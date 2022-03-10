Class 2A girls state roundup: Top-ranked Howe two wins away from defending title

Howe is now just two wins away from defending its Class 2A girls basketball state title.

The top-ranked Lions beat No. 7 Fairland 65-36 in the quarterfinals Thursday, advancing to a matchup against Hooker at 1:30 p.m. Friday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Howe (23-5) never trailed in Friday's game. Raelyn Delt led the defending champion Lions with 17 points. She was 7-of-10 from the field and had four rebounds.

Hooker 44, Latta 39: No. 4 Hooker (26-1) trailed most of the game until tying it with 1:57 left in the third. Allison Ugarte later hit a 3 just before the buzzer to take a 31-27 lead.

With Hooker clinging to a four-point lead in the final minute, Hollie Stalder made a layup as she was fouled after she broke a half-court trap. She missed the free shot, but the damage was done.

The win is Hooker’s first in the state tournament since 2005. This is just its third trip to the state semifinals.

Pocoloa 41, Merritt 35: Freshman Allyssa Parker scored 18 points to lead second-ranked Pocola past No. 11 Merritt for the school’s first state tournament victory since winning the 2008 state title.

Parker scored 10 of her 18 in the second half, even overcoming a shot to the eye in the second half. She still converted a 3-point play early in the fourth to take the lead for good and start an 11-0 run.

Merritt did not score in the quarter until 1:33 remained. By then, Pocola led by 10.

Dale 67, Silo 55: Dale's duo of Brook Rutland and Makenzie Gill took over as the Pirates downed Silo to advance to the semifinals.

Rutland scored 24 points, Gill turned in 18 and Makenzy Herman put in 10 points.

DALE 67, SILO 55

Dale;22;13;16;16;—;67

Silo;12;13;13;17;—;55

Dale (24-5)—Brook Rutland 24, Makenzie Gill 18, Makenzy Herman 10, Faith Wright 8, Justyce Shirey 5, Addie Bell 2

Silo (22-9)—Tiani Ellison 19, Alaria Bell 14, Presley McKnight 12, Charley Hampton 4, Ryleight Pierce 3, Shaylin Midgley 3

POCOLA 41, MERRITT 35

Pocola;6;9;12;14;—;41

Merritt;10;9;9;7;—;35

Pocola (26-1) — Allyssa Parker 18, Mika Scott 9, Kylee Smith 7, Kail Chitwood 5, Bailey Lairamore 2.

Merritt (21-6) — Jamie Peffer 9, Ella Porter 7, Riely Hartman 6, Ashlee Sosa 5, Dayli Pollard 3, Breegan Barnett 3, Addison Hartman 2

HOOKER 44, LATTA 39

Hooker;3;15;13;13;—;44

Latta;13;9;5;12;—;39

Hooker (26-1)—Izabell Newville 13, Mady Swayze 13, Hollie Stalder 12, Allison Ugarte 3, Alondra Ortiz 3.

Latta (23-6)—Brooklyn Ryan 17, Chloe Miller 9, Taryn Batterton 6, Jaylee Willis 5, Triniti Cotanny 2

HOWE 65, FAIRLAND 36

Fairland;13;4;9;10;—;36

Howe;20;14;14;17;—;65

Fairland (25-3)—Erica Schertz 13, Makynzi Jones 6, Scout Mayfield 5, Grace Goins 5, Keena Webb 4, Kinley Powell 3

Howe (23-5)—Raelyn Delt 17, Shiloh Fletcher 10, Maddie Ramsey 8, Gracie Lute 8, Kayley Turner 7, Abby Huie 5, Kalan Nye 5, Jayce Blake 3, Jurnee Williams 2