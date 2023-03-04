VERDIGRIS -- Fifth-ranked Claremore Sequoyah made history in its 59-35 victory over Central in a Class 3A East Area boys basketball consolation title game Saturday night at the Verdigris Activity Center.

The Eagles (25-3) qualified for the state tournament in boys basketball for the first time in school history. The Braves, who had won five straight playoff games after losing to Keys in the district round, finished 12-16.

"I couldn't be more happy for our school and for our community," said Claremore Sequoyah coach Tim Bart. "I was concerned because Central did get on a great run. When I got to school today though, the kids were locked in and focused from the get go."

The No. 5 Kiefer girls also punched a ticket to the state tournament with a 52-44 win over No. 11 Morris. The Class 3A quarterfinals will be Thursday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

Senior Karson Bickel registered a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds, both game-high for Claremore Sequoyah. Freddie Brown paced Central with eight points.

"It's kind of crazy," said Bickel. "I never thought I'd be here, honestly. We thought we would make (state) last year, but this was our year."

Eestyn Prater got the opening points of the game from long distance, but Central responded with a 10-0 run. Prater finished with 13 points.

The Braves eventually led 17-16 after the first quarter, but then managed just a pair of free throws in the second. That drought gave the Eagles a 28-19 advantage at the half.

Sequoyah then extended its advantage to 45-29 after three periods. Judah Gibson provided a boost with eight points in the frame. Gibson also reached double figures with 10 points.

"This is a special group," said Bart. "They expect to win every single game. You know they are going to compete and play hard every night."

Kiefer 52, Morris 44 (girls): Hannah Coons scored 23 points and Shayna Hendrix finished with a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (21-5). Maddie Moore had a game-high 26 points for the Eagles (20-8).

The game was tied at 32-32 after three quarters. The teams exchanged 3-pointers to open the frame, but then Kiefer went on a 10-0 run to seize control.

Reserves Maddy Bonilla and Coley Rowton both came up with key scores during that stretch for the Trojans.

Faith Williams only scored two points in the game and Pepper Watashe didn't score any, but both played solidly all night at the defensive end.

"I am extremely proud of my girls," said Kiefer head coach John Coons. "They all were ready when their number was called and they did a great job of execution."

Hendrix fouled out with 1:22 remaining and the score 48-39. Coons, however, made four clutch free throws in the final minute to seal the deal.

"It means a lot to us," said Hannah Coons, daughter of coach Coons. "Last year we got so close so we really wanted it bad this year and put the work in for it. Everyone stepped up and did their part."

Kiefer was ahead 9-6 after the first quarter. Both teams had trouble finding the range from 3-point country in the frame.

The Trojans were 1-of-7 with the only successful make coming from Coons at the 1:30 mark. Morris was 0-for-6 in the first.

Kiefer stretched its advantage to 22-12 at the half. Coons and Hendrix combined for all but three points. Moore had all 12 points in the first half for the Eagles.

Someone else finally scored for Morris when Kaleah Bennett made a pair of free throws in the opening minute of the third period.

Hendrix picked up her fourth foul with 4:16 left in the third quarter and the Trojans up 27-22. Morris took advantage and fought back to draw even and set the stage for the final stanza.

The Trojans fell to Keys 43-42 in last season's consolation final, but a tougher schedule, including going 1-2 at the Tournament of Champions, helped in clearing that last hurdle to the state tournament this time.

"We had the state tournament on our mind as a goal," said coach Coons. "We weren't really worried about losing games early. We've had a lot of experiences over the last year and put the girls in a lot of tough situations. Sometimes we failed but ultimately when we needed it, they all stepped up and did their job."

CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 59, CENTRAL 35 (boys)

Claremore Sequoyah;16;12;17;14;--;59

Central;17;2;10;6;--;35

Claremore Sequoyah (25-3): Bickel 16, Prater 13, J. Gibson 10, T. Gibson 8, Wood 7, Wood 5.

Central (12-16): Brown 8, Davis 6, King 5, McElwee 4, Guess 4, Williams II 4, Livingston 2, Love 2.

KIEFER 52, MORRIS 44 (girls)

Kiefer;9;13;10;20;--;52

Morris;6;6;20;12;--;44

Kiefer (21-5): Coons 23, Hendrix 16, Bonilla 6, Rowton 5, Williams 2.

Morris (20-8): Moore 26, Barnett 6, Yaerger 5, Duclos 5, Wilson 2.