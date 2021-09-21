Charismatic former Sapulpa coach Ray Reins dead at 82

"And he wore that tuxedo many times," said Kusleika, Reins' best friend and a coaching rival at Bixby, Cascia Hall and Broken Arrow for a combined 17 years.

A 1957 Central High All-Stater, Reins played at Oklahoma State University for the legendary Henry Iba and later played AAU basketball with the Douglas Aircraft team.

He started his Sapulpa coaching career as an assistant to former head coach Dan Moore.

The Chieftains went 3-19 in his first season, but followed with 10 consecutive winning seasons. The 1973 team, led by Reggie Grant, Kenneth Dansby and Mark Tucker, finished runner-up for the Class 3A state title and returned to the state tournament the following year.

According to the Tulsa World archives, Reins had two more state tournament teams and a 345-246 record over 24 seasons, making him the winningest and longest-serving Chieftains boys basketball coach in at least 70 years.

"He had a way of getting his boys ready to play,” Kusleika said. “Before a game, he’d say `Well, fellas, (that night’s opponent) will say they have the best guards in the state. After the game, Mark Tucker (the 1974 All-State guard who patterned his game after the immortal Pistol Peter Maravich) would come up and say, `Who do you think has the best guards now, coach?’”