-0) vs. No. 19 Wister (22-6), 10:30 a.m.; No. 3 Okla. Christian Academy (21-8) vs. No. 5 Colcord (18-7), noon; No. 10 Hobart (23-6) vs. No. 2 Preston (25-4), 1:30 p.m.

2A GIRLS

TUESDAY

No. 2 Amber-Pocasset (27-2) vs. No. 18 Hartshorne (18-7), 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 Dale (28-2) vs. No. 13 Hooker (19-8), 6 p.m.; No. 12 Pawhuska (25-4) vs. No. 5 Preston (24-5), 7:30 p.m.; No. 6 Warner (22-4) vs. No. 8 Howe (23-6), 9 p.m.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World