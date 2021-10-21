Claremore to induct 13 into Athletic Hall of Fame

Claremore High School will induct 13 new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of the Zebras’ home football game against Sapulpa on Oct. 29.

Athletic director Dwayne King said COVID-19 prevented the school from adding new members last year.

“This year’s class covers five decades of great athletes from Claremore,” King said. “The Hall of Fame committee really worked hard on researching players for this new class.”

Inductees include (graduation year in parentheses):

Bob Blackburn (1958): A 1957 football All-State center and nose guard.

Sheldon Blackman (1926, deceased): A 1925 All-State quarterback and halfback and 1926 all-district guard in basketball. Zebras went 17-5-1 in his final two football seasons.

Sam Bratcher (1945, deceased): A 1944 football All-Stater and 1945 all-district guard in basketball.

Everett Burd (1945, deceased): A 1945 All-State basketball guard, part of state tournament teams in 1944 and 1945.

Don Bussey (1951, deceased): A 1950 All-State and High School All-American back.