Class 2A boys state tournament

Class 2A boys: Lagasse helps lead Cashion to win over Latta

  • Updated
Landon Lagasse scored 19 points Thursday as third-ranked Cashion advanced to the Class 2A boys semifinals with a 50-28 win against Latta at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

It is the second boys state tournament win in school history.

Lagasse shot 6-of-9 from the field and was 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

Jonah Jenkins added 11 points for Cashion (23-5). 

Also Thursday, No. 4 Morrison beat No. 2 Oklahoma Union 42-39 and No. 1 Dale topped No. 9 Hooker 60-43. No. 7 Silo played No. 5 Pocola in a late game.

CASHION 50, LATTA 28

Cashion;13;8;15;14;—;50

Latta;9;4;4;11;—;28

Cashion (23-5)—Landon Lagasse 19, Jonah Jenkins 11, Austin Frazier 8, Vance Raney 3, Nick Nabavi 3, Bryce Burke 2, Mason Manning 2, Jackson Vandruff 2

Latta (12-16) — Tyler Ireland 8, Cooper Coulson 7, Lane Priest 5, Cooper Hamilton 4, Lincoln Estes 2, Justin Kiker 2

