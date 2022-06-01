Catoosa promotes Evan Drake to boys basketball head coach

Catoosa assistant Evan Drake will be elevated to boys basketball head coach, pending board approval June 20, sources confirmed to the Tulsa World on Wednesday.

Drake, 29, will succeed Pat Flesher, who resigned last week.

“These guys come to work every day,” Drake said of Catoosa’s players. “All tough, hard-working kids. Might not be the most talented, but we won’t be out worked.”

Flesher brought Drake onto his bench in 2021. Under Flesher, Catoosa went 17-9 last season, improving from their 3-11 record in 2021.

“We got better and better as the year went on. We were so inexperienced last year,” Drake said. “(Senior forward) Chris Brown really developed into our leader and our hardest-working player. Everyone follows his lead.”

It will be Drake’s first head coaching position at the high school level. Drake was a varsity assistant at Broken Arrow from 2017-21 and spent one year as an assistant at Metro Christian in 2016-17.

Drake runs Tulsa Hawks, a local AAU program as well as a private training service, NXTPRO. His most notable pupils include Bixby senior Parker Friedrichsen, Northeastern State guard Caison Hartloff, NSU forward Anthony Allen and USAO guard Logan Dolan.

Drake graduated from Broken Arrow in 2011 and the University of Oklahoma in 2016.​​